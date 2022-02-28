U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

BlueRush Inc. to Deliver a Live Webinar Presentation via the Skyline Signature SeriesTM on Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022

BlueRush Inc.
·2 min read
  • BTVRF
BlueRush Inc.
BlueRush Inc.

The company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend this real-time, interactive presentation at the Skyline Signature SeriesTM

Toronto, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTV) (‎OTCQB: BTVRF), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, is pleased to announce the company’s CEO, Steve Taylor, will present live at the Skyline Signature SeriesTM webinar event on Wednesday, March 2nd at 12 PM ET.

DATE: Wed., Mar. 2nd, 2022
TIME: 12:00 PM EST
Register Here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LFpnAAKZTZCXXXngmx3y4g

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. All investors must pre-register.

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

For more information visit: http://www.bluerush.com

About the Skyline Signature SeriesTM

The Skyline Signature Series provides public companies with a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live virtual presentations. Our financial community participants are carefully curated and qualified by SCCG. Each individual must register and be individually vetted by SCCG to attend so that presenters are ensured of a high quality, informed, and diverse audience of financial professionals.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC will be compensated by BlueRush for providing investor relations services relating to the Company’s securities. Please see the 17(b) Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement here:
www.skylineccg.com/disclosures

About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline delivers strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by effectively communicating their corporate message and competitive advantages. Our team has worked with scores of U.S.-listed public companies worldwide across diverse industries and various market caps. We have experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications and also work with late-stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace.

For additional information on Skyline CCG, please visit: www.skylineccg.com or contact the Company at:
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Scott Powell, President & CEO
One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: info@skylineccg.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: changes in law; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; a novel business model; dependence on key suppliers and local partners; competition; the outcome and cost of any litigation; the general impact of COVID-19 pandemic, as well as general economic, market and business conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com . Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.


