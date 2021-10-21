U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,516.00
    -12.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,370.00
    -107.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,343.75
    -33.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.30
    -9.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    -0.66 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.30
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.23 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.03
    +0.33 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0110
    -0.3180 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,562.87
    +1,681.67 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,556.76
    +75.96 (+5.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,184.43
    -38.67 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 297,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Blue Sky Uranium Provides Drilling Activity Update for Amarillo Grande Uranium Project, Argentina

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") reports today that the 3,500 metre reverse circulation ("RC") resource advancement drilling program at its Ivana deposit (September 28, 2021 News Release) is now underway with 50 holes totaling 293 metres completed to date. Additionally, permits have been received to complete the initial drilling program at the Ivana Central target, which is the second tranche of a separate exploration drilling program at the Company's wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province, Argentina ("AGP") as announced on February 17, 2021. Further, interpreted analytical results for the first tranche of the wide-spaced shallow exploratory drilling program are reported. The aim of this initial drilling program is to further assess the potential of the Ivana North and Central target areas and to provide vectors to focus subsequent drilling programs.

"We are pleased that this latest program has given us valuable information at Ivana North to help us target follow-up drilling in the area. The elements identified by these initial drill holes are very similar to the geochemical pathfinder footprint at the Ivana deposit. The preliminary results from Ivana Central are also very encouraging, and we look forward to continuing the systematic exploration work which is progressing on a similar path to that which led to the discovery of the Ivana deposit ten kilometres to the south," stated Nikolaos Cacos, Blue Sky President & CEO. "These results re-affirm the potential of Amarillo Grande to become a multi-deposit uranium district."

The location of all 46 holes (1,870 metres) completed to date at Ivana North and Central are shown on Figure 1, as well as the distribution of planned holes yet to be completed at Ivana Central. Table 1 includes summary results highlights for all 40 holes drilled over a 20 square kilometre area at Ivana North, as well as from the initial 6 holes drilled at Ivana Central.

At Ivana North, anomalous low-grade (less than 100ppm) uranium intercepts were returned in thirty percent of the holes completed, often accompanied by anomalous pathfinder elements including molybdenum and selenium (see Figure 2a-c). Based on the similarities to the geochemical pathfinder footprint at the Ivana deposit, the Ivana North results are interpreted to confirm the potential for discovery of a REDOX front related uranium mineralized system in the Ivana North area. The Ivana North results have provided additional information for follow-up drill targeting, which will be further evaluated and prioritized once the first phase of Ivana Central drilling is completed.

Of the first six holes (286 metres) drilled at Ivana Central, two intersected anomalous uranium, including 120 ppm U3O8 over 1 metre at in hole AGIC-01. Approximately 1,200 metres of the initial planned program remains to be drilled at Ivana Central.

Drilling Program Details

The Ivana Central and Ivana North targets, located at 10 and 20 kilometres north of the Ivana deposit, respectively, are interpreted as being located along the same regional REDOX front as the Ivana deposit. Each target covers a large area of approximately 4 by 7 kilometres. The goal of this drilling program is to complete wide-spaced fences of drill holes over the target areas to provide below-surface information to assist in vectoring towards uranium mineralization "trapped" along potential REDOX fronts. Comparable REDOX fronts in other jurisdictions commonly host multiple uranium deposits, either laterally along the front or as a series of stacked REDOX fronts separated laterally and/or in depth.

The Company's strategy has been to deploy an initial ~1,500 metres of drilling at each of the Ivana North and Ivana Central targets, followed by ~1,500 metres of follow-up detailed drilling to better define areas with the best results at both targets. The next stage of the exploration program will focus on completing the initial drilling planned at Ivana Central.

The analytical results reported herein include 281 samples from Ivana Central and 665 samples from Ivana North. Ivana Central holes were sampled from top to bottom using a one metre sample interval; selected one-metre intervals were sampled from the holes drilled at Ivana North. The Ivana North samples were selected on site by the geologist in charge based on one or more parameters, including: radiometric anomaly detection by down-hole probe; the presence of uranium or pathfinder elements indicated by handheld XRF; observation of alteration signatures and/or visible carnotite.

The Ivana North drilling program tested an area covering 4 kilometres by 5 kilometres on roughly 400 to 800 metre centres (see Methodology section below for details). All holes were surveyed with a calibrated radiometric probe.

Review of the analytical results to date indicate the presence of uranium, vanadium and pathfinder element anomalies consistent with sandstone type uranium deposits as seen at the Ivana deposit. Anomalous uranium results range from 1.1 to 70.9 ppm U3O8 at Ivana North; anomalous vanadium results range from 17.9 to 1510.1 ppm V2O5. As shown in Table 1, approximately 30 percent of the holes at Ivana North returned anomalous intervals of uranium at depths ranging from 2 to 50 metres below surface, with 4 drill holes (AGIN-04, -22, -24, and AGIN-30) intersecting 2 or more stacked anomalous intervals. Intervals with anomalous uranium range from 1 to 9 metres in thickness and display variable uranium/vanadium ratios, as observed for the Ivana deposit. This is interpreted to be a result of remobilization of primary mineralization with low vanadium into the near surface environment, where uranium precipitates as carnotite, a uranium vanadate mineral. This interpretation is supported by the results of the downhole radiometric probe survey. Radiometric response from the probe did not show direct correlation in all cases with analytical uranium content, a phenomena known as "disequilibrium". Disequilibrium is known to occur where uranium has been remobilized geologically recently and, for example, precipitated as carnotite resulting in a weak, or no, radiometric response. It had previously been detected at Amarillo Grande in surface sampling work.

