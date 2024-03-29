Blue Yonder to acquire One Network for $839M

Blue Yonder is set to acquire One Network in Q2 or Q3. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Supply chain solutions provider Blue Yonder announced Friday it has signed an agreement to acquire One Network Enterprises and its AI platforms that provide end-to-end supply chain visibility, planning tools, order fulfillment and payment solutions to manage supplier and carrier resources.

The deal comes in at approximately $839 million and is contingent on the fulfillment of standard requirements including regulatory approval. Blue Yonder expects it to close in Q2 or Q3 this year.

“Blue Yonder offers the most complete portfolio in the industry, spanning from planning to execution. Coupled with our network and multi-enterprise, multi-tier platform, we’re poised to form a backbone of this new supply chain of the future,” said Greg Brady, chairman and founder of One Network.

According to One Network, the company hosts over 150,000 trading partners within its technology ecosystem. Blue Yonder customers will now be able to share data with these partners and utilize them to avoid potential disruptions and risk to their own supply chains.

Additionally, Blue Yonder said it should improve the supplier and carrier relationship, reducing order creation to fulfillment process from days to minutes, and decreasing costs for end consumers.

“Supply chains have become more complex, and as more and more companies reduce risk by diversifying sourcing of products globally, there is an increased demand for the sharing of information and resources across the whole value chain. This, along with increased disruptions and geopolitical risks, has put pressure on organizations to build more resilient and robust supply chains. … Combined with One Network’s capabilities, Blue Yonder will establish itself as a leading supply chain solutions company that can offer a unified, end-to-end supply chain ecosystem,” said Duncan Angove, CEO of Blue Yonder.

In 2021, Panasonic acquired Blue Yonder, marking a strategic shift toward integrating operational efficiency software with its renowned hardware offerings. This move aimed to establish a comprehensive one-stop solution for end consumers, blending Panasonic’s hardware expertise with Blue Yonder’s operational software capabilities.

Over the past five quarters, Blue Yonder has focused its attention on the supply chain technology space, acquiring factory planning solution Flexis AG and reverse logistics technology Doddle. While those transactions did not disclose costs, Blue Yonder did confirm that with these three deals, it has invested more than $1 billion in supply chain acquisitions.

Articles by Grace Sharkey

The post Blue Yonder to acquire One Network for $839M appeared first on FreightWaves.