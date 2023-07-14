Is BlueScope Steel Limited's (ASX:BSL) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

BlueScope Steel's (ASX:BSL) stock is up by 1.2% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study BlueScope Steel's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for BlueScope Steel is:

17% = AU$1.9b ÷ AU$11b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.17.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of BlueScope Steel's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, BlueScope Steel seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to BlueScope Steel's moderate 16% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared BlueScope Steel's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 29% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is BSL worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BSL is currently mispriced by the market.

Is BlueScope Steel Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In BlueScope Steel's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 13% (or a retention ratio of 87%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Besides, BlueScope Steel has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 27% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 7.3%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with BlueScope Steel's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

