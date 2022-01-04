U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,808.92
    +12.36 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,877.20
    +292.14 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,725.07
    -107.72 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.45
    +29.14 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.16
    +1.08 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.70
    +11.60 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.26 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6700
    +0.0420 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0070 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1300
    +0.7940 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,310.02
    +371.63 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.34
    +31.99 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.68
    +126.14 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Blue Technology: China -- TOP 100 Media Practitioners' Golden Selection Awards for 2021 Home Appliances Consumer Electronics was revealed

·5 min read

Four Types of Enterprises are the Most Sought After

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Technology Research Report shows that, on December 30, 2021, Global Key Users Research Center (GKURC for short), a market research institution participated by Blue Technology, released the report of "TOP100 Media Practitioners' Golden Selection Awards for 2021 Home Appliances Consumer Electronics" in Beijing. The GKURC Industry and Economics Think Tanks was established at the same time.

Overview (PRNewsfoto/Blue Technology)
Overview (PRNewsfoto/Blue Technology)

Affected by the continuation of the epidemic, rising prices of raw materials and other factors, China's home appliance and consumer electronics industry moved forward under pressure in 2021. How to innovate and break the situation is to test the wisdom and ability of the enterprises related to TV, OTT, white goods, kitchen appliances, small household appliances, cleaning appliances and others, which becomes the focus of the majority of media practitioners.

By the end of 2021, GKURC conducted in-depth research and analysis on the brands, technologies and communication of related enterprises for hundreds of senior media practitioners of domestic consumer electronics, for which the report of the "TOP 100 Media Practitioners' Golden Selection Awards for 2021 Home Appliances Consumer Electronics" was formed.

Zhou Ying, the co-founder and director of global market research of GKURC, pointed out in the interpretation of the report that the four types of the brands of the home appliances consumer electronics are more appreciated and respected by professional media practitioners, and the excellent characteristics of these enterprises also represent the development trend of the whole industry:

First, the enterprises with high technical barriers. Under the background that the dividend of the popular market is gradually fading and the demand of iteration and innovation is dominant, the professional media practitioners generally believe that technology-driven enterprises have more lasting growth power. For example, in the TV category, Hisense has won high recognition from media practitioners with its numerous innovations in the fields of picture chip, social TV, laser TV, etc., and SONY with its continuous innovations from X1 image processing chip to XR cognitive chip. For large home appliances, the health technology of Haier air conditioner 3D sterilizing chamber, the intelligent oxygen sterilizing technology of Whirlpool washing machine. For kitchen electrical appliances, the space microwave oven technology of Galanz and the healthy kitchen technology etc., all left a deep impression for media practitioners. In the category of the hot smart cleaning, Ecovacs and Eureka are also praised by the media by virtue of artificial intelligence technology and electrolytic water sterilization technology.

Second, the enterprises with global modes. In the stock market, the domestic market is becoming saturated, but the overseas market is still promising. The professional media practitioners are particularly respectful of the enterprises with global modes. For example, the Hisense Group continuously sponsored European Cup, World Cup and other global large-scale sports events in recent years, which greatly improved the brand image of Hisense in the global market, especially the European Cup's enclosure advertisement of "The Laser TV, the World's First" let the media practitioners be still fresh in their memories, which is generally believed that it has made great contributions to the promotion of Hisense TV and even the global influence of the whole Chinese brand.In addition, Hisense Group has launched several high-quality mergers and acquisitions in North America, Europe and Japan in recent years, which have become the focus of media attention and reports and won high praise from the media practitioners.

Another enterprise with excellent global development is Haier Smart Home. Almost 100% of its overseas business is its own brand, which is the only white power enterprise in China operating under its own brand in the global market. The media practitioners have noticed that the IOT ecology, smart home and RenDanHeYi of Haier are all exported, which is different from the other home appliance enterprises for exporting hardware products. Haier Smart Home not only exports products, but also exports technological innovation mode, which has won high praise from the media practitioners.

Third, the enterprises with innovation ability of high value category. The evolution of the market competition from low-end price war to high-end value war is the focus of the reports for professional media practitioners. For the enterprises with innovation ability of high value category, the professional media practitioners give high evaluation. For example, Casarte not only develops high-end home appliances, but also promotes the landing of high-end smart sets, which leads home life into the era of smart scenes. FOTILE has developed many other high-value new species of the dishwasher with high-energy bubble washing sink, the water purifier for mother and child that can filter harmful impurities but retain beneficial minerals, the integrated cooking center that integrates refrigeration technology, smoking technology and cooking technology, etc., which constantly broadens the innovation boundary of high-end kitchen electrical appliances. Vidda has opened up a new track of high value music TV, greatly improved the brand premium and growth space of the Internet TV, which have been highly appraised by professional media practitioners.

Fourth, the enterprises with communication power of professional and sincere public relations. Brand public relations is the bridge and link of external publicity and communication for enterprises. Based on their actual work experience, the professional media practitioners recognize the brand public relations team with smooth communication channels, timely response to interview needs, professional business and sincere attitude. Hisense Group, Sony China and other enterprises have been highly praised by the media practitioners with their professional and sincere public relations communication power.

