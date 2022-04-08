U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,505.43
    +5.22 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,795.98
    +212.41 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,802.96
    -94.34 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.75
    +4.95 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.00
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.30
    +8.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6920
    +0.0400 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3024
    -0.0052 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3000
    +0.3300 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,833.95
    +511.07 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.92
    +3.32 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,663.94
    +112.13 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Blue United Changes Its Name and Digital Reward to More Closely Align to Its Mission

·2 min read

JACKSON, Wyo., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue United, the blockchain-enabled, global wellness provider, today announced it has changed its name to Galvan, and has changed its digital reward name to IZE. These new names are inspired by the word galvanize, which means to shock or excite someone into taking action.

Galvan image.
Galvan image.

The change, which also includes a new identity and product development strategy, is the result of Galvan's continuing effort to align the promise of blockchain technology with the most dire and unmet needs of the healthcare space.

Adam Sharp, CEO of Galvan, explains, "Our healthcare systems, though well-intended, have shifted resources, responsibility, and decision-making away from patients. As an ER physician, despite working with amazing doctors, nurses, and providers in some of the highest performing health systems in the world, I have seen firsthand the limitations of our current methods. Galvan represents a decentralized approach to change the culture of healthcare and wellness, returning the focus and ownership to patients. Galvan's name epitomizes our vision to inspire, enable, and—well—galvanize individuals' resolve to form healthy habits. In short, we see the power of the blockchain as an opportunity to provide products, services, and incentives that will empower people with the tools and information they need to become their best selves."

Galvan believes that wellness is quite literally the ability, opportunity, and desire to make beneficial decisions in all areas of health—mental, emotional, physical, and financial; and they have evolved their product strategy to support this belief. More announcements on this are soon to follow.

About Galvan
Galvan is a wellness services provider coupled to a blockchain that leverages smart contracts to authenticate and incentivize the healthy choices of its community.

For more information, please visit www.galvan.health

IZE Disclaimer
IZE is a digital reward earned in exchange for work and action on the Galvan network. IZE is designed to have utility on the Galvan platform for the purchase of Galvan products and services, although other cryptocurrencies may be used as well. IZE is not available for purchase from Galvan. IZE is not an investment product and may never have any value. Galvan node owners should not expect to recognize any value from IZE other than its utility with Galvan. Galvan does not anticipate IZE's value correlating with Galvan's business activities.

Media Contact:
Caleb Taylor
social@galvan.health

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-united-changes-its-name-and-digital-reward-to-more-closely-align-to-its-mission-301520933.html

SOURCE Galvan

Recommended Stories

  • Three things to take care of when you retire—your future self will thank you for it

    Doing these three big tasks soon after you retire can go a long way toward helping your money and your health go the distance.

  • IRS May Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shell's 13-Year Journey From Discovery to First Oil Shows Why U.S. Output Is Flat

    (Bloomberg) -- Questioned by U.S. lawmakers this week, chief executives from the nation’s biggest oil companies took great pains to explain why they haven’t raised production fast enough to tame skyrocketing energy prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanc

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • EVs: Biden admin holds meeting with Elon Musk, other auto execs on charging stations

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details President Biden's administration meeting with Elon Musk and other EV executives, the EV space, and discussions surrounding EV charging infrastructure.

  • South America’s Newest Oil Boom Is Gaining A War Time Boost

    There is growing evidence that the USGS may have grossly underestimated the total potential of the Guyana-Suriname oil basin

  • MindMed CEO: ‘We see a massive opportunity’ in the psychedelic medicine industry

    MindMed CEO Rob Barrow sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about rising interests in the psychedelic medicine industry, therapeutic uses for addressing and treating anxiety, and removing mental health stigmas.

  • Gas prices: It's 'very unfair to blame President Biden,’ says oil analyst

    Oil executives on Capitol Hill defended their companies as Democratic lawmakers accused them of price gauging during a hearing hosted by the House Committee on Energy & Commerce.

  • Centene CEO dies at 79, union alleges Amazon interference, Elon Musk joins Twitter all-hands meeting

    Notable business headlines include CEO Michael Neidorff of U.S. health insurer Centene passing away at 79 years old, Amazon being accused of interfering in a recent union election, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk joining Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to address employee concerns about the impact Musk will have on the social media company.

  • The Chip Sector Has a New Worry in Plant Shutdown for Key Manufacturing Chemical

    3M has stopped production at a plant in Belgium that produces the vast majority of the world's supply of semiconductor-grade PFAS chemicals.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Costco's (NASDAQ:COST) Business is Tailor-Made for 2022

    With the broad market down year-to-date, rising inflation, and commodity prices - it is natural for investors to look for a safe haven for their money. While the Staples sector has been one of those places, some of the stocks in that sector have already done extraordinarily well – with Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) rising almost 17%. Yet, even with its P/E ratio closing in on 50, there are arguments that the stock is not overvalued.

  • Germany Urges Banks, Clients to Keep Deals With Gazprom Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- The German regulator in control of a Gazprom PJSC unit in the country urged banks and trading partners to keep doing business with the company to avoid a market meltdown.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing Wor

  • Spirit Airlines entertains JetBlue offer despite competing bid from Frontier

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Spirit Airlines entertaining JetBlue’s takeover offer despite receiving a competing bid from Frontier.

  • How Macy’s Inc. Is Navigating the Unpredictable Retail Climate

    CFO Adrian V. Mitchell discusses Macy's advancements, opportunities and challenges in a wide-ranging presentation at the JP Morgan Chase Annual Retail Roundup.

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • $4.2 Billion Deal to Create Oil Tanker Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Frontline Ltd. and Euronav NV are considering an all-stock merger that would produce the world’s biggest tanker fleet, just as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives a recovery in the market.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Will

  • Fed-up managers declare WFH is over, as 77% say they’d fire you or cut your pay for not coming back to the office

    Managers say they’re willing to play hardball to get workers back into the office in person.