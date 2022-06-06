U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

Blue Water Vaccines to Present at the JMP Securities Life Science Conference

Blue Water Vaccines Inc.
·3 min read
  • BWV

CINCINNATI, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (“BWV” or “Blue Water Vaccines” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational vaccines to address significant global health challenges, today announced that Joseph Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BWV, will present at the JMP Securities Life Science Conference. Mr. Hernandez will present a corporate overview and update for BWV’s vaccine candidate pipeline.

Session details are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Time:

11:30am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Title:

Blue Water Vaccines Company Presentation

BWV Participant:

Joseph Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

“We are honored to share our company mission and progress with such an esteemed group of investors and colleagues in the biotechnology space,” said Hernandez. “We have had several exciting updates throughout the year, including corporate updates to financing, agreements with collaborators, as well as data releases for our vaccine candidates and look forward to sharing these with all in attendance.”

BWV’s management will be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings. Interested parties may request a one-on-one meeting at investors@bluewatervaccines.com or contact BWV at (513) 620-4101.

About Blue Water Vaccines

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformational vaccines to address significant health challenges globally. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the company holds the rights to proprietary technology developed at the University of Oxford, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (CCHMC), and St. Jude Children's Hospital. The company is developing a universal flu vaccine that will provide protection from all virulent strains in addition to licensing a novel norovirus (NoV) S&P nanoparticle versatile virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine platform from CCHMC to develop vaccines for multiple infectious diseases, including norovirus/rotavirus and malaria, among others. Additionally, Blue Water Vaccines is developing a Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) vaccine candidate, designed to specifically prevent the highly infectious middle ear infections, known as Acute Otitis Media (AOM), in children. For more information, visit www.bluewatervaccines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on BWV’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development of BWV’s vaccine candidates; the failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any vaccine under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. BWV does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in BWV’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2022, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of BWV’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

Investor Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Email: investors@bluewatervaccines.com

Media Contact Information:
Media Relations
513-620-4101
Email: media@bluewatervaccines.com


