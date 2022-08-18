U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

Bluescape Receives Metrigy's 2022 MetriStar Workplace Collaboration Award for Virtual Whiteboard Solutions

·3 min read

Bluescape customers are increasing revenues by 32.6%, improving productivity by 32.7% while saving 26.8% in cost

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape, the visual platform leader for high-value collaboration, today announced that it has earned Metrigy's 2022 MetriStar Top Provider Award in the Virtual Whiteboard category. The award is based on Bluescape's ability to deliver higher team productivity and innovation than all other vendors assessed, and its unique ability to overcome information silos and communication barriers, which have only increased since the acceleration of hybrid work.

Bluescape Visual Collaborative Workspace (PRNewsFoto/Bluescape) (PRNewsfoto/Bluescape Software)
Bluescape Visual Collaborative Workspace (PRNewsFoto/Bluescape) (PRNewsfoto/Bluescape Software)

"Bluescape offers tremendous, measurable value to its customers," says Irwin Lazar, President and Principal Analyst at Metrigy. "Bluescape's customers rated it as the top overall virtual whiteboard provider, with top scores in four ratings categories: technical features, response time to problems/questions, reliability, and ability to innovate. In addition, more than twice as many Bluescape customers are achieving demonstrable business benefits compared to our overall study participant pool."

Other differentiators highlighted in the report were Bluescape's seamless integrations with other key applications and turnkey customization and development capabilities. According to the report, Bluescape customers gain an average of 32.6% in revenue, save 26.8% on overall costs, and improve productivity by 32.7% – all above the average for all providers assessed.

"This honor from Metrigy underscores our commitment to ensuring high-value collaboration and innovation that fundamentally drives business results," says Peter Jackson, CEO of Bluescape. "The award comes from direct customer feedback, which is a testament to the value people are finding through a core component of our product. We're proud to continue enabling collaboration and communication - and doing so securely, without barriers or borders."

This comes on the heels of Bluescape's Popsync launch last quarter, a collaborative image search and curation experience that allows users to create with free and premium images from across the web within their Bluescape workspace. To maximize the benefit of Popsync, Bluescape also partnered with Getty Images to offer millions of premium images directly to Bluescape customers. Other innovation partners include Amazon and the Amazon Chime SDK, enabling calls and offering a more productive meeting experience within Bluescape than other traditional video conferencing.

Bluescape's highest security standards further differentiate its innovations, including a Provisional Authorization to Operate (P-ATO) for its Bluescape-managed AWS GovCloud solution for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 4 (IL4) and FedRAMP 'In Process' Designation Under Sponsorship of the United States Air Force.

To learn more about Metrigy's Workplace Collaboration MetriStar Awards, visit: https://www.metrigy.com/press-release-june-28-2022/.

For more information about Bluescape, visit Bluescape.com.

About Bluescape
Bluescape is the visual platform for high-value collaboration. We bring teams and their work together in one place to overcome information silos and communication barriers, propelling productivity and breakthrough innovation. Customers include Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, higher education, and media and entertainment. A Silicon Valley-based company, Bluescape was named one of the most innovative companies of 2021 by Fast Company. Visit Bluescape and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Metrigy
Metrigy is an innovative research firm focusing on the rapidly changing areas of Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC), Customer Experience (CX)/contact center, digital workplace, and digital transformation—along with related technologies. Metrigy delivers strategic guidance and informative content, backed by primary research metrics and analysis, for technology providers and enterprise organizations.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluescape-receives-metrigys-2022-metristar-workplace-collaboration-award-for-virtual-whiteboard-solutions-301608130.html

SOURCE Bluescape Software

