Blueprint Medicines Corporation's (NASDAQ:BPMC) 38% Price Boost Is Out Of Tune With Revenues

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 38% gain in the last month alone. The annual gain comes to 105% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

After such a large jump in price, Blueprint Medicines' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 24.7x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to other companies in the Biotechs industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios below 11.6x and even P/S below 3x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

Check out our latest analysis for Blueprint Medicines

How Blueprint Medicines Has Been Performing

Blueprint Medicines could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. Perhaps the market is expecting the poor revenue to reverse, justifying it's current high P/S.. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Keen to find out how analysts think Blueprint Medicines' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Blueprint Medicines' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 21%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 73% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 49% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 221% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

Story continues

In light of this, it's alarming that Blueprint Medicines' P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What Does Blueprint Medicines' P/S Mean For Investors?

Blueprint Medicines' P/S has grown nicely over the last month thanks to a handy boost in the share price. Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've concluded that Blueprint Medicines currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its forecast growth is lower than the wider industry. The weakness in the company's revenue estimate doesn't bode well for the elevated P/S, which could take a fall if the revenue sentiment doesn't improve. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 1 warning sign for Blueprint Medicines that we have uncovered.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.