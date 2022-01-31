U.S. markets closed

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces 2021 Year End Tax Reporting Information

  • BRG
  • BRG-PC
  • BRG-PD

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. announced today that the income tax treatment for the 2021 dividends on the Company's common stock and preferred stock is as follows:

Bluerock Residential (PRNewsfoto/Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.)

REPORTING INFORMATION (FORM 1099) – DIVIDENDS

The income tax treatment for 2021 dividends for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Class A common stock, CUSIP No. 09627J102, traded on the NYSE American Exchange under ticker symbol BRG, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Class A Common Stock


CUSIP # 09627J102













INFORMATIONAL:

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Rate Per Share


Ordinary Dividend

Return of Capital

Total Capital Gains


Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Included in Total Capital Gains)

Section 199A Dividends

Section 897 Capital Gain












12/24/2020

1/5/2021

$ 0.1625


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

3/25/2021

4/5/2021

$ 0.1625


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

6/25/2021

7/2/2021

$ 0.1625


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

9/24/2021

10/5/2021

$ 0.1625


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

12/23/2021

1/5/2022

$ 0.1625


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%



$ 0.8125




















The income tax treatment for 2021 dividends for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Series A Preferred Stock, CUSIP No. 09627J508, traded on the NYSE American Exchange under ticker symbol BRG-pA, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Series A Preferred Stock


CUSIP # 09627J508













INFORMATIONAL:

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Rate Per Share


Ordinary Dividend

Return of Capital

Total Capital Gains


Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Included in Total Capital Gains)

Section 199A Dividends

Section 897 Capital Gain












12/24/2020

1/5/2021

$ 0.5156250


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%












Dividends Upon Partial Redemptions





2/26/2021

2/26/2021

$ 0.3208330

1

21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%














1 This dividend was paid on the date indicated to stockholders in conjunction with the redemption of shares of Series A Preferred Stock.


The income tax treatment for 2021 dividends for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Series B Preferred Stock, CUSIP #s below, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Series B Preferred Stock

(CUSIP #'s 09627J805, 09627J870, 09627J862, 09627J854, 09627J847, 09627J839, 09627J821, 09627J813, 09627J797, 09627J789, 09627J771, 09627J763, 09627J755, 09627J730, 09627J722, 09627J714, 09627J698, 09627J680, 09627J672, 09627J664,

09627J649, 09627J631, 09627J623, 09627J615, 09627J599, 09627J581, 09627J573, 09627J565, 09627J557, 09627J540, 09627J532, 09627J524, 09627P207, 09627P306, 09627P405, 09627P504, 09627P603, 09627P702, 09627P801, 09627P884, 09627P876, 09627P868, 09627P850, 09627P843,

09627P835, 09627P827, 09627P819, 09627P793, 09627P785, 09627P777, 09627P769, 09627P751, 09627P744, 09627P736, 09627P728, 09627P710, 09627P694, 09627P686, 09627P678, 09627P660, 09627P652, 09627P645, 09627P637, 09627P629, 09627P611, 09627P595, 09627P587, 09627P579,

09627U206, 09627U305, 09627U404, 09627U503, 09627U602, 09627U701, 09627U800, 09627U883, 09627U875, 09627U867, 09627U859, 09627U842, 09627U834, 09627U826, 09627U818, 09627U792, 09627U784, 09627U776, 09627U768, 09627U750, 09627U743, 09627U735, 09627U727, 09627U719)









INFORMATIONAL:

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Rate Per Share


Ordinary Dividend

Return of Capital

Total Capital Gains


Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Included in Total Capital Gains)

Section 199A Dividends

Section 897 Capital Gain












12/24/2020

1/5/2021

$ 5.00


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

1/25/2021

2/5/2021

$ 5.00


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

2/25/2021

3/5/2021

$ 5.00


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

3/25/2021

4/5/2021

$ 5.00


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

4/23/2021

5/5/2021

$ 5.00


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

5/25/2021

6/4/2021

$ 5.00


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

6/25/2021

7/2/2021

$ 5.00


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

7/23/2021

8/5/2021

$ 5.00


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

8/25/2021

9/3/2021

$ 5.00


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

9/24/2021

10/5/2021

$ 5.00


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

10/25/2021

11/5/2021

$ 5.00


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

11/24/2021

12/3/2021

$ 5.00


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

12/23/2021

1/5/2022

$ 5.00


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%



$ 65.00




















The income tax treatment for 2021 dividends for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Series C Preferred Stock, CUSIP No. 09627J748, traded on the NYSE American Exchange under ticker symbol BRG-pC, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Series C Preferred Stock


