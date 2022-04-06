U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,470.47
    -54.65 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,389.76
    -251.42 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,878.16
    -326.01 (-2.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.71
    -37.34 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.80
    -0.16 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.70
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6010
    +0.0450 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3074
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8860
    +0.2960 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,108.77
    -1,927.79 (-4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.31
    -30.04 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.05
    -69.67 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Bluescape Achieves DoD Impact Level 5 Authorization

·3 min read

Critical Security Standard Expands Access to Leading Online Whiteboard and Virtual Workspace Solution Across the U.S. Federal Government and Department of Defense

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its commitment to the highest security standards, Bluescape announces its online whiteboard and virtual workspace has achieved an elite security designation for software providers: the Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 5 (IL5).

Bluescape Logo - Trademark (PRNewsfoto/Bluescape Software)
Bluescape Logo - Trademark (PRNewsfoto/Bluescape Software)

This unique authorization builds on the IL4 designation that Bluescape received in 2021 from the U.S. Navy, and makes Bluescape the only online whiteboard solution available to any mission owner or operator who works with Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). The IL5 authority to operate (ATO) was received from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and achieved in partnership with Bluescape's trusted federal integrator, Bridge Core (Bcore).

Under IL5, government agencies, contractors, and DoD users will enjoy expanded use of Bluescape's virtual workspace and collaboration tools with unprecedented access to the most sensitive unclassified data available. This will empower dispersed uniform and civilian personnel with a common operating picture to brainstorm, collaborate, and communicate seamlessly and adeptly in a secure, virtual workspace.

"We firmly believe you shouldn't have to sacrifice security for mission agility," said John Greenstein, GM of Federal at Bluescape. "We are honored to be a trusted DoD partner, and this important IL5 designation is the next step in our ongoing commitment to deliver the most secure online whiteboard and virtual workspace built for the unique collaboration needs of federal teams."

A proven solution within the most sensitive defense, intelligence, and national security environments, Bluescape also recently received the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) 'In Process' Designation, under sponsorship of the U.S. Air Force. In addition, the platform meets NIST 800-171 and NIST Cybersecurity Framework compliance and supports Microsoft 365 Government Community Cloud High deployments.

"Achieving IL5 will go a long way in ensuring our customers are not only secure but have real-time access to the critical information and collaboration tools they need to drive mission outcomes," said Mark Willis, CISO at Bluescape. "As a cybersecurity and military intelligence veteran, I know firsthand the importance of upholding 'security first' principles so service members, DoD employees, and government civilians can focus on collaboration and efficiency in defense of our nation."

As a U.S.-based company that protects all U.S. customer data here at home, Bluescape continues to align its security posture with the Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity and the Office of Management and Budget's zero trust strategy.

For more information, visit Bluescape.com/government.

About Bluescape

Bluescape is the mission-ready online whiteboard for high-value collaboration. Bluescape empowers distributed teams with easy-to-use tools to bring agility to complex processes — eliminating miscommunications, missed deadlines, and wasted time. Certified FedRAMP In Process, Bluescape is built for the security needs of the public sector. Customers include Fortune 100 companies and government agencies. Bluescape was founded in Silicon Valley in 2012. Visit Bluescape.com/government and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluescape-achieves-dod-impact-level-5-authorization-301518377.html

SOURCE Bluescape Software

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • Breaking ranks with EU, Hungary says ready to pay for Russian gas in roubles

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary said on Wednesday it was prepared to pay roubles for Russian gas, breaking ranks with the European Union which has sought a united front in opposing Moscow's demand for payment in the currency. Hungary will pay for shipments in roubles if Russia asks it to, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Wednesday in reply to a Reuters question. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in roubles as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Marijuana legalization: ‘Clearly this is what the voters want,’ expert says

    ETFMG Cannabis Research and Banking Expert Jason Wilson sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about lawmakers legalizing marijuana through the MORE Act, federal taxation on cannabis companies, and the outlook on cannabis stocks.

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Am

  • My Top Cybersecurity Pick Has a Huge Market to Capture, According to This Chart

    While only focused on businesses, it could release a consumer-facing offering to ignite future growth.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Russia-Ukraine war, inflation will have 'unprecedented' economic impact

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and penalizing sanctions against Moscow have roiled financial markets and wreaked havoc on global supply chains in recent weeks. Jamie Dimon thinks the worst is yet to come.

  • Vladimir Putin’s daughters on EU sanctions hit list

    Brussels plans to hit Vladimir Putin’s daughters with sanctions as it responds to alleged war crimes with punitive measures including a ban on Russian coal imports.

