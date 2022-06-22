U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,748.50
    -19.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,375.00
    -150.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,512.75
    -64.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,684.80
    -8.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.40
    -8.40 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.27 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -0.84 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1300
    -0.5270 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,640.65
    +97.84 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.42
    +0.35 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,328.24
    +81.93 (+0.31%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

BLUEPRINT CAPITAL ADVISORS EMBARKS ON GROWTH PLAN AND EXPANDS INTO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LENDING

·3 min read

 PARTNERS WITH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT AND OPERATIONS FIRM T30 CAPITAL

Strategic Partnership will Target Senior Bridge Lending Opportunities Along Northeast Corridor with "Open Door Sourcing" for MWBE Sponsors

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T30 Capital LLC ("T30") today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Blueprint Capital Advisors LLC ("Blueprint") to scale its commercial real estate lending activities and increase its social impact. Blueprint is a $1.4 billion registered investment advisor focused on fund and direct investments in alternative credit. T30 is a vertically integrated, multi-strategy institutional real estate investment and operations platform.

T30 and Blueprint will identify and execute $5-50 million senior bridge and construction loans for a range of property types – including multifamily, mixed-use, hotel and industrial – along the Northeast Corridor and commit to "open door sourcing" to increase lending to minority- and women-owned business enterprise ("MWBE") sponsors. T30 and Blueprint will leverage their collective investment experience and deep network of industry relationships to scale T30's lending capacity and provide borrowing opportunities for MWBE sponsors, who have traditionally faced funding challenges in the commercial real estate industry.  Together, they will seek to expand the pipeline of loan opportunities from $750 million to $2.5 billion.

Margaret Grossman, Managing Partner and President of T30, said, "Blueprint is well-recognized for supporting capital access to and growth of MWBE sponsors, and we are pleased to join forces with a team whose values align with our own.  We expect that the net result of our combined efforts will be access to a significant volume of niche and differentiated deal flow that delivers attractive yield and solid downside protection."

Jacob Walthour Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint, added, "We are excited to establish this relationship with T30 at this pivotal point in their evolution. Together, we will create compelling opportunities for investors while providing MWBE-led real estate projects with access to capital and accelerating the growth of T30's lending platform. There is a triple-bottom line to this endeavor, and we look forward to a long-term partnership."

A woman-led firm, T30 is comprised of a multidisciplinary team of real estate underwriting, law, and structured finance professionals that boasts 50 years of combined experience developing creative loan structures and adding value through operational and strategic assistance for borrowers. T30's debt platform, formerly known as Fort Amsterdam Capital ("FAC"), is led by the firm's Managing Partners Ms. Grossman, David Schwartz, and Jeremy Salzberg, who, through FAC and the firm's predecessor affiliate, have deployed approximately $1.5 billion of capital through more than 250 real estate transactions across debt and equity, including 40 credit deals through the previous FAC Funds I and II.

Mr. Schwartz concluded, "We have worked thoughtfully and strategically to grow  our team, expertise and platform so that we are best positioned to take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves in the market. We see a compelling opportunity to build on our core competencies in middle market CRE direct lending, particularly today, in light of recent volatility in equity and fixed income markets, and are pleased to partner with Blueprint to increase our footprint."

About T30 Capital LLC
T30 Capital a vertically integrated, multi-strategy institutional real estate investment and operations platform led by Managing Partners David Schwartz, Margaret Grossman and Jeremy Salzberg. Since 2009, T30 and its predecessor entities have deployed approximately $1.5 billion of capital through more than 250 debt and equity transactions on behalf of its institutional and high net worth investors. For more information, please visit:  https://www.t30capital.com/.

About Blueprint Capital Advisors LLC
Blueprint Capital Advisors LLC is an independent, privately held alternative investment firm focused sourcing and managing fund and direct investments in private credit and other alternative lending strategies including niche direct lending, specialty finance, royalties and advances, real asset related investments and distressed debt strategies.  The firm is registered with Securities and Exchange Commission and advises on $1.4 billion of assets. For more information, please visit: https://blueprintllc.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Blueprint Capital Advisors)
(PRNewsfoto/Blueprint Capital Advisors)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blueprint-capital-advisors-embarks-on-growth-plan-and-expands-into-commercial-real-estate-lending-301572567.html

SOURCE Blueprint Capital Advisors

