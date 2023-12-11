Blueprint Medicines' (NASDAQ:BPMC) investors will be pleased with their respectable 63% return over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) share price is up 63% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 16% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 37% lower than it was three years ago.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Blueprint Medicines isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Blueprint Medicines saw its revenue shrink by 21%. The stock is up 63% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Blueprint Medicines is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Blueprint Medicines in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Blueprint Medicines shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 63% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 6% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Blueprint Medicines that you should be aware of before investing here.

