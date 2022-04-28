U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

Bluedot Named 2022 American Business Awards® Stevie Winner

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluedot, the customer arrival platform that empowers top brands to provide real-time interactions and pickup solutions, has been honored as a Silver Stevie® Winner in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 100 Employees category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. were eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Bluedot was selected from more than 3,700 nominations.

"We're honored to be named a Stevie winner and among the most innovative tech companies in the U.S. It's another reflection of how our tech is impacting the customer experience for something that is as simple as a mobile order pickup," said Emil Davityan, Bluedot co-founder and CEO. "Having the ability to protect a person's precious time and making the handoff to the customer as smooth as possible is now table stakes. Industries are going through rapid digital transformation, especially post-pandemic. We're helping businesses connect the dots between online and offline – whether that's at a mobile pickup location in a store, at the drive-thru, or the moment a customer pulls into a curbside space. We're really proud to be recognized for the exceptional growth, innovation, and success the company has achieved over the last year."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Bluedot

Bluedot is a customer arrival platform that empowers brands to provide real-time interactions and pickup solutions. The company's hyper-accurate location technology identifies exactly when and where a user arrives whether that's entering a store, pulling into a curbside pickup space, or at a parking lot. Bluedot enables brands to provide timely messaging, proximity offers, automated loyalty identification, frictionless curbside pickups, gamification, and more. Easy to implement, Bluedot is inherently compliant with GDPR and CCPA.

Bluedot works across key industries including retail, restaurants, and transportation. The global brands that trust Bluedot for their location strategy include Federal Realty, McDonald's, Dunkin', Six Flags, and IAG. For more information on Bluedot and its solutions, visit bluedot.io.

About the Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluedot-named-2022-american-business-awards-stevie-winner-301534839.html

SOURCE Bluedot

