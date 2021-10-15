U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

BlueParrott Introduces Two New Wireless Headsets with Active Noise Cancellation for Safe, Hands-Free Communication Behind the Wheel

·5 min read

New S650-XT and B650-XT wireless headsets deliver clear calls in the noisiest of environments, with S650-XT including new mono to stereo convertibility

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BlueParrott, a leader in wireless headset technology, and part of the GN Audio family alongside sister brand Jabra, announced the launch of the new S650-XT and B650-XT headsets, built for the modern-day trucker. The S650-XT and B650-XT Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) wireless headsets are engineered to give you a superior call and sound performance both on and off the road. Designed for truck drivers, these headsets offer a durable form factor to withstand the most challenging environments, including new stereo to mono convertibility with the S650-XT.

Convertible Stereo-Mono Sound

The S650-XT is the first convertible headset from BlueParrott with stereo to mono sound. With the push of a button, the S650-XT is engineered to allow drivers to convert from an immersive 2-earcup stereo experience to a mono headset. Designed for drivers who need safe, hands-free communication while trucking, but also want an immersive media experience when pulled over after a long haul, the S650-XT delivers the flexibility to do so.

Hear and Be Heard on the Highway

Equipped with powerful ANC, the BlueParrott S650-XT and B650-XT headsets work to remove ambient noise from your surroundings, giving your ears a rest and leaving you free to immerse yourself in whatever, or whoever, you're listening to. The ultra-noise-cancelling microphones remove an industry-leading 96% of background noise from your end of the call. Even in the middle of a busy highway, with the windows down and music blaring, the person you talk to will hear you loud and clear.

With up to 36 hours of talk time, the S650-XT and B650-XT headsets allow you to stay connected even on the longest of trucking routes. And with up to 300 ft / 100 m of wireless range, drivers are given the flexibility to leave their phones behind and get out to stretch their legs or check their truck without worrying about the connection dropping.

A Durable Design and Personalized Experience

On the road you don't always have time to tuck your headset away carefully, which is why the S650-XT and B650-XT are built to withstand a bit of rough treatment. IP54-rated protection from dust and water makes these sturdy headsets the ideal cab companion. Additionally, ergonomically designed with soft, flexible ear cushions and an adjustable headband, the headsets provide a comfortable fit from the first mile to the last.

Beyond the customizable fit, both headsets also provide personalized programming with the BlueParrott Button™ for instant access to your most-used feature, keeping your hands and eyes on the road. For safe, hands-free communication behind the wheel, the S650-XT and B650-XT also allow drivers to use their voice to activate the headset, control calls, GPS directions, music, voice assistants and more.

"Life on the road can be very noisy and it is essential for those who work in loud and high-mobility environments to be able to take calls and perform their jobs in a safe and comfortable manner," said Yves Dupuis, SVP for the BlueParrott brand. "With the S650-XT we have developed BlueParrott's first ever convertible headset, giving drivers the flexibility they need on the road to transition from a mono sound experience while driving to stereo so they can enjoy everything from movies to music and more. Both the S650-XT and B650-XT provide the first-class noise cancellation, call quality, durability and personalization that those in the trucking industry need to stay safely connected while on the road."

BlueParrott S650-XT key features and specifications:

  • 2-in-1 convertible from stereo to mono sound

  • 96% noise-cancelling mic*

  • Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

  • Up to 36 hours of talk time

  • IP54-rated durability

  • Customizable BlueParrott Button™

  • Hands-free voice control

  • One-year warranty

BlueParrott B650-XT key features and specifications:

  • 96% noise-cancelling mic for clear calls*

  • Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

  • Up to 36 hours of talk time

  • IP54-rated durability

  • Customizable BlueParrott Button™

  • Hands-free voice control

  • One-year warranty

* Verified by independent labs

Pricing and Availability

The BlueParrott S650-XT and B650-XT wireless headsets will be available for pre-order on BlueParrott.com from November 1st, in-store and online at Best Buy and Amazon at the end of the month. You can also find them at select travel center retailers, including Love's Travel Stops, Pilot Flying J, and TravelCenters of America. The headsets will retail for S650-XT at $249.99 USD and B650-XT at $219.99 USD. Stay connected with the latest BP news here Newsletter signup | BlueParrott

About BlueParrott

BlueParrott®, a GN Audio brand, is a category leader in high-performing headsets for the noisiest and most demanding work environments. Helping professional drivers, warehousing, retail operations, and field service professionals stay connected, our BlueParrott line has long been the favorite of professional truck drivers and industrial users and is time-tested to meet the demands of any workplace. The BlueParrott line of Bluetooth® devices meet the highest global standards for product quality and service, backed by the industry's best warranties.

GN Audio is part of the GN Group which operates in more than 100 countries, and has more than 150 years' experience in innovation and delivering reliability and ease of use. Founded in 1869, employing over 7,000 people, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, GN makes life sound better.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blueparrott-introduces-two-new-wireless-headsets-with-active-noise-cancellation-for-safe-hands-free-communication-behind-the-wheel-301401172.html

SOURCE BlueParrott