In this event, according to the results of the research, the organizer selected the "TOP 100 Media Practitioners'Golden Selection Awards for 2021 Home Appliances Consumer Electronics". Hisense, Haier, Midea, Sony, HUAWEI, Ecovacs, Eureka, Joyoung, FOTILE, Galanz, Whirlpool, Vidda, CooCaa and other brands have won relevant awards for their outstanding performance. At the press conference, the GKURC Industry and Economics Think Tanks was officially established, with more than 100 experts from industry associations, universities, media, maternal and child, education, household and other fields becoming the first members of the think tanks.

Ding Shaojiang, the co-founder and chief analyst of GKURC, said that GKURC will connect rich cross-border resources, deeply promote key user research in consumer electronics, Internet, FMCG, automobile and other sectors, which provides multi-dimensional support for scientific decision-making, fine operation and accurate marketing of enterprises.

SOURCE Blue Technology

Recommended Stories

  • XPeng Explains Chinese Listing and Data Security Risks

    China-related risks aren't going away, so investors will have to keep working to understand them. Talking with the Chinese-based companies is a great approach.

  • Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kr

  • U.S. LNG Exports Top Rivals for First Time on Shale Revolution

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. was the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas last month for the first time ever, as projects ramped up production and deliveries surged to energy-starved Europe.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have

  • How airlines are handling the ongoing Omicron travel disruption and potential 5G issues

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro details how more than 4,000 flights have been cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 spikes and winter storms, in addition to how AT&T and Verizon are declining the FAA's request to delay 5G expansions.

  • Kimberly-Clark Is on a Roll as It Makes an Upside Breakout

    The charts and indicators of Kimberly-Clark Corp. are acting strong well ahead of when the company is expected to report earnings on Jan. 26. Traders and investors may be anticipating some strong numbers.

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Pump More Oil, Shrugging Off Omicron

    The producers bet that a global surge in cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 won’t have the sort of devastating effect on oil demand as previous waves of the virus.

  • Does Bitcoin hashrate all-time high signal an end to Chinese mining FUD?

    In a reassuring move for turbulent markets, Bitcoin’s hashrate has hit an all-time high of 207 E/hs – a stellar return to network integrity.

  • Nevada utility overcomes Carl Icahn opposition, closes pipeline deal

    The $1.5 billion cash deal brings new owners to the natural gas pipeline and storage assets in northwest Colorado and the region.

  • European Gas Prices Jump 20% as Russia Keeps Volumes Capped

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe surged on Monday as reduced flows from Russia again caused uncertainties about Europe’s supply security in the winter months.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBench

  • Oil rises as OPEC+ agrees to maintain production strategy amid omicron

    OPEC+ on Tuesday opts to adhere to its plan to increase oil output among its members starting in for February, as had been widely expected.

  • Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks for January 2022

    These are the consumer discretionary stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • These are the stocks Wall Street analysts heavily favor for 2022 and also expect to rise the most

    DEEP DIVE As the coronavirus pandemic has stretched out, investors have continued to pour money into stocks, in part because the alternatives have been dismal. Why bother with 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds that yield a paltry 1.

  • Brent oil tops $80 a barrel as OPEC+ sticks with its plan to gradually boost output in February

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, with global benchmark Brent crude topping $80 a barrel to trade at its highest price in over five weeks, after OPEC+ says it will stick to its plan to gradually boost output next month.

  • NFT Investors Shake Lull and Send Market Volume to Four-Month High

    NFTs rebounded strongly over the holiday break, indicating the 2021 rally is moving into a new phase.

  • European Gas Prices Will Be Strong, Says Energy Aspect's Sen

    Amrita Sen, founder of Energy Aspects, discusses today's OPEC+ meeting, oil demand from China and her outlook for natural gas prices. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: European Open."

  • Foran Announces Appointment of Mr. David Bernier as Chief Operating Officer

    Foran Mining Corporation (TSXV: FOM) (OTCQX: FMCXF) ("Foran" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David K. Bernier as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), effective immediately. Mr. Bernier has over 25 years of deep operational experience gained from a series of progressively senior roles across mine design, project development, and production management at various operations in Canada.

  • Chicken chain Popeyes to launch in South Korea

    Popeyes is set to launch in South Korea this year, the latest international move for the chicken brand owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc.

  • GM, Volkswagen Build Up Their Battery Supply Chains Amid Electric-Vehicle Push

    Auto makers are trying to control more of the supply chain for electric vehicles, forging new partnerships with raw-materials producers and investing in facilities that make chemicals for batteries.

  • Graham Holdings expands its network of auto dealerships

    Graham Holdings Co. (NYSE: GHC), the former owner of The Washington Post that has broadened into businesses across the media, food, manufacturing and education sectors, has purchased another auto dealership in the Washington region. The company’s latest acquisition — its fourth auto dealership to date — is located at 8820 Centreville Road in Manassas. Christopher J. Ourisman of Ourisman Automotive will operate and manage the dealership, which the Arlington holding company purchased from the Battlefield Automotive Group.

  • Tesla surmounts supply chain woes with blockbuster Q4 deliveries

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc on Sunday reported record quarterly deliveries that far exceeded Wall Street estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up China production. It was the sixth consecutive quarter that the world's most valuable automaker posted record deliveries. Tesla shares were up 10% to a one-month high in early trading on Monday.