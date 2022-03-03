U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.80
    -5.74 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,912.11
    +20.76 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,628.13
    -123.89 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.48
    -18.39 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.72
    -0.88 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.90
    +11.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1050
    -0.0073 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8540
    -0.0110 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3332
    -0.0073 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5670
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,445.26
    -1,512.09 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.57
    -24.11 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

Blueprint for a Canadian Employee Ownership Economy

·3 min read

An updated report released today by Social Capital Partners (SCP) includes new research that backs up calls for Canadian policymakers to bring employee ownership to Canada.

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Building an Employee Ownership Economy contends that developing a made-in-Canada approach to employee ownership trusts would address multiple public policy challenges and serve as part of a positive inclusive growth agenda. Given the momentum behind this policy across the political spectrum, it makes the case for urgency as Canada's aging business owners begin to retire in great numbers.

Employee-owned companies — where a broad base of employees own a significant stake in their employer - are associated with better company performance, stronger local economies, long-term investment and higher wealth and income for workers. Employee ownership trusts are the world's most successful form of employee ownership, and are most prominent in the United States and the United Kingdom.

In the US, policies to support employee ownership trusts have led to 14 million American workers at 6,400 companies sharing in $1.4 trillion USD in wealth. In the UK, in 2021 alone, 210 business owners sold to employee ownership trusts, creating around 20,000 new worker owners. Employee ownership trusts do not exist in Canada, leading to much less employee ownership in this country.

This new report builds on an earlier version, released in October 2020, with new research demonstrating the ongoing benefits of employee ownership. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, employee owned companies have proven to be more resilient than their privately owned counterparts. In addition to data about the performance of employee owned companies throughout the pandemic, this report includes new research into the benefits of employee ownership for women and people of colour.

"Employee ownership provides workers with pathways to wealth building that would not otherwise be available. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, many people with assets are financially better off, while those without assets have suffered," explained SCP founder Bill Young.

As demographics change and a generation of business owners sell their companies, Canada has a historic number of opportunities to see Canadian companies transferred to employees, and accrue the related benefits - like growing middle-class wealth for workers and protecting local jobs.

"With so many owners retiring and selling their businesses, Canada will miss a huge opportunity if we don't act fast to put policies in place to support employee ownership. We know selling to employees is good for owners, workers and communities, and once a business is sold, that opportunity is gone forever," said Jon Shell, partner and managing director at SCP.

The federal Budget 2021 included a commitment to investigate the potential for employee ownership trusts. As the government of Canada turns its attention to affordability for Canadian families, SCP encourages the government to solidify its commitment to employee ownership in the 2022 Budget as part of an optimistic pro-growth agenda.

Recent Research on Employee Ownership:

  • A 2021 survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) found that, when it comes to selling their businesses, Canadian owners highly value protecting their employees and would strongly consider selling to employees if better policies were in place.

  • According to a report from the Aspen Institute on US-ESOPs, employee-owners of colour have 30% higher wage income, and women employee-owners have 17% higher wage income, than peers at other companies. Both groups reported wealth above the US national median.

  • A study from the Rutgers School of Management shows that during the COVID-19 pandemic, ESOP companies significantly outperformed other companies in employee retention, maintaining hours and salaries, and enacting health and safety measures to protect employees.

Learn more about employee ownership at www.employee-ownership.ca. Follow @CanadaEO on twitter for more on employee ownership.

Social Capital Partners is a nonprofit that focuses on designing and implementing new financial tools that broaden economic opportunity. Learn more about what we do at www.socialcapitalpartners.ca. Follow us on twitter at @SocialCP.

SOURCE Social Capital Partners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/03/c2324.html

Recommended Stories

  • Putin's 7 biggest economic problems: Evercore ISI chairman

    It's getting uglier for Russia's economy, warns EvercoreISI chairman Ed Hyman.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Invites UAW to Hold Vote in California. He’s Really Talking to Biden.

    Elon Musk invites the United Auto Workers union to hold a vote at the electric-vehicle company's plant in California, and 'Tesla will do nothing to stop them.'

