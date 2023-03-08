Bluerock Homes Trust (BHM) Announces Key Dates for 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: BHM) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has established June 7, 2023 as the date of its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. The Board of Directors has established April 6, 2023 as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting.

About Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: BHM), headquartered in New York, New York, is an externally managed REIT that owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high quality of life regions of the Sunbelt and high growth areas of the Western United States. BHM's principal objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted investment returns by assembling a portfolio of pre-existing single-family rental homes and developing build-to-rent communities. BHM properties are located across a diverse group of growth markets and will seek to target a growing pool of middle-market renters seeking the single-family lifestyle without the upfront and ongoing investments associated with home ownership. For more information, please visit bluerockhomes.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company claims the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

