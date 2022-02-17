U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

BlueLinx Appoints Kevin Alan Henry as Chief People Officer

BlueLinx Corporation
·3 min read
Adds a Proven People Leader to Spearhead Performance-Based Culture

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, today announced the appointment of Kevin Alan Henry as Chief People Officer, effective March 1, 2022, and reporting to Dwight Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

With more than 30 years of human capital experience spanning multiple industries, Kevin has the expertise to lead BlueLinx’s human resources function during the next phase of our journey. He is an accomplished executive with a proven track record of developing and executing high impact human capital strategies that create highly engaged and connected employees who deliver profitable and sustainable business growth.

“We are thrilled to add Kevin to the BlueLinx team because he will bring a strategic focus to our human capital efforts that will turbocharge our employee development efforts, strengthen our talent acquisition, retention and recognition initiatives, and make our human resource operations more efficient,” said Dwight Gibson, President and CEO. “We are committed to creating an environment where all of our people can thrive so that we can delight our customers and achieve our strategic goals. With Kevin’s experience leading transformational human capital initiatives at multiple top-tier companies, I am positive we will create a world-class employee experience at BlueLinx.”

Kevin was most recently the Executive Vice President, Chief of Staff to the CEO, and Chief People Officer at Extended Stay America. Prior to his time at Extended Stay America, Kevin served in CHRO roles at Snyder’s-Lance, Inc., Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, and Nationwide Credit and senior HR roles at Office Depot, Clorox, Pepsi-Cola and Amoco. Kevin also serves on the board of directors of Saia Inc., a publicly-traded logistics and distribution company listed on the NASDAQ.

Kevin earned a Bachelors in Science in Industrial Labor Relations from Cornell University. Kevin serves on the Board of Directors of The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and is the Chair of the Foundation Board of My Brothers Keeper Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 40 states, and the strength of a locally-focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

CONTACTS

Seth Freeman, VP, Marketing and Communications
Seth.Freeman@bluelinxco.com


