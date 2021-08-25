U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,294.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,364.25
    +8.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.10
    -2.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.34
    -0.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.50
    -10.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.22
    +0.07 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6910
    +0.0540 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,422.70
    -1,310.74 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,219.42
    -30.28 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Blueshift Announces Global Expansion

·3 min read

Provider of SmartHub Customer Data Platform hires Europe and APAC executives and launches data hosting in Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift, the leading AI-Powered Customer Data Platform, today announced the expansion of its SmartHub Customer Data Platform (CDP) in Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions, adding to its proven success in North America. The company appointed two highly experienced executives, Stuart Gordon and Sumit Ramchandani to lead the expansion into Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) respectively. Additionally, Blueshift is launching an option for customers to host their data on European soil, further enabling customers to be compliant with the evolving privacy and security frameworks. The expansion to these new regions comes on the heels of Blueshift's $30M Series C financing round earlier this year.

Stuart Gordon, VP of EMEA at Blueshift
Stuart Gordon, VP of EMEA at Blueshift

Blueshift's SmartHub CDP has been adopted by leading global brands including LendingTree, Discovery Inc., Udacity, and BBC among others, and has been shown to deliver 781 percent ROI in a recent study conducted by Forrester Research. Blueshift was recently named among the fastest-growing companies on Deloitte's Fast 500 Technology Awards, which lists the fastest growing technology companies in North America. Blueshift has been recognized as a leader in the