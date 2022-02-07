U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,497.82
    -2.71 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,123.34
    +33.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,078.00
    -20.01 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.51
    +11.15 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.86
    -0.45 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.30
    +10.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    +0.51 (+2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1447
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0600
    -0.1400 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,826.49
    +2,215.65 (+5.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.84
    +22.08 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.33
    +69.93 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

BlueLinx Appoints Sean Dwyer as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BlueLinx Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BXC

Broadens Leadership Team and Expands Capabilities to Accelerate Strategic Growth

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, today announced the appointment of Sean Dwyer as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, effective February 14, 2022 and reporting to Dwight Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In this newly created role, Sean will lead BlueLinx’s enterprise strategic planning initiatives and mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”) efforts to accelerate profitable, sustainable growth. Sean is a seasoned corporate development and investment banking professional with an impressive track record of M&A and considerable industry experience in the transportation, logistics and distribution sectors.

“We are incredibly excited to add Sean to the BlueLinx leadership team and expect him to play an integral role advancing our enterprise-wide strategy, which includes growing our specialty product categories, expanding our value-added service offerings, and expanding our geographic footprint,” said Dwight Gibson, President and CEO. “We are building a world-class leadership team to drive transformational growth at BlueLinx. With Sean in place, we now have the dedicated resources to accelerate our organic and inorganic strategic initiatives.”

Sean joins BlueLinx after building and leading WestRock Company’s corporate development function since 2015. Prior to that, Sean served as Director of M&A for Rock-Tenn Company. Early in his career, Sean served in various investment and M&A advisory roles for EVE Partners, Investure, and Edgeview Partners (now Piper Sandler).

Sean earned a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business. He also holds a Certificate in Personal and Organizational Leadership from the University of Georgia. Since 2014, Sean has served as an honorary Board Member for Trinity Community Ministries (“TCM”) whose mission is to help rehabilitate homeless men into leaders and was one of the founders of the Trinity Combine, which has raised over $1 million for TCM.

ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 40 states, and the strength of a locally-focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

CONTACTS

Ryan Taylor, VP, Investor Relations & Treasury
investor@bluelinxco.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba Stock Crashed 5.5% Today

    Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock tumbled 5.5% through 10 a.m. ET on Monday, the first trading day after the Olympic games began in Beijing. Specifically, Citibank pointed to a Friday Form F-6 filing by Alibaba with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reports StreetInsider.com. In this filing the Chinese tech giant unexpectedly registered "one billion [American depositary shares, or ADS] to accommodate the issuance of additional ADS upon the deposit of ordinary shares by current holders who have indicated to the company."

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if They Take a Dip

    Savvy investors know that a market downturn is to be expected every year or two and that it's not a great concern for long-term investors who don't plan to sell their stocks anytime soon. In fact, market downturns actually can be terrific times to buy stocks, as shares of many great companies will be on sale. Chipmaking titan Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) specializes in graphics processing units (GPU), which are needed by the likes of gaming systems, cloud computing operations, and data centers.

  • Frontier and Spirit airlines merger, Peloton and Disney earnings, inflation data on tap this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses the week ahead in markets as Frontier and Spirit Airlines announce a merger, Disney and Peloton are set to announce quarterly earnings, and the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • PayPal Sell-Off: Here's What You Need to Know

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results last week, with revenue of $6.92 billion beating Wall Street estimates and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 missing estimates during the three-month period. As is always the case, however, investors focused heavily on management guidance. For the current quarter, PayPal's management expects adjusted EPS to come in at $0.87, a 28.7% decline from the prior-year period.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    The collapse in price by these former high-flyers is the perfect opportunity to buy their shares for your portfolio.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • Peloton Stock Soars as Takeover Reports Heat Up. How Much It Might Be Worth.

    Peloton Interactive stock was soaring on reports that multiple companies, including Nike and Amazon.com were looking at acquiring the beleaguered stationary-bike maker. Peloton stock (ticker: PTON) was up 32% to $32.40 amid reports that it had become a takeover target. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Amazon was among the potential bidders for Peloton, while the Financial Times reported that Nike was in the mix as well.

  • Pfizer’s Earnings Should Be Great. Why the Focus Could Shift.

    The company is not only selling tens of billions of dollars worth of its Covid-19 vaccine, it has the leading antiviral treatment for the coronavirus.

  • Analyst Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    Microsoft (MSFT) stock might be sitting 9% into the red in 2021, but according to Tigress analyst Ivan Feinseth, the weak performance so far is only a blip on the way to further gains. In fact, the 5-star analyst recently not only reiterated a Buy rating for the shares but also raised the price target from $366 to $411, implying investors will see returns of ~34% in the year ahead. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) What’s behind Feinseth’s bullish thesis? The analyst explained, “Ong

  • Alibaba Falls as Citi Sees SEC Filing Sign of SoftBank Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slipped as much as 6.6% in U.S. trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. analysts saw its additional American depositary share registration in the U.S. as a sign that SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell part of its stake.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stoc

  • Why Apple should buy Peloton for nearly $15 billion: analyst

    Time for Apple to shake off its deal-making skills and buy Peloton, argues one veteran tech analyst.

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Is a Crown Jewel. A Recent Presentation Highlights That.

    A recently published presentation may be an indication that CEO Warren Buffett wants to highlight the strength of this important subsidiary.

  • Google co-founder Larry Page sold more than $80 million worth of stock

    Google parent Alphabet Inc. disclosed that Larry Page, co-founder and current board member, has sold more than $80 million worth of shares, a couple of days after the stock soared on the back of a blowout earnings report and stock-split announcement.

  • Is it Too Late to Buy Vaccine Stocks?

    The biggest coronavirus vaccine stocks posted explosive gains over the past couple of years. Vaccine leader Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) surged 1,200% over that time period. And latecomer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared a mind-boggling 3,400%.

  • Ford Confirms Production Will Be Rolled Back at Some Plants This Week

    The stock was holding up despite the news. It isn't a surprise to investors that the shortage of semiconductors is limiting output.