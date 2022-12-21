U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,878.44
    +56.82 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,376.48
    +526.74 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,709.37
    +162.26 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.94
    +28.92 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.49
    +0.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.80
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2078
    -0.0107 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4300
    +0.7000 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,818.38
    -86.15 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.08
    -0.15 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund Announces 40th Consecutive Quarterly Distribution at a 5.25% Annualized Rate

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund ("TI+," tickers: TIPRX, TIPPX, TIPWX, TIPLX, TIPMX) has paid a fourth quarter distribution of $0.4751 per share, or 1.31% for the quarter, based on the share price of $36.20 (A-shares) for shareholders of record as of December 20, 2022. This distribution amount represents an annualized rate of 5.25%* based on the current share price, marking the Fund's 40th consecutive quarterly distribution. Since inception in 2012 at $25.00 per share, TIPRX has paid nearly $15.00 per share in total distributions to its shareholders. In addition to these quarterly distributions, TIPRX NAV has grown nearly 45% from $25 to $36.20 per share (as of 12.20.2022) and has generated an 8.92% annualized return since inception.

(PRNewsfoto/Bluerock Total Income+ Real Est)
(PRNewsfoto/Bluerock Total Income+ Real Est)

"As we have seen in 2022, it's critical for investors to be able to generate attractive income with minimal drawdowns (price declines) as seen in once safely perceived investment-grade bond indices which have dropped nearly 20% at their trough. TI+, however, has continued to provide a consistent 5.25% annual distribution rate* (approximately 63% has been tax deferred since inception) and has generated over 350 basis points (3.50%) of annual appreciation over and above the distributions since inception, with minimal drawdown this year," said Jeffrey Schwaber, CEO of Bluerock Capital Markets. "Additionally, while the leading stock and bond indexes have dropped 19% and 12% respectively, TI+ is up over 11% year to date," added Schwaber. (YTD 2022 through 12.20.22, TIPRX, no load S&P 500, Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index)1

Since inception, TI+ has delivered on its stated objectives, including generating current income and capital appreciation as well as maintaining low correlation and low volatility relative to the broader markets.

Net assets under management for TI+ are approximately $7.2 billion as of December 21, 2022. TI+ currently maintains positions in 32 private equity and 3 private debt real estate investments, with underlying assets valued at approximately $383 billion (holdings are subject to change at any time and should not be considered investment advice).2

1 Source: Morningstar Direct. Past Performance is no guarantee of future results. Short term performance is not necessarily indicative of long-term performance.
2 For detailed Fund holdings, please visit bluerock.com/ti-fund/investment-holdings

TI+ A Share Fund Net Performance


Performance Through 9.30.2022

Performance Through 12.20.2022


One
Year

Five
Year

Annualized
Since Inception3

YTD

Since Inception3

TI+ Fund Class A

24.67 %

10.78 %

9.50 %

11.66 %

8.92 %

TI+ Class A4 with Max Sales Charge

17.50 %

9.48 %

8.85 %

5.23 %

8.28 %

Returns presented are total net return: Expressed in percentage terms, the calculation of total return is determined by taking the change in price, reinvesting, if applicable, all income and capital gains distributions during the period, and dividing by the starting price. Returns greater than one year are annualized.


3 Inception date of the Fund is October 22, 2012.
4 The maximum sales charge for the Class A shares is 5.75%. Investors may be eligible for a waiver or a reduction in the sales charge.

The performance data quoted here represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted above. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance information current to the most recent month end, please call toll-free 1-888-459-1059. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The total annual fund operating expense ratio, gross of any fee waivers or expense reimbursements, is 2.09% for Class A, 2.81% for Class C, 1.83% for Class I, 2.32% for Class L, and 2.58% for Class M. The Fund's investment advisor has contractually agreed to reduce its fees and/or absorb expenses of the fund, at least until January 31, 2023 for Class A, C, I, L and M shares, to ensure that the net annual fund operating expenses will not exceed 1.95% for Class A, 2.70% for Class C and 1.70% for Class I, 2.20% for Class L and 2.45% for Class M, per annum of the Fund's average daily net assets attributable to Class A, Class C, Class I, Class L, and Class M shares, respectively, subject to possible recoupment from the Fund in future years. Please review the Fund's Prospectus for more detail on the expense waiver. A fund's performance, especially for very short periods of time, should not be the sole factor in making your investment decisions. Fund performance and distributions are presented net of fees.

About Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund

The Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund offers individual investors access to a portfolio of institutional real estate securities managed by top-ranked fund managers. The Fund seeks to provide a comprehensive real estate holding designed to provide a combination of current income, capital preservation, long-term capital appreciation and enhanced portfolio diversification with low to moderate volatility and low correlation to the broader equity and fixed income markets. The Fund utilizes an exclusive partnership with Mercer Investment Management, Inc., the world's leading advisor to endowments, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices globally, with over 3,300 clients worldwide, and over $16.8 trillion in assets under advisement.

The Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund is a closed-end interval fund that invests the majority of its assets in institutional private equity real estate securities that are generally available only to institutional investors capable of meeting the multi-million dollar minimum investment criteria. As of Q3 2022, the value of the underlying real estate held by the securities in which the Fund is invested is approximately $383 billion, including investments managed by Ares, Blackstone, Morgan Stanley, Principal, Prudential, Clarion Partners, Invesco and RREEF, among others. The minimum investment in the Fund is $2,500 ($1,000 for retirement plans) for Class A, C, and L shares.

