Blue Shield of California to Serve More Than One Million Active-Duty Military Members and Families with Access to Quality Health Care Starting 2024

·3 min read

Nonprofit health plan is part of TriWest Healthcare Alliance, which was awarded the TRICARE West Region contract by the Department of Defense

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California will provide access to quality care for more than one million eligible active-duty military members and their families living in California as part of a contract awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to TriWest Healthcare Alliance. TriWest will administer the DoD's next-generation TRICARE program, known as "T-5," for its 26-state West Region territory.

Blue Shield of California Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Shield of California)
Blue Shield of California Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Shield of California)

TRICARE is the uniformed services healthcare program for active-duty service members and their families; National Guard and Reserve members and their families; retirees and their family members; survivors; and certain former spouses.

Under this contract, active-duty service members and their families in California will gain access to Blue Shield of California's network of providers. The health plan already is accessible to the more than 800,000 eligible veterans in California under a contract TriWest Healthcare Alliance has with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"We are honored to be part of the TriWest Healthcare Alliance team that is focused on this critical work to support military members and families who have sacrificed so much for our nation," said Paul Markovich, president and CEO of Blue Shield of California. "Our company's mission is to ensure all Californians have access to high-quality health care at an affordable price. Serving 1.8 million eligible active-duty military, veterans, and their families in communities across the state, through our collaboration with TriWest, is an important part of achieving our mission."

The TRICARE West Region includes 26 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

TriWest Healthcare Alliance also holds the federal contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to administer its Community Care Network for Veterans. With today's announcement, Blue Shield of California will be able to assist active-duty members during their time of service, and then, as they transition to their Veterans Affairs benefits, they will use the same local provider network offered by Blue Shield of California.

"At TriWest, it has been our privilege to serve the healthcare needs of the Veteran and military communities for nearly three decades. We are humbled to have the opportunity through this contract to work alongside both the Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs, with Blue Shield of California at our side," said David J. McIntyre, Jr., president and CEO of TriWest Healthcare Alliance.

About Blue Shield of California 
Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax-paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with 4.7 million members, 7,800 employees, and $22.9 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid, and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed $192 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last five years to have an impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com.

Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook

CONTACT:     

Mark Seelig


Blue Shield of California        


510-607-2359


media@blueshieldca.com    

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-shield-of-california-to-serve-more-than-one-million-active-duty-military-members-and-families-with-access-to-quality-health-care-starting-2024-301709452.html

SOURCE Blue Shield of California

