U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,167.00
    +20.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,890.00
    +133.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,314.75
    +86.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,930.40
    +8.60 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.10
    -0.91 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.90
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    20.12
    +0.28 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0190
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.76
    +0.32 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8800
    -0.0900 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,092.83
    +1,085.78 (+4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.75
    +25.52 (+4.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.79
    +37.05 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Bluechip, an African systems integrator with partners like Microsoft and Oracle, is expanding to Europe

Tage Kene-Okafor
·4 min read

It's not often you hear about African tech companies expanding into Europe. Some examples include fintechs Lidya and Korapay in Eastern Europe and the U.K., respectively. In the latest development, Bluechip Technologies, an African enterprise company that partners with international OEMs like Microsoft and Oracle and provides data warehousing solutions and enterprise applications to banks, telcos and insurance firms, is announcing its European launch. 

The Nigeria-based systems integrator said the strategic expansion positions it as a "new competitive entrant in the EU market offering data warehousing and analytics products as well as highly experienced senior data engineers from its Nigeria team as consultants for European firms." 

Olumide Soyombo, one of Nigeria's high-profile angel investors who launched a fund Voltron Capital last year, started Bluechip Technologies in 2008 with Kazeem Tewogbade. The company specializes in data warehousing, analytics and enterprise systems for banks and telcos. Having launched with a ₦5 million (~$30,000 at the time) seed investment from Soyombo's father, Bluechip Technologies has grown to employ nearly 200 consultants and expanded across other African markets such as Kenya, DRC Congo, Zambia and Ghana. Some of its clients have pan-African and global reach, including FirstBank, MTN, 9mobile, Lafarge, GTBank and Access Bank. 

One of Nigeria’s high-profile angel investors is launching a fund for African startups

Bluechip's data warehouse product collates data from disparate sources, translating them into information that gets businesses to understand trends such as customer lifetime value, churn and business analytics on gathered data. Telcos also use its simplex voucher management system to create airtime vouchers. 

With its recently launched Primo Academy, a pipeline six-month program of data professionals (sort of like an Andela-esque model) for itself, local and international partners, Bluechip Technologies is also one of the few African tech companies focusing on training and placing data professionals. 

According to Soyombo, the post-pandemic trend in remote working, a critical shortage of tech talent and an increase in demand for managing data more efficiently present a great opportunity for his company to deliver specialized services in Europe (recent research projects the region's big data and business analytics market size to hit $105 billion+ by 2027). Also, the company, having delivered--in partnership with international OEMs--a range of enterprise tech infrastructure solutions in the African market, thinks it can do the same in Europe and plans to target the telco and banking sector from its Ireland base. 

"We built this core enterprise business application for banks and telcos and the talent pool to address these needs. The whole play here is to be that systems integrator provider to the EU market. The pandemic has accelerated the need for that global flat workspace, and how to place those engineers while working with our partners like Oracle and Microsoft, and to do this cheaper than India or Eastern Europe," said Soyombo. 

Richard Lewis will lead the European expansion as CEO of Bluechip EU Subsidiary. He was the CEO of Business Logic Systems, a Bluechip partner based in the U.K. In 2017, Business Logic was acquired by Ireland-based Evolving Systems, a provider of software for connected mobile devices to over 100 network operators across 60+ countries; Lewis was the company's senior vice president of global sales until this year. His experience will prove vital in placing Bluechip's data engineers and IP-packaged products (including its newly launched customer data management and cash management solutions) with European partners.

"Richard has a good feel of the market. He has seen some of the initial requirements from customers that can make him say, "hey, if this is how what you're paying for a developer in India, we can give you an equally quality developer for 20-30% less this price. And that's the target that we're pursuing," Soyombo said.

Richard Lewis (CEO, Bluechip Technologies EU)

Bluechip's growth over the past decade has almost mirrored the development of the African tech ecosystem and similar businesses in the same time frame despite the company not being venture-backed (its business is such that VC money isn't necessarily required to scale). For instance, when Andela launched in 2014, it only had physical hubs in Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda to source, vet, and train engineers to be part of remote teams for international companies. However, after going fully remote, the unicorn saw a 750% increase in applicants outside Africa as it expanded to over 80 countries. 

Ultimately, Bluechip, which operates the Andela-esque model for one of its services, plans to become a legacy multinational information technology services and consulting company like India's Tata Consulting and Tech Mahindra. In 2014, the company clocked about $5 million in revenue. Last year, it generated almost $50 million. With its pan-African and global expansion plans, Soyombo predicts that the company's revenues might hit $250 million in five years. "We want to try it out on the EU market and see how it works. The plan is also to expand further elsewhere like French-speaking Africa and possibly North America," said the co-founder and investor.

Andela begins global expansion in 37 countries months after going remote across Africa

Recommended Stories

  • Investing in Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) five years ago would have delivered you a 70% gain

    While Lundin Gold Inc. ( TSE:LUG ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good...

