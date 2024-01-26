BlueLinx Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:BXC) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 21% Below Its Share Price

Key Insights

BlueLinx Holdings' estimated fair value is US$87.02 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

BlueLinx Holdings' US$110 share price signals that it might be 27% overvalued

Analyst price target for BXC is US$105, which is 21% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$79.2m US$69.0m US$63.3m US$60.0m US$58.3m US$57.5m US$57.3m US$57.5m US$58.1m US$58.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -8.27% Est @ -5.12% Est @ -2.92% Est @ -1.38% Est @ -0.30% Est @ 0.46% Est @ 0.99% Est @ 1.36% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.2% US$72.6 US$57.9 US$48.6 US$42.2 US$37.6 US$33.9 US$31.0 US$28.5 US$26.4 US$24.5

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$403m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$59m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (9.2%– 2.2%) = US$866m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$866m÷ ( 1 + 9.2%)10= US$360m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$763m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$110, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at BlueLinx Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.391. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for BlueLinx Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

BXC's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 2 years.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For BlueLinx Holdings, we've put together three pertinent items you should further examine:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with BlueLinx Holdings (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does BXC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

