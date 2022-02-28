BlueRush Inc. to Deliver a Live Webinar Presentation via the Skyline Signature SeriesTM on Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022

BlueRush Inc.

The company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend this real-time, interactive presentation at the Skyline Signature SeriesTM

Toronto, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTV) (‎OTCQB: BTVRF), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, is pleased to announce the company’s CEO, Steve Taylor, will present live at the Skyline Signature SeriesTM webinar event on Wednesday, March 2nd at 12 PM ET.

DATE: Wed., Mar. 2nd, 2022

TIME: 12:00 PM EST

Register Here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LFpnAAKZTZCXXXngmx3y4g

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. All investors must pre-register.

About BlueRush



BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

For more information visit: http://www.bluerush.com

About the Skyline Signature SeriesTM



The Skyline Signature Series provides public companies with a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live virtual presentations. Our financial community participants are carefully curated and qualified by SCCG. Each individual must register and be individually vetted by SCCG to attend so that presenters are ensured of a high quality, informed, and diverse audience of financial professionals.

