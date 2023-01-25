U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

Blue Star Mothers of America announces 2023 Convention Site

·2 min read

Blue Star Mothers of America
Stacy Anders, Nat'l President

WATSONVILLE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Star Mothers of America President Stacy Anders announced Blue Star Mothers of America 2023 annual convention will be in "Music City" - Nashville, TN. The announcement included naming of the Convention Co-Chairs Amy O'Campo and Jennie McFarling. Amy stated she is "looking forward to the week's agenda filled with education and fun while enhancing sisterhood." She went on to say they are hoping to secure interesting speakers and provide awesome educational experiences.

Blue Star Mothers of America are mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians who have children serving in the military, guard or reserves, or children who are veterans. These mothers support each other and their children while promoting patriotism. Currently, there are over 6,000 members from over 200 Chapters throughout the nation.

The 80th Annual National Convention will take place July 31stAugust 4, 2023, at the Millennium Maxwell House. Along with conducting business, the delegates will participate in leadership activities, have educational speakers, and share Chapter activities. One evening will be dedicated to the Big Dipper fundraiser for educational assistance to qualified candidates. Many convention goers will come in early or stay on longer to enjoy the euphoric music, hospitality, and exotic food!

Spokesperson Ann Parker commented, "We expect about 200 Military mothers from across the United States to come together for this convention," Diana Rettig, member of Blue Star Mothers of SE Wisconsin stated. "It's exciting to meet Military mothers across the county to share ideas and support each other. We are looking forward to exploring this unique city with our fellow Blue Star Mothers."

Blue Star Mothers of America was founded in 1942 in Flint, Michigan. The organization provides support for active-duty service personnel, promotes patriotism, assists Veterans organizations, and is available to assist in homeland volunteer efforts to help our country remain strong. The Big Dipper, an Auxiliary of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. was founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the 1951 National Convention. All Blue Star Mothers, in good standing, can become a member of the auxiliary and are welcomed.

For further information, contact Pam Travis at publicrelations@bluestarmothers.us.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-star-mothers-of-america-announces-2023-convention-site-301730729.html

SOURCE Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