Geostatistical analysis has been carried out on the geochemical exploration data from Ivana North. Elements which show positive correlation with anomalous uranium values include cobalt, copper, lanthanum, molybdenum, rhenium, selenium, and yttrium. Molybdenum and selenium display the best positive correlation with higher uranium values, a relationship also observed at the Ivana deposit (see Figure 2a-c). The presence of lanthanum and yttrium is currently interpreted to be related to a process prior to mineralization where acidic water generated secondary porosity and prepared the host rock for the entrance of the uranium-rich underground waters from the regional mineralizing system. Overall, initial geochemical patterns of uranium and pathfinder element anomalies suggest potential vectors to prospective areas, as shown on Figure 2, often peripheral to the initial drill grids, that will require follow-up drill testing as the program progresses.

At Ivana Central only 6 of the planned holes have been completed, with two returning anomalous intervals as shown in Table 1. Individual results range from 0.6 to 119.8 ppm U3O8 and 12.5 to 299.9 ppm V2O5. As a majority of the planned drilling at Ivana Central remains to be finished, interpretation and geostatistical analysis of the results is incomplete and will be reported when additional assays are received.

Methodology and QA/QC

The 2021 drilling program was executed by AVG Falcon Drilling using a ProminasTM R3H drill rig, a multipurpose direct circulation hydraulic drilling rig on tracks. This drill was deployed to address recovery issues with the previously used reverse circulation drill rig; it produces wet chip samples which were collected from sampling buckets every metre. Every hole was surveyed with a calibrated radiometric Mount SoprysTM probe. An additional geoelectrical SP-SPR survey was run on 32 holes in order to approximate the location of geological contacts between sedimentary units.

Samples were sent to Bureau Veritas Minerals Argentina for preparation by drying, crushing to 80% passing 10 mesh and then pulverizing a 250g split to 95% passing 150 mesh. Pulps were then sent to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. for analysis of 45 elements by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) following a four-acid digestion (MA-200). Samples over 4,000 ppm uranium are re-assayed after phosphoric acid leach by Inductively Coupled Plasma Electron Spectrometry (ICP-ES). Approximately every 10th sample a blank, duplicate, or standard sample is inserted into the sample sequence for quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) purposes. The QAQC internal assessment indicate that assays results are within standard industry limits.

Qualified Persons

The design of the Company's exploration program was undertaken by the Company's geological staff under the supervision of David Terry, Ph.D., P.Geo. Dr. Terry is a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. The contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dr. Terry.

About the Amarillo Grande Project

The Company's 100% owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province, Argentina is a new uranium district controlled by Blue Sky. The Ivana deposit is the cornerstone of the Project and the first part of the district for which both a Mineral Resource Estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment have been completed. Mineralization at the Ivana deposit has characteristics of sandstone-type and surficial-type uranium-vanadium deposits. The sandstone-type mineralization is related to a braided fluvial system and indicates the potential for a district-size system. In the surficial-type deposits, mineralization coats loosely consolidated pebbles, and is amenable to leaching and simple upgrading.

The Project includes several other target areas over a regional trend, at or near surface. The area is flat-lying, semi-arid and accessible year-round, with nearby rail, power and port access. The Company's strategy includes delineating resources at multiple areas and advancing the entire project to prefeasibility level.

For additional details on the project and properties, please see the Company's website.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to of properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-sky-uranium-provides-drilling-activity-update-for-amarillo-grande-uranium-project-argentina-301405427.html

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Nickel Surges to Highest in Seven Years as Supply Dwindles

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel surged to a seven-year high in London amid concerns that there’ll be less supply of the key industrial metal to meet resilient demand from economies reopening as the pandemic retreats.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • X-Terra Resources Identifies a New Copper Trend at Troilus East

    X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) ("X-Terra") is pleased to announce that its recent diamond drill program at Troilus East has revealed a new disseminated copper mineralized trend located three kilometres east of Troilus Gold's copper/gold deposit. X-Terra's Troilus East project is located approximately 135 kilometres from the town of Chibougamau in the province of Québec.

  • U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says

    The United States and ally nations should mine and process more rare earths to ensure adequate global supply of the strategic minerals for military and commercial uses, a U.S. Department of Defense official said on Tuesday. The remarks underscore the Pentagon's rising interest in public-private mining partnerships to counter China's status as the top global producer of rare earths, the 17 minerals used to make specialized magnets for weaponry and electric vehicles (EVs). "We know we cannot resolve our shared exposure to supply chain risk without a close partnership with industry," Danielle Miller of the Pentagon's Office of Industrial Policy told the Adamas Intelligence North American Critical Minerals Days conference.