CUSIP # 09627J748













INFORMATIONAL:

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Rate Per Share


Ordinary Dividend

Return of Capital

Total Capital Gains


Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Included in Total Capital Gains)

Section 199A Dividends

Section 897 Capital Gain












12/24/2020

1/5/2021

$ 0.4765625


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

3/25/2021

4/5/2021

$ 0.4765625


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

6/25/2021

7/2/2021

$ 0.4765625


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

9/24/2021

10/5/2021

$ 0.4765625


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

12/23/2021

1/5/2022

$ 0.4765625


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%



$ 2.3828125




















The income tax treatment for 2021 dividends for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Series D Preferred Stock, CUSIP No. 09627J656, traded on the NYSE American Exchange under ticker symbol BRG-pD, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Series D Preferred Stock


CUSIP # 09627J656













INFORMATIONAL:

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Rate Per Share


Ordinary Dividend

Return of Capital

Total Capital Gains


Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Included in Total Capital Gains)

Section 199A Dividends

Section 897 Capital Gain












12/24/2020

1/5/2021

$ 0.4453125


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

3/25/2021

4/5/2021

$ 0.4453125


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

6/25/2021

7/2/2021

$ 0.4453125


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

9/24/2021

10/5/2021

$ 0.4453125


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

12/23/2021

1/5/2022

$ 0.4453125


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%



$ 2.2265625




















The income tax treatment for 2021 dividends for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Series T Preferred Stock, CUSIP #s below, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Series T Preferred Stock

(CUSIP #'s 09627U685, 09627U677, 09627U669, 09627U651, 09627U644, 09627U636, 09627U628, 09627U610, 09627U594, 09627U586, 09627U578, 09627U560, 09627U552, 09627U545, 09627U537, 09627U529, 09627U511, 09627U495, 09627U487, 09627U479, 09627U461, 09627U453, 09627U446, 09627U438, 09627U420

09630J206, 09630J305, 09630J404, 09630J503, 09630J602, 09630J701, 09630J800, 09630J883, 09630J875, 09630J867, 09630J859, 09630J842, 09630J834, 09630J826, 09630J818, 09630J792, 09630J784, 09630J776, 09630J768, 09630J750, 09630J743, 09630J735) 1









INFORMATIONAL:

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Rate Per Share


Ordinary Dividend

Return of Capital

Total Capital Gains


Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Included in Total Capital Gains)

Section 199A Dividends

Section 897 Capital Gain












12/24/2020

1/5/2021

$ 0.1281250


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

1/25/2021

2/5/2021

$ 0.1281250


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

2/25/2021

3/5/2021

$ 0.1281250


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

3/25/2021

4/5/2021

$ 0.1281250


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

4/23/2021

5/5/2021

$ 0.1281250


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

5/25/2021

6/4/2021

$ 0.1281250


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

6/25/2021

7/2/2021

$ 0.1281250


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

7/23/2021

8/5/2021

$ 0.1281250


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

8/25/2021

9/3/2021

$ 0.1281250


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

9/24/2021

10/5/2021

$ 0.1281250


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

10/25/2021

11/5/2021

$ 0.1281250


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

11/24/2021

12/3/2021

$ 0.1281250


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

12/23/2021

12/29/2021

$ 0.0500000

2

21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%

12/23/2021

1/5/2022

$ 0.1281250


21.6398%

0.0000%

78.3602%


28.5283%

21.6398%

78.3602%



$ 1.7156250




















1 Dividend amount shown is for the full month in which the record date occurs. Certain shares issued during the month received a pro-rated dividend amount that is less than the dividend amount shown. The classification for federal income taxes remains the same.

2 This was a taxable annual stock dividend of 0.20% per share, which equates to $0.05 per share. Certain shares received a cash-in-lieu payment as certain fractional shares could not be issued. Dividend amount shown is for the full year in which the record date occurs. Certain shares issued during 2021 received a pro-rated dividend amount that is less than the dividend amount shown. The classification for federal income taxes remains the same.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

For more information, please visit the Company' website at: www.bluerockresidential.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, partners and employees, as well as the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants, partners and employees will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact (including governmental actions that may vary by jurisdiction, such as mandated business closing; stay-at-home orders; limits on group activity; and actions to protect residential tenants from eviction), and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including national and local employment rates and the corresponding impact on the Company's tenants' ability to pay their rent on time or at all, among others. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 23, 2021, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluerock-residential-growth-reit-brg-announces-2021-year-end-tax-reporting-information-301471989.html

SOURCE Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