  • Chinese Executives Sell at the Right Time, Avoiding Billions in Losses

    Insiders at companies based in China but listed on a U.S. exchange avoided at least $10 billion in losses on trades made between 2016 and mid-2021 by selling stock ahead of significant price declines, researchers found.

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Here's What to Buy Now

    Shiba Inu jumped a whopping 66,300% over the past year, and investors who got in early likely earned life-changing gains. One of the most vibrant ecosystems today is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which has seen an explosion of development and is getting new integrations with crypto giant Coinbase. It may not generate life-changing wealth in a matter of months, but long term, this is a top cryptocurrency to invest in.

  • Cuba struggles to buy fuel as imports from Venezuela dwindle -data

    Cuba is struggling to cover a fuel deficit as imports from Venezuela and other countries remain below historical levels and global prices boosted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine make purchases almost unaffordable, according to analysts and data. The Caribbean country, which is dependent on fuel imports mostly from political ally Venezuela to cover more than half of its demand, is since last month dealing with diesel and gasoline shortages leading to long lines in front of stations. Insufficient fuel imports are another major hurdle for Cuba's economy, struggling to recover following the coronavirus pandemic and harsher U.S. sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

  • Oil Slips as IEA Releases More Barrels From Crude Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell below $102 a barrel after the International Energy Agency said it would deploy 60 million barrels of crude on top of the huge stockpile release already announced by the Biden Administration. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineRussia’s Effort to

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • To save Social Security all options should be considered — including increasing the full retirement age

    The trend of people, on average, living longer, healthier lives has important implications for the U.S. retirement system, including one of the most vital pieces of it: Social Security. Because of average longevity increases, Social Security funds retirement benefits throughout longer claiming periods—that is, the postretirement period when a person starts drawing their benefits. Since 1940, life expectancy at age 65 has increased by about 6.5 years while the full retirement age, or FRA, when full retirement benefits can be claimed, has increased by only 2 years.

  • The federal student loan pause is being extended through August

    Millions of borrowers will have a few more months free from federal student loan payments and interest accrual.

  • U.S. economy will fall into a recession this summer, as inflation eats into consumer spending, former Fed official warns

    Former Fed Governor Lawrence Lindsey said Monday that the U.S. economy will slump into a recession in the third quarter.

  • AMD Uses Old Tech to Battle Intel's Alder Lake

    When Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) launched its Ryzen 5000 series of desktop CPUs toward the end of 2020, budget chips were conspicuously absent. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) took advantage of this situation with its Alder Lake chips, the bulk of which launched earlier this year. Not only did Intel make strides in the high end of the market, but the company also offered multiple options below $200.

  • Sean Penn tells Sean Hanniity 'There are a lot of reasons I don’t trust you'

    On Hannity Tuesday, Academy Award winner Sean Penn made it clear that he does not trust the Fox News opinion host, and probably won’t anytime soon. Penn was invited on the show to talk about his experiences in Ukraine and the ongoing brutal Russian invasion. Penn was filming a documentary in Ukraine the day Russia invaded. Sean Hannity began the lengthy interview, which was incredibly civil despite their glaring political differences, by bringing up what Penn told him in their initial conversation. Both Hannity and Penn recalled that the first thing Penn told Hannity was that he didn’t trust him. “Is there a reason you didn’t trust me?” Hannity asked while laughing. “Yeah,” Penn replied, “there are a lot of reasons I don’t trust you.” Hannity once again broached the subject of trust when Penn was talking about when he first met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky months before Russia invaded. “It’s interesting,” Penn said. “We had met initially on a Zoom call back…” “Did you trust him?” Hannity cut in. “A lot more than me.” “I was interested to see who he was,” Penn said, “and I didn’t have the baggage with him I have with you.” Penn explained that that baggage goes back a long time to when Hannity called him the “enemy of the state” in 2007. Hannity gave it one more shot at the end of the interview, asking why Penn still didn’t trust him. So Penn used an analogy to sum up their situation. “You know what happens is that there’s a lot of physical therapy necessary after a big car accident,” Penn said. “You don’t get it all done in a day.”

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall following remarks from Fed governor signaling tougher action on inflation

    U.S. stocks faltered on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in tech, as investors weighed remarks by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard that indicated policymakers were ready to act more aggressively to rein in inflation. Investors also monitored reports indicating the U.S. and European Union are expected to unveil more sanctions against Russia on Wednesday.