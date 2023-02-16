BlueDragon IPS™ Welcomes Col. John Black (USMC, Retired) To The Team As The Senior Military And Government Advisor

Washington D.C., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueDragon Integrated Problem-solving System (IPS) announces the appointment of John Black as the company’s Senior Military and Government Advisor. In this newly created position, Mr. Black, a distinguished and decorated veteran, brings his 26 years’ experience in organizational transformation, change management, and leadership development to the growing company.

BlueDragon IPS is a cutting-edge universal, 21st-century approach to providing solutions to complex problems in today’s workplaces. Mr. Black’s expertise will enable further growth for BlueDragon IPS, a veteran-led organization, as it continues its expansion within the nuclear energy and weapons sectors, working with the Departments of Defense and Energy, including their many agencies and contractors.

Mr. Black has a B.A. degree from The University of the Pacific and an M.A. degree from the U.S. Naval War College. He is a distinguished National Security Fellow from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Security Studies Program and a graduate of Harvard Business School's Program of Leadership Development. He was a Ground Colonel, Infantry Officer, and Regional Affairs Officer in the United States Marine Corps, where he was awarded many awards, including the Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement and Commendation Medals, U.S. Department of State Meritorious Honor Awards, the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency (Gold), and an Australian Chief of Army Commendation. Before retiring from the Marine Corps, Colonel Black led large teams of troops throughout the Middle East and Indo-Pacific Regions, orchestrating billions of dollars of sales to improve partner capabilities and helping transform underperforming organizations into better versions of themselves.

“I am honored to join the BlueDragon IPS team at this crucial time in history,” said Mr. Black. The world faces increasingly complex and challenging problems deeply embedded in today’s workplaces. BlueDragon IPS’s approach goes far beyond 20th century root cause analysis tools and problem-solving techniques and can deliver better solutions faster to save lives and prevent fraud, waste, and abuse of valuable resources.”

“It’s a pleasure to welcome John to the BlueDragon team,” said Rob De La Espriella, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “His extensive knowledge and experience in the Marine Corps, along with his post-graduate studies at Harvard and MIT, are invaluable to our expansion into the Defense and Aerospace sectors.”

BlueDragon IPS offers solutions that unlock the infinite human potential for solving the deepest and most complex problems through employee and management empowerment and engagement. It integrates the best elements of traditional Root Cause Analysis tools, adding the latest concepts from Lean, Agile, Systems Theory, and behavioral analysis, built on a strong foundation of critical thinking.

BlueDragon IPS offers both online and in-person training and certification for Analysts, Practitioners, and Master Practitioners, as well as on-site and virtual consultancy services provided by BlueDragon Special Investigators. The BlueDragon Analyst course starts at less than $1,000. See www.bluedragon1-ips.com for details.

CONTACT: Joy Worrell Blue Dragon HCA 803-262-3522 joyworrell@bluedragon1.com Kristyn Beasley Lesley Francis Public Relations 229-393-6457 kristyn@lesleyfrancispr.com



