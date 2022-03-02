U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.00
    +18.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,418.00
    +151.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,074.25
    +68.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,017.20
    +10.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.82
    +6.41 (+6.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.50
    -16.30 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.37 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1107
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.03
    +2.88 (+9.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3327
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3170
    +0.4270 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,049.19
    -411.70 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.85
    +16.87 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,378.47
    +48.27 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

BlueRush Joins the Brightcove Marketplace, Enabling Customers to Add Personalization to Videos

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTVRF

BlueRush IndiVideo provides easy-to-use creative flexibility for marketers looking to increase engagement and conversion

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTV) (OTCQBX: BTVRF), an emerging personalized video creation Software as a Service ("SaaS") company, is pleased to announce it has joined the Brightcove Marketplace to provide Brightcove customers personalized video marketing capabilities.

"Increasingly, our customers are asking to add personalization, calls to action, and other dynamic elements to their existing video assets, hosted using the Brightcove Platform," said Steve Taylor, CEO of BlueRush. "This integration will allow Brightcove customers to quickly and easily create additional value from new or existing videos using our personalized video creation at scale capabilities."

In today's digital world, personalized video marketing is critical to success. As organizations continue to invest time and money in video, they need to maximize their return on investment.

Richard Pineault, CTO of BlueRush, explains, "The BlueRush IndiVideo platform is built with integrations to meet organization's personalized video marketing needs. With just a few clicks, videos hosted on the Brightcove Platform can be embedded into personalized templates that offer significant and easy-to-use creative flexibility to marketing and salespeople who want to achieve higher levels of engagement and better conversion metrics."

"We are excited to welcome BlueRush to the Brightcove Marketplace," said Rajan Shah, VP, Technology Partners & Integrations at Brightcove. "The IndiVideo integration will provide Brightcove customers with an easy way to create personalized videos to capture the attention of viewers and keep audiences engaged, all while leveraging the reliable, scalable, and secure delivery of the Brightcove Platform."

For more information about IndiVideo on the Brightcove Marketplace visit: https://marketplace.brightcove.com/details/individeo-for-brightcove

About BlueRush
BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive, personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data-driven customer insights. For more information, visit: http://www.bluerush.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including the potential value of the contract, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward- looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: changes in law; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; a novel business model; dependence on key suppliers and local partners; competition; the outcome and cost of any litigation; the general impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; as well as general economic, market and business conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluerush-joins-the-brightcove-marketplace-enabling-customers-to-add-personalization-to-videos-301493799.html

SOURCE BlueRush Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c7869.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Russian stocks in London continue to collapse as Sberbank trades for a penny

    The dollar-denominated secondary listings of Russian companies continued to plunge on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, as the local Russian stock market remained shut for a third day. Lukoil shares dropped 93%, Novatek dropped 77% and Rosneft Oil collapsed by 58%. X5 Retail , however, surged 58%. Sberbank , Russia's number-one lender, traded as low as a penny.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Sberbank Europe Unravels After Russia Sanctions Cause Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is carving up Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s business in the region after sanctions sparked by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a run on its local deposits.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campai

  • 5 Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Today

    The stock market had an incredible run in the past couple of years. Not only that, many stellar growth stocks have taken an even bigger hit and are trading at steep discounts. Five growth stocks you can add today that have had their prices slashed in recent months are PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW).

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Putin signs decree to prohibit leaving Russia with more than $10,000 in foreign currency

    The move comes in response to the crippling sanctions Western nations have imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which this week tanked the ruble and sent Russians flocking to banks and ATMs.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Crypto

    Billionaire Ken Griffin has a rocky relationship with the crypto sphere, to say the least. "I still have my skepticism, but there are hundreds and millions of people in this world today who disagree with that," he said.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday

    Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • Cassava: Making Big Things Happen? This 5-Star Analyst Thinks So

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) hogged the headlines last year both for good and bad reasons. The company’s Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate simufilam showed exceptional results in clinical trials - after 6 months, 9 months, and a 12-month analysis following treatment, patients’ cognitive behavior improved - impressing in what has always been a notoriously difficult to treat condition. But then the tables turned on the company, as accusations of data manipulation and unsound practices were made. So, w

  • Biden pushes 15% minimum tax for corporations in his State of the Union address after 55 Fortune 500 companies paid no U.S. income tax last year

    Biden's new proposal would help close a loophole that corporations exploit.

  • GM sells its stake in troubled electric pickup maker Lordstown Motors

    General Motors has sold its stake in struggling electric pickup maker Lordstown Motors.

  • War, Surging Oil, Powell, SoFi and Baseball - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures rise as oil surges past $110 a barrel; Jerome Powell heads to the Capitol; SoFi stock jumps one earnings beat; and Major League Baseball is canceled, for now.

  • Warren Buffett’s Preferred Equity Allocation Is 100%. Why the Berkshire CEO Hates Bonds.

    Warren Buffett’s preferred equity allocation is 100%, and he has adopted that strategy both personally and at Berkshire Hathaway in a way that is radically different from other companies in the insurance business. Buffett dislikes bonds, and that is apparent in the tiny fixed-income weighting in the company’s insurance investment portfolio. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO wrote in his annual shareholder letter that his penchant for stocks goes back a long way.