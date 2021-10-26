U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,574.79
    +8.31 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,756.88
    +15.73 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.71
    +9.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.08
    -16.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.47
    +0.71 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.60
    -12.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1400
    +0.4410 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,131.30
    -500.26 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.92
    -6.23 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions

Blueknight Energy Partners, LP
·2 min read
TULSA, Okla., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (“Blueknight” or the “Partnership”) (Nasdaq: BKEP and BKEPP), announced today that the board of directors of its general partner has declared a quarterly cash distribution on the Partnership’s common units of $0.04 per common unit, as well as a cash distribution of $0.17875 per unit on the Partnership’s preferred units for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The third quarter 2021 distributions for both the common and preferred units remain unchanged from those paid for the second quarter 2021. The distributions are payable on November 12, 2021, on all outstanding common and preferred units to unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 5, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements and Treasury Regulation Notice

This release may include forward-looking statements. Statements included in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties relating to the Partnership’s future cash flows and operations, the Partnership’s ability to pay future distributions, future market conditions, current and future governmental regulation, future taxation and other factors discussed in the Partnership’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those expected. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) (4) and (d). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of Blueknight’s distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Blueknight’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not Blueknight, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

About Blueknight

Blueknight (Nasdaq: BKEP and BKEPP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns the largest independent asphalt terminalling network in the country. Operations include 8.7 million barrels of liquid asphalt storage capacity across 53 terminals and 26 states throughout the U.S. Blueknight is focused on providing integrated terminalling solutions for tomorrow’s infrastructure and transportation end markets. More information is available at www.bkep.com.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact: Matthew Lewis, Chief Financial Officer (918) 237-4032 investor@bkep.com


