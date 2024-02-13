'Blue state taxes are killing you': Grant Cardone warns that states like California are 'chopping you up' for tax revenue — says he fled to Miami to escape constant 'gouging.' Is he right?

Both California and Florida are renowned for their pleasant weather and stunning coastlines. However, real estate mogul Grant Cardone chose to relocate from one to the other for a very straightforward reason — taxes.

In a recent YouTube Shorts video, Cardone disclosed the rationale behind his move.

Don’t miss

“I used to live in California, moved to Miami for one reason — 13.3%,” he said.

Cardone was referring to California’s top income tax rate, which stood at 13.3%. However, in 2024, this rate has actually increased to 14.4%. The new 14.4% state tax rate in California applies to income exceeding $1 million.

Florida, on the other hand, may be considered a more favorable tax environment by some since there is no state income tax.

California is not alone in imposing state income taxes. In fact, just eight states besides Florida don't, namely Alaska, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

Cardone also criticized New York, New Jersey, Illinois and other so-called “blue states,” accusing them of “gouging you with taxes.”

If you make $1.5 million a year…

Cardone illustrated the tax burden faced by high earners in blue states.

“You live in the state of California and you earn a million and a half, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, your gross annual income at $1.5 million means you pay federal income tax of $513,164. State income tax on top of that is $184,557. Social security would be $9,100. Medicare would be $33,450. State disability insurance at $1,600. Your total taxes for the year, dumba‑‑, would be $741,886,” he explained.

Story continues

Cardone emphasized that while these figures suggest your net income could be "half of what you make," the financial obligations don't stop there, as one might also face employment taxes, sales taxes, and property taxes.

“They ain't done with you. They just keep chopping you up, dumba‑‑,” Cardone remarked.

Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here's how

Blue state exodus?

Cardone’s video, titled “BLUE STATE TAXES ARE KILLING YOU DUMB A$$,” highlighted a potential reason for the migration trend of people leaving California.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau on state-to-state migration flows shows that Florida appeared to be a favored destination for those leaving the Golden State. In 2021, 37,464 individuals moved from California to Florida, and the number increased in 2022, to 50,701.

However, an even more popular destination was Texas. In 2021, 107,546 individuals relocated from California to Texas, and in 2022 another 102,442 people made the same move.

Similar to Florida, Texas also does not impose a state income tax.

Economist Stephen Moore recently described the blue state exodus as “one of the biggest mass migrations in American history,” pointing to taxes as a primary motivator behind the movement.

Neither Cardone nor Moore have offered evidence that income taxes are truly what is behind this migration trend.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.