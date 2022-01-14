U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,658.59
    -0.44 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,869.99
    -243.63 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,880.07
    +73.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,156.14
    -3.30 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.15
    +2.03 (+2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.60
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1418
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1670
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,053.96
    +490.69 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.95
    +7.22 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividends on Series B Preferred Stock and Series T Preferred Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared monthly cash dividends on the Company's Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock") for the first quarter of 2022, equal to a quarterly rate of $15.00 per share (the "Series B Preferred Dividends"). In addition, the Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared monthly cash dividends on the Company's Series T Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series T Preferred Stock") for the first quarter of 2022, equal to a quarterly rate of $0.384375 per share (the "Series T Preferred Dividends").

Bluerock Residential (PRNewsfoto/Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.)
Bluerock Residential (PRNewsfoto/Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.)

The Series B Preferred Dividends will be payable in cash as follows: $5.00 per share to be paid on Friday, February 4, 2022 to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of Tuesday, January 25, 2022; $5.00 per share to be paid on Friday, March 4, 2022 to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of Friday, February 25, 2022; and $5.00 per share to be paid on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of Friday, March 25, 2022.

The Series T Preferred Dividends will be payable in cash as follows: $0.128125 per share to be paid on Friday, February 4, 2022 to Series T Preferred stockholders of record as of Tuesday, January 25, 2022; $0.128125 per share to be paid on Friday, March 4, 2022 to Series T Preferred stockholders of record as of Friday, February 25, 2022; and $0.128125 per share to be paid on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 to Series T Preferred stockholders of record as of Friday, March 25, 2022. Newly-issued shares of Series T Preferred Stock held for only a portion of the applicable monthly dividend period will receive a prorated Series T Preferred Dividend based on the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each such share of Series T Preferred Stock was outstanding, as permitted under the Articles Supplementary to the Company's charter dated November 13, 2019.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value-add improvements to properties and to operations. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.bluerockresidential.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, partners and employees, as well as the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants, partners and employees will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact (including governmental actions that may vary by jurisdiction, such as mandated business closing; stay-at-home orders; limits on group activity; and actions to protect residential tenants from eviction), and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including national and local employment rates and the corresponding impact on the Company's tenants' ability to pay their rent on time or at all, among others. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 23, 2021, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluerock-residential-growth-reit-brg-announces-first-quarter-dividends-on-series-b-preferred-stock-and-series-t-preferred-stock-301461325.html

SOURCE Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons To Buy Palantir, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) became famous about 11 years ago for helping the CIA find Osama bin Laden. Since its IPO in September 2020, investors have closely watched the company co-founded by the billionaire entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel. The stock price action of Palantir since its IPO has attracted both promoters and detractors.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Concerns about the sustainability of the COVID-19 vaccine market are weighing on the biotech's shares today.

  • Bank stocks: JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, BlackRock report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the fourth quarter earnings results for JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and BlackRock.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Has Been Dropping Sharply This Week

    Investors are no longer patient with early-growth tech companies, especially in the electric vehicle sector.

  • Why Walt Disney Stock Crashed Today

    Part of that you can blame on Dow component stock Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), which is taking a 3.7% tumble today. Who is Guggenheim, you ask? As StreetInsider.com reports, Guggenheim cut its rating on Disney stock this morning, and cut its price target on the shares by 20% to $165 apiece, citing a slower "pace of profit growth at the company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) and parks businesses, which is now below consensus through fiscal 2024."

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • 3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The market has pretty low expectations for these stocks right now, and investors can benefit from that pessimism.

  • Ford stock falls after analysts downgrade the automaker’s shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the top concerns and challenges for American automaker Ford moving forward.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    No sooner had Rivian recovered (on Wednesday) from the sell-off it suffered when its chief operating officer was reported to have left the company Monday than Rivian promptly sold off again -- Thursday morning. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Rivian stock is down 5.1%. There's no actual news today to explain why Rivian stock might be falling.

  • Hedge Funds Are Avoiding Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • 3 Top High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The energy sector is changing, but it's a slow shift. Here are three ways to play the space and collect fat dividends along the way.

  • Why CureVac Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of vaccine maker CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) were sinking 10.8% lower as of 10:43 a.m. ET on Friday. The decline came after investment company dievini and the German government announced the signing of a revised shareholder agreement on Thursday related to their shares in CureVac.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Is Rising on Friday

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Friday, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 firmly in negative territory at noon ET. Most bank stocks weren't faring much better, as megabank JPMorgan Chase's lowered guidance put negative pressure on most of the sector. Wells Fargo reported its fourth-quarter earnings before the open on Friday, and unlike with JPMorgan Chase, investors seem thrilled with the results.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in January

    Wall Street expects 2022 to be a banner year for the adoption of the metaverse, as several companies are expected to come out with hardware and software offerings that will help consumers work, play, or learn in the virtual three-dimensional world. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are three tech stocks that could win big from the metaverse. Intel management pointed out in December 2021 that the metaverse could be the "next major transition in computing" as more people will come to rely on digital technology to "communicate, collaborate, learn and sustain" their lives.

  • DraftKings Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now As It Hits A 52-Week Low?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

  • Stocks: Boston Beer plunges on slashed guidance, Sherwin-Williams slides

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down how Boston Beer and Sherwin-Williams are trading lower today.

  • 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Pinterest has been under significant pressure lately, as you can see in the chart above. Since peaking in early 2021, not only has there been a notable rotation out of high-growth technology stocks, but Pinterest's user base has actually declined a bit in recent quarters. First, Pinterest's user decline is likely a temporary headwind caused by the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions rather than any problem with the business itself.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks billionaire D. E. Shaw is buying. You can skip our detailed analysis of billionaire’s hedge fund and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying. David Elliot Shaw, more commonly known as D. E. Shaw, gained prominence on […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.