  • India Seeks to Oust China Firms From Sub-$150 Phone Market

    (Bloomberg) -- India seeks to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from selling devices cheaper than 12,000 rupees ($150) to kickstart its faltering domestic industry, dealing a blow to brands including Xiaomi Corp.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillU

  • Israel says Iron Dome shoots down 97% of Gaza rockets

    Israel's Iron Dome interceptor has shot down 97% of Palestinian rockets it has engaged during the weekend surge of Gaza fighting, the military said, an improvement in the performance of the U.S.-backed system. First fielded in 2011, Iron Dome - which launches guided missiles to hit incoming rockets and other short-range threats mid-air - was rated as 85% successful by Israeli and U.S. defence officials. Made by state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd with support from U.S. firm Raytheon Technologies Corp, Iron Dome is designed to economise on costly interceptor missiles by engaging only rockets that are on a trajectory to hit populated areas.

  • Deputy Russian puppet governor injured in occupied Nova Kakhovka

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SATURDAY, 6 AUGUST 2022, 14:35 Collaborator Vitalii Hura. Photo: Facebook Russian Kremlin-aligned media are reporting that there has been an "assassination attempt" on Vitalii Hura, the Russian-appointed so-called "deputy head of the civil and military administration" of occupied Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast.

  • French utility Veolia agrees to sell Suez UK assets to Macquarie for 2.4 billion euros

    PARIS (Reuters) -French utility company Veolia confirmed it would sell Suez's UK waste business to Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd for around 2.4 billion euros ($2.4 billion), in a deal aimed at resolving antitrust concerns. "Following this transaction, Veolia will remain a major player in the waste sector in the United Kingdom and, more broadly, in the environmental services market in the region, which remains strategic for the group," said Veolia chief executive Estelle Brachlianoff. Veolia had earlier said that it was proposing to sell off its former rival, Suez's UK waste business, after Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raised objections to the Veolia/Suez combination.

  • Full transcript: Taiwanese Rep. to the U.S. Bi-khim Hsiao on "Face the Nation"

    The following is the full transcript of an interview with Taiwanese Rep. to the U.S. Bi-khim Hsiao that aired Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Garmin Ltd. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • UPS to Buy Italian Healthcare-Logistics Provider Bomi Group

    The acquisition would broaden the Atlanta-based transportation giant’s operations in Europe and Latin America.

  • China drafts rules on use of self-driving vehicles for public transport

    China should adopt autonomous vehicles in passenger transport with care, the country's Ministry of Transportation said in drafted rules to regulate the self-driving industry. The ministry will encourage the use of autonomous vehicles as taxis in easily controlled scenarios in low traffic situations, according to a draft seeking public advice published on Monday. "The management of transportation with autonomous driving vehicles should stick to the principles with safety as the top priority," the Ministry of Transportation said in the drafted rules.

  • Teens denied pool access to Lee’s Summit Waves after rental, city investigating incident

    Teens denied pool access to Lee’s Summit Waves after rental, city investigating incident

  • Matt Weiss can’t see J.J. McCarthy being anything but ‘really, really good’ at Michigan

    A lot of positives to take from this!

  • The buzz on rookie QB Skylar Thompson. And what Armstead hopes to do for first time

    One high priority for any rookie quarterback - heck, any quarterback - is avoiding egregious mistakes.

  • Ty Gibbs burns it down at Michigan

    Watch Ty Gibbs put on an impressive smoke show in the No. 54 Toyota, celebrating his Xfinity Series win at Michigan International Speedway.

  • South Korea Minister Offers to Quit in Another Hit for President

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s education minister offered to resign over a plan to reduce the school entry age a year to five, which ignited a backlash and dented already weak support for President Yoon Suk Yeol.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS I

  • Panic Grips WazirX Users After Binance's CZ Asks Users to Move Funds

    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has stirred panic among users of WazirX saying Binance could shut down the Indian cryptocurrency platform and advising its users to transfers their funds to Binance.

  • You won't need a 'Multi Pass' to catch a free screening of this 1990s sci-fi classic in Athens

    Athens Leisure Services' free "Movies By Moonlight" series will hold its first Dudley Park event with a screening of "The Fifth Element" on Aug. 13.

  • China’s military modernization spurs growth for state-owned enterprises

    What's the state of China's defense-industrial base, and which specific sectors are seeing increasing business?

  • List of the sidekicks Sixers employed next to superstar Allen Iverson

    Here is a list of the sidekicks the Philadelphia 76ers employed next to superstar Allen Iverson during his era.

  • Israel, Palestinians agree on Gaza ceasefire

    The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement has announced a deal with Israel to end three days of violence that has killed dozens of Palestinians. (Aug 8)

  • Myanmar ambassador to China died on Sunday

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Myanmar's ambassador to China died suddenly on Sunday in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming, according to an obituary in Myanmar state media and diplomatic sources in Beijing. The obituary for Ambassador U Myo Thant Pe by Myanmar's foreign ministry in a state newspaper on Monday did not specify his cause of death. Diplomats in Beijing and a Chinese language Myanmar media report said the cause was likely to be a heart attack.