For copies of TI+ public company filings, please visit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at www.bluerockfunds.com.

Investing in the Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund involves risks, including the loss of principal. The Fund intends to make investments in multiple real estate securities that may subject the Fund to additional fees and expenses, including management and performance fees, which could negatively affect returns and could expose the Fund to additional risk, including lack of control, as further described in the prospectus.

* The Fund's distribution policy is to make quarterly distributions to shareholders. The level of quarterly distributions (including any return of capital) is not fixed and this distribution policy is subject to change. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. All or a portion of the distributions consist of a return of capital based on the character of the distributions received from the underlying holdings, primarily Real Estate Investment Trusts. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after the end of each year. Shareholders should note that return of capital will reduce the tax basis of their shares and potentially increase the taxable gain, if any, upon disposition of their shares. There is no assurance that the Company will continue to declare distributions or that they will continue at these rates. There can be no assurance that any investment will be effective in achieving the Fund's investment objectives, delivering positive returns or avoiding losses.

Limited liquidity is provided to shareholders only through the Fund's quarterly repurchase offers for no less than 5% of the Fund's shares outstanding at net asset value. There is no guarantee that shareholders will be able to sell all of the shares they desire in a quarterly repurchase offer. Quarterly repurchases by the Fund of its shares typically will be funded from available cash or sales of portfolio securities. The sale of securities to fund repurchases could reduce the market price of those securities, which in turn would reduce the Fund's net asset value.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained online at bluerockfunds.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (ALPS). Bluerock Fund Advisor, LLC is not affiliated with ALPS.

Definitions:

S&P 500: An index of 500 stocks chosen for market size, liquidity and industry grouping, among other factors. The S&P 500 is designed to be a leading indicator of U.S. equities and is meant to reflect the risk/return characteristics of the large cap universe (Investopedia). Risks include the dynamic fluctuations of the market and possible loss of principal.

The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index: measures the performance of the U.S. investment grade bond market. The index invests in a wide spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed income securities in the United States – including government, corporate, and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than 1 year. Risks include rising interest rates, credit quality of the issuers and general economic conditions.

BLU001008

Smart Investment Solutions

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluerock-total-income-real-estate-fund-announces-40th-consecutive-quarterly-distribution-at-a-5-25-annualized-rate-301708643.html

SOURCE Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund

Recommended Stories

  • Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Fell Today

    Shares of cybersecurity software stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were falling today, down 2.1%, 1.1%, and 1.3% as of 1:49 p.m. ET, even though the broader Nasdaq Composite was up by about 1.5% at that time. Yesterday, Palo Alto announced the closing of its acquisition of Cider Security, a leader in software application protection. On Tuesday night, cybersecurity peer BlackBerry had its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, in which management noted some caution in closing large cybersecurity deals in the near term, as sales cycles have become "elongated," which is a fancy term for customers being slower to sign off on purchases.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The Ark Invest co-founder, CEO, and top stock picker has fallen on hard times since turning heads with triple-digit returns in 2020 for her family of high-growth exchange-traded funds. Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, and investors know the stocks she's now buying. Wood added to her stakes in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) on Tuesday.

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Biggest market movers at the close: Chinese stocks, Carnival Cruise Line, Nike, Crocs

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights key tickers moving markets at the close of the trading session.

  • Here are the 3 big bets Warren Buffett is taking into 2023 — if you're worried about the new year, it might be time to follow along

    Bonus: this trio provides diversification.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Rite Aid stock plummets after disappointing third-quarter results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why Rite Aid stock is tanking on Wednesday afternoon.

  • Micron sales could dive more than 50%, and more belt-tightening is expected before outlook improves

    Micron Technology Inc.'s revenue declines could worsen to more than 50% before inventory-saturated customers work though that product and boost sales in the second half of next year, but before then the memory-chip maker is implementing some austerity measures.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Elon Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records t

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • Where Will Disney Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Shares of Disney (NYSE: DIS) have declined 39.5% over the past year as investors have lost faith that the company will ever turn a significant profit in the streaming business. Investors who have a long-term time horizon can look past a quarter or year of losses to the opportunity Disney is trying to unlock in streaming. This indicates that while the linear-network business may be experiencing a slow decline, Disney has been able to maintain a strong profitability in the segment.

  • 11 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more penny stocks, go directly to 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The majority of penny stocks, which are defined as securities that trade for less than $5 per share, have had a terrible […]

  • Stock movers after hours: Micron, Under Armour, MillerKnoll

    Stocks moving after hours: Micron, Under Armour, MillerKnoll

  • Why Shares of AGNC Investment Corp Are Rising Today

    Shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) are trading nearly 3% higher as of 10:04 a.m. ET today after getting an endorsement from Bill Gross, also known as the Bond King. As an mREIT, AGNC uses debt and leverage to invest largely in agency mortgage-backed securities, which carry a guarantee from the U.S. government. Bond values have an inverse relationship with bond yields, so as yields have risen, bond values have been crushed.

  • What Makes Nine Energy (NINE) a New Strong Buy Stock

    Nine Energy (NINE) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • In the wake of Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) latest US$8.1b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 49...

  • GE HealthCare Stock Is Trading. We Were Wrong.

    GE HealthCare stock, which will trade under the stock symbol "GEHC," has started to trade on a "when issued" basis. The price looks low.

  • 1 Unique Stock-Split Stock I'm Buying Hand Over Fist Right Now

    This unique stock split provided investors with an entity that offers an attractive and fast-growing dividend.

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.41

    The board of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 2.5% on the 3rd of March...