  • CEO insight: Homebuilding boom, acquisitions streak boosting Builders FirstSource to new heights

    The booming residential construction and remodeling markets, a merger closed in January with BMC Stock Holdings, and an acquisition streak of smaller companies that shows no signs of slowing have put Dallas-based building materials distributor Builders FirstSource Inc. on an accelerated growth trajectory. CEO Dave Flitman drills down on what's driving the company's growth.

  • Crypto Miner Stronghold Digital Soars in Trading Debut

    The environmentally friendly bitcoin miner that’s using coal waste for energy opened 42% higher than its $19 IPO price.

  • Archer Provides Exploration Update at the Caster Property and Amends Option Agreement

    Archer Exploration Corp. (CSE: RCHR) ("Archer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced field work to follow-up on high-grade rock-chip results from previous and historical exploration activities on the Caster property, located in the Lac Paul region of Quebec (the "Caster Property"). The Company is also pleased to announce that it has agreed to extend certain deadlines in the option agreement dated August 1, 2020 (the "Option Agreement") between Geomap Exploration Inc. (th

  • East Africa Metals - Updated Magambazi Mineral Resource Estimate

    East Africa Metals Inc. (TSXV: EAM) ("East Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the updated Magambazi mineral resource estimate.

  • Atlas Taps Compute North to Expand ESG-Focused Bitcoin Mining

    Atlas Mining, which aims to be 100% carbon-free, signed a 100-megawatt “colocation capacity” deal with Compute North to expand its U.S. mining operations, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. All of the mining machines will be ASICs and will only mine bitcoin, according to a statement emailed to CoinDesk. Recently, as part of its expansion plans, Atlas also signed a deal with Core Scientific in October to host new bitcoin miners.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As Las Vegas Casino Revenue Roars Back?

    MGM Resorts stands to benefit from a jump in Las Vegas casino revenue as they reopen to full capacity. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As First Bitcoin Futures ETF Begins Trading? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Why Brad Gerstner Is So Bullish On Bitcoin And The Future Of Cryptocurrency

    Speaking on CNBC Monday, longtime activist investor Carl Icahn said Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is "a very difficult thing to invest in." Although Icahn noted he had spent a considerable amount of time researching Bitcoin, he told CNBC "the jury is still out" on the popular cryptocurrency. Altimeter Capital founder and CEO Brad Gerstner disagrees with Icahn when it comes to cryptocurrencies overall. "The jury may be out on whether or not Bitcoin goes up and down over the next 90 days, but the jury is

  • Stocks will rally, 'markets climb a wall of worry': Guggenheim's Scott Minerd

    Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd said the equity rally can survive the Fed's bond-buying tapering.

  • Cboe Acquires ErisX in Return to Crypto Derivatives Market

    Cboe has agreed to buy crypto spot and derivatives marketplace ErisX for an undisclosed amount.

  • AirSculpt Technologies sets IPO price range at $15 to $17 a share

    AirSculpt Technologies Inc. on Wednesday could raise about $160 million in its upcoming initial public offering, based on the midpoint of its estimated price range of $15 to $17 a share and 10 million shares in the offering. The company will raise about $26.6 million by offering 1.56 million shares, and selling shareholders will draw in $143.4 million of the total proceeds. AirSculpt Technologies will have 55.4 million shares outstanding after it goes public, with a market cap of $886 million ba

  • Stocks open slightly higher as S&P 500 attempts to extend winning streak

    Stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday, as investors continued to sift through corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23 points, or 0.1%, to 35,481. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,526, while the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.1% to 15,151, with both indexes attempting to extend a winning streak to six sessions. Shares of Netflix Inc. dropped 2.7%, after the streaming video company reported a bounce in third-quarter revenue and subscriber numbers, but a slightly disappointing fourth-

  • Canadian National CEO lost bid to buy KC Southern, now will retire

    The CEO of Canadian National Railway Co. spent the past few months pressured by regulators and an activist shareholder.

  • Why Netflix Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is trading lower Wednesday after the company announced third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. Netflix reported quarterly earnings of $3.19 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.56 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $7.48 billion, which was in line with estimates. Netflix expects fourth-quarter earnings of 80 cents per share versus the estimate of $1.10 per share. The company expects fourth-quarter revenu

  • The US crackdown on stablecoins is targeting Tether first

    The US government is cracking down on stablecoins, taking its first major shot on Oct. 15 against Tether. The US Commodities Futures Trading Commission fined the popular stablecoin operator $41 million for allegedly misstating its reserves. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged to certain government-backed currencies or precious metals, like silver or gold.

  • JPMorgan Says Bitcoin’s Record Run Is Being Driven by Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation concerns rather than exuberance about the first U.S. Bitcoin futures ETF is driving the digital currency to record highs, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront