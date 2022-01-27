U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

Blue Vein Discovery Expands with 2nd Bonanza Grade Gold Hit

In this article:
In this article:
  • TMRFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 4 new drill-hole assay results from recent drilling at the Elizabeth Gold Project (EZ21-22, EZ21-23, EZ21-24, EZ21-25)

  • Intersection highlights include:

    • EZ-21-25 (Blue Vein 111.0m to 113.7m drill depth) intersects

      • 13.4g/t gold over 2.70m, including

      • 71.3g/t gold over 0.50m

    • EZ-21-23 (SW Vein 145.0m to 149.1m drill depth) intersects

      • 1.83g/t gold over 4.10m, including

      • 4.98g/t gold over 0.70m

  • EZ-21-25 represents the second ‘bonanza' grade gold intersection at the Blue Vein since its discovery hole (EZ-21-12, announced 27 September 2021), which returned 33.7g/t gold over 1.0m, approximately 40 metres along strike to the south west

  • Assays from 5 additional drill-holes, including 2 from the Blue Vein remain pending

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce the release of 4 drill-hole assay results from the Phase 1 drill program at its Elizabeth-Blackdome Gold Project in Southern British Columbia. A total of 39 drill-holes (9,826 m) were completed in the Phase 1 drill program, starting from November 2020. In the 2021 drill season, 28 drill-holes were completed totalling 7,820 metres and there were 11 drill-holes completed in November - December 2020, totalling 2,006 metres. Drill collar information can be seen in Appendix 1, Table 1.

Tempus President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "EZ-21-25 being reported today shows high-grade continuity of the newly discovered Blue Vein, including a ‘bonanza' grade sub-intersection. We're very excited to have this result approximately 40 metres along strike from the Blue Vein discovery hole (EZ-21-12) that we announced four months ago, which was also ‘bonanza' grade. We are also delighted with the mineralised intersection in EZ-21-23, which continues to develop the mineralised package at the SW Vein. We are now awaiting for assay results for 5 additional drill-holes from the 2021 drilling program including 2 that targeted the Blue Vein."

Blue Vein Drilling

The Blue Vein was discovered with drill hole EZ-21-12 (announced 27 September 2021), with an intersection of visible gold returning 33.7 grams per tonne gold over 1.0 metre from 117.8 metres.

The drill assay results released today include drill holes EZ-21-24 and EZ-21-25 targeting the Blue Vein.

EZ-21-25 intersected a 2.70 metre quartz vein zone grading 13.4 grams per tonne gold from 111.00 metres, including 71.3 grams per tonne gold over 0.50m from a drill depth of 111.50 metres. The EZ-21-25 result, expands the known high grade gold mineralisation at Blue Vein approximately 40 metres along strike from the discovery hole.

EZ-21-24 intersected the Blue Vein structure at a drill depth of 139.8 metres and 181.7 metres with assays in the range of 0.58 to 0.84 grams per tonne gold.

The Blue Vein is located approximately 150 metres to the northwest, near vertical in dip, and parallel, to the SW Vein (See Figure 1). This previously unknown vein has now been intersected by 7 drill-holes (EZ-21-09, EZ-21-12, EZ-21-19, EZ-21-24, EZ-21-25, EZ-21-26, EZ-21-27) demonstrating an initial strike length of 380 metres (see Figure 3), two drill-holes are pending assay results. The Blue Vein structure has been intercepted to approximately 100 metres depth and remains open along strike and down plunge.

SW Vein Drilling

The latest drill holes reported in the SW Vein are from EZ-21-22, and EZ-21-23. These two drill holes are step outs from the northern ore shoot and were successful in intersecting the SW Vein in a previously undrilled zone of the SW Vein and extending mineralization by approximately 80m along strike to the northeast.

EZ-21-23 intersected a 4.10 m quartz vein zone 1.83 g/t gold from 145.0m, including 4.98 g/t gold over 0.70m from 147.50m.

EZ-21-22 intersected a 1.15 m quartz vein zone from 175.55m averaging 2.50 g/t gold.

Drilling at the SW Vein is proving to be within a very consistent structure and has been successfully intersected in each of the drill holes targeting the SW Vein. Tempus has drilled deeper at Elizabeth than any drilling in the past. The deep intersections of the SW Vein are encouraging and geologically very significant as the vein continues at depth, so does the alteration and associated mineralization as is identified in other high-grade intercepts from the SW Vein. This mineralization at depth is consistent with typical Mesothermal/Orogenic gold deposits, such as the Bralorne-Pioneer Gold mine 30km to the south of Elizabeth and is confirmed with the ICP-OES assay analysis which indicates elevated arsenic, antimony, silver, and mercury when intersecting the SW Vein at depth.

The Elizabeth Gold Project is the flagship project for Tempus and is located in the Bralorne - Pioneer Gold District of southern British Columbia. The 115km2 project is a relatively underexplored high-grade mesothermal gold project with mineralisation presenting itself in vein sets that range in true width from 0.5 m to 6.5 metres. The high-grade quartz veins encountered in the drilling at Elizabeth show close geological similarities to the Bralorne-Pioneer mesothermal vein system (approximately 30km south), which was mined to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres and produced more than 4 million ounces of gold over more than 70 years (from approximately 1900 to 1971).

Figure 1 - The Elizabeth Project - Phase 1 Drilling

Figure 2 - The Elizabeth Project - SW Vein Phase 1 Drilling

Figure 3 - The Elizabeth Project - Blue Vein Intersections

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass, who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the province of BC (APEGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Piepgrass has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information:

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD

Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Elizabeth-Blackdome Project, a high-grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Elizabeth-Blackdome that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed on Page 27 under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 dated November 15, 2021 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix 1

Table 1:Drill Hole Collar Table

UTM

UTM

Hole ID

Target

Easting (NAD83

Northing (NAD83

Elevation (m)

Length (m)

Azimuth

Dip

Z10)

Z10)

EZ-21-01

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

105

121

-52

EZ-21-02

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

132

146

-55

EZ-21-03

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

111

158

-47

EZ-21-04

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

135

168

-58

EZ-21-05

SW Vein

531078

5653776

2400

561

123

-48

EZ-21-06

SW Vein

531078

5653776

2400

255

110

-55

EZ-21-07

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

126

115

-75

EZ-21-07b

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

186

115

-75

EZ-21-08

SW Vein

531195

5653839

2427

231

115

-68

EZ-21-09

SW Vein

531200

5654020

2330

360

120

-48

EZ-21-10

SW Vein

530953

5653772

2390

354

127

-50

EZ-21-11

SW Vein

530953

5653772

2390

381

136

-50

EZ-21-12

SW Vein

530953

5653772

2390

375

125

-45

EZ-21-13

SW Vein

530919

5653596

2300

261

94

-45

EZ-21-14

SW Vein

530919

5653596

2300

261

108

-55

EZ-21-15

SW Vein

530919

5653596

2300

330

100

-55

EZ-21-16

SW Vein

530919

5653596

2300

330

83

-48.5

EZ-21-17

SW Vein

530919

5653596

2300

414

98

-63

EZ-21-18

SW Vein

530919

5653596

2300

351

128.5

-63

EZ-21-19

SW Vein

530953

5653772

2390

417

129

-58

EZ-21-20

SW Vein

530849

5653432

2260

300

129

-45

EZ-21-21

East Veins

531695

5653463

2120

357

90

-45

EZ-21-22

SW Vein

531195

5653839

2427

188

75

-45

EZ-21-23

SW Vein

531695

5653463

2120

165

91

-45

EZ-21-24

Blue Vein

530953

5653772

2390

219

84

-54

EZ-21-25

Blue Vein

530953

5653772

2390

201

105

-58

EZ-21-26

Blue Vein

530953

5653772

2390

198

95

-45

EZ-21-27

Blue Vein

530953

5653772

2390

195

150

-60

EZ-21-28

No.9 Vein

530953

5653772

2390

321

300

-55

Table 2: Significant Interval Table

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True Thickness (m)

Gold Grade

MET Screen Grade

Vein

EZ-21-01

94.00

96.60

2.60

2.21

4.60

5.12

SW Vein

and

83.50

84.00

0.50

0.43

20.50

pending

SW Vein

EZ-21-02

102.40

109.00

6.60

5.61

8.40

pending

SW Vein

including

105.40

106.50

1.10

0.93

46.30

pending

SW Vein

EZ-21-03

88.60

95.00

6.40

5.44

7.22

pending

SW Vein

including

89.30

91.90

2.60

2.21

11.80

pending

SW Vein

and

90.00

91.30

1.30

1.11

19.80

pending

SW Vein

and

34.70

35.20

0.50

0.43

3.15

pending

SW Vein

EZ-21-04

122.00

126.00

4.00

3.40

31.20

34.40

SW Vein

including

123.00

124.50

1.50

1.28

52.10

68.30

SW Vein

including

124.00

124.50

0.50

0.43

72.00

87.30

SW Vein

EZ-21-05

134.00

135.00

1.00

0.85

1.38

Not Preformed

7 Vein

217.55

218.25

0.70

0.59

1.74

1.67

SW Vein

and

256.00

256.50

0.50

0.43

1.03

0.89

SW Vein

and

554.85

555.35

0.50

0.43

0.24

Not Preformed

West Vein

EZ-21-06

134.50

136.00

1.50

1.28

1.10

1.71

7 Vein

and

245.00

246.00

1.00

0.85

2.05

2.45

SW Vein

EZ-21-07

Hole lost

EZ-21-07B

40.10

41.10

1.00

0.85

4.88

Not Preformed

7 Vein

and

51.50

52.20

0.70

0.60

9.06

Not Preformed

7 Vein

and

160.00

165.75

5.75

4.89

0.53

0.70

SW Vein

EZ-21-08

196.25

202.40

6.15

5.23

0.65

0.66

SW Vein

and

226.60

227.10

0.50

0.43

1.54

1.85

SW Vein

EZ-21-09

58.60

59.10

0.50

0.43

0.31

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

and

270.90

272.90

2.00

1.70

2.56

Not Preformed

SW Vein

and

355.88

357.00

1.12

0.95

0.85

Not Preformed

SW Vein

EZ-21-10

223.00

223.50

0.50

0.43

4.04

Not Preformed

7 Vein

and

347.70

349.20

1.50

1.28

0.22

0.21

SW Vein

EZ-21-11

326.90

327.40

0.50

0.43

0.55

0.44

SW Vein

EZ-21-12

117.80

118.80

1.00

0.85

47.6

33.7

Blue Vein

and

130.70

131.20

0.50

0.43

26.4

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

and

163.90

164.40

0.50

0.43

5.50

8.41

Blue Vein

and

344.90

347.00

2.10

1.79

0.78

1.22

SW Vein

EZ-21-13

230.70

232.60

1.90

1.62

0.76

0.71

SW Vein

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True Thickness (m)

Gold Grade

MET Screen Grade

Vein

EZ-21-14

224.00

224.90

0.90

0.77

1.63

1.15

SW Vein

EZ-21-15

318.40

320.80

2.40

2.04

0.31

Not Preformed

SW Vein

including

320.30

320.80

0.50

0.43

1.14

Not Preformed

SW Vein

EZ-21-16

305.00

306.90

1.90

1.61

0.55

Not Preformed

SW Vein

EZ-21-17

171.00

171.50

0.50

0.43

0.14

0.57

Vein

and

204.00

204.60

0.60

0.51

0.53

Not Preformed

vein

and

254.60

256.85

2.25

1.91

1.40

1.58

7 Vein

and

350.13

350.75

0.62

0.53

1.01

Not Preformed

SW Vein

and

379.47

382.00

2.53

2.15

0.63

0.64

SW Vein

EZ-21-18

299.50

299.90

0.40

0.34

1.53

Not Preformed

SW Vein

EZ-21-19

127.50

128.00

0.50

0.43

4.52

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

and

129.00

130.50

1.50

1.28

4.25

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

and

167.80

168.70

0.90

0.76

4.50

6.14

Blue Vein

and

351.80

354.90

3.10

2.63

0.34

Not Preformed

SW Vein

EZ-21-22

175.55

176.70

1.15

0.98

1.60

2.50

SW Vein

EZ-21-23

145.00

149.10

4.10

3.48

1.11

1.83

SW Vein

including

147.50

148.20

0.70

0.59

1.08

4.98

SW Vein

EZ-21-24

139.80

141.00

1.20

1.02

0.58

0.58

Blue Vein

and

181.70

182.65

0.95

0.81

0.85

0.84

Blue Vein

EZ-21-25

111.00

113.70

2.70

2.30

13.4

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

including

111.50

112.00

0.50

0.43

71.3

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85.

**no significant intervals

Appendix 2: The following tables are providedto ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results for the Elizabeth - Blackdome Gold Project

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling techniques

Drilling techniques

Drill sample recovery

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Logging

Sub-sampling whether the techniques and sample preparation

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

Verification of sampling and assaying

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Location of data points

Data spacing and distribution

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure

Samples Security

Audits or Reviews

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement and land tenure status

Exploration done by other parties

Geology

The youngest rocks present are Oligocene to Miocene basalts of the Chilcotin Group. These are exposed on the uppermost slopes of Blackdome Mountain and Red Mountain to the south.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Drill hole Information

Data aggregation methods

Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths

Diagrams

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Balanced

reporting

Other substantive exploration data

Further work

SOURCE: Tempus Resources Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685723/Blue-Vein-Discovery-Expands-with-2nd-Bonanza-Grade-Gold-Hit