  • Germany opposes ban on Russian oil and gas - live updates

    Turn down your thermostat to stop Russia using gas as 'economic and political weapon' How London's top lawyers ushered a flood of Russian cash into Britain FTSE 100 falls 2.8pc Gas prices hit another record: Oil tops $118 a barrel Ben Marlow: Moscow's contempt for the West comes back to bite it as the first domino falls Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Alcoa Halts Business With Russia as Ukraine Invasion Advances

    (Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp., the largest U.S. aluminum producer, said it will stop selling products to Russian companies and halt raw-material purchases from the country in response to the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Usmanov’s

  • Fed's Powell: Ukraine war impact uncertain but could hit spending, investment

    Russia's war in Ukraine could hit the U.S. economy across a variety of channels from higher prices to dampened spending and investment, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday, though it is unclear what the ultimate impact will be. You could see people hold back on spending.

  • Citigroup unsure about future of Ukraine business, wary of cyber threat -CEO

    Citigroup is uncertain how long it will be able to keep its operations in Ukraine running and is concerned about a cyber attack by Russia, Chief Executive Jane Fraser said in an interview with CNBC. The bank has helped some of its 200 staff in Ukraine leave the country following Russia's invasion, Fraser said on Tuesday. Those that remain are keeping the business going to support Ukrainian clients for as long as possible, but Fraser said it is unclear whether they will be able to keep doing so.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed as oil prices steady, investors monitor Russia-Ukraine

    Stocks erased earlier gains to trade lower on Thursday after rallying a day earlier, while energy prices steadied after soaring to multi-year highs.

  • Private payrolls rose by 475,000 in February, topping expectations: ADP

    U.S. private-sector employers brought back more jobs than expected in February as virus-related disruptions receded following the Omicron variants spread.

  • Jobless claims: Another 215,000 Americans filed new claims last week

    Initial jobless claims improved more than expected in the latest weekly data to reach a two-month low, as the U.S. labor market recovery pressed ahead while Omicron-related disruptions retreated.

  • Fed Pressing Ahead With Rate Hike in March

    Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell said Wednesday that he expects the central bank to raise interest rates by a quarter-point this month, despite the economic uncertainty generated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “I do think it will be appropriate to raise our target range for the federal funds rate at the March meeting in a couple of weeks, and I’m inclined to propose and support a 25-basis-point rate hike,” Powell told the House Financial Services Committee. The Fed chief said he thinks infl

  • Drivers 'blown away' by spiking gas prices as Ukraine-Russia crisis fires up oil

    Gas prices are marching toward $4 per gallon, and in California are already above that level, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts oil prices on a tear.

  • Wanna help Ukraine? Stop whining about gas prices

    $4 gas is probably coming. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes you'll squeal and demand the West lift sanctions on Russia.

  • U.S. stocks turn lower as investors monitor commodity surge, Russia-Ukraine war

    U.S. stocks trade lower Thursday as investors monitor the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while tech shares sink.

  • Op-ed: Biden needs to mount a full-on crisis response to rebuild the IRS

    Decades of IRS underfunding are now painfully evident. Taxpayers are suffering and faith in our democracy declines. The Biden Administration and Congress must act now to turn around this disaster that was long in the making and easily predictable.

  • Tax refunds could be delayed for millions of Americans

    Tax refunds could be delayed for millions of Americans.

  • Euro Attempts to Break Down

    The Euro has fallen during the trading session on Monday to reach down towards the 1.1050 level before bouncing.

  • Rapid Wage Growth in U.S. Isn’t Going Anywhere Any Time Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRapid wage growth in the U.S. likely isn’t retreating any time soon.

  • Crypto finds its safe-haven role in the Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Cryptocurrency has finally started behaving like something that resembles a safe haven, with bitcoin and other digital tokens taking off on Tuesday as Russia’s incursion into Ukraine took a more dramatic turn.

  • U.S. Q4 productivity growth unrevised at 6.6% annualized rate

    U.S. worker productivity rebounded strongly in the fourth quarter, curbing growth in unit labor costs, the government confirmed on Thursday. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, increased at an unrevised 6.6% annualized rate in the last quarter, the Labor Department said in its second estimate. Hours worked rose at an unrevised 2.4% rate in the fourth quarter.

  • U.S. service sector slows further in February - ISM survey

    A measure of U.S. services industry activity dropped to a one-year low in February and employment contracted, suggesting that a slowdown in economic growth at the end of 2021 persisted beyond the disruption from the winter wave of COVID-19 cases. The Institute for Supply Management said on Thursday its non-manufacturing activity index fell to 56.5 last month, the lowest reading since February 2021, from 59.9 in January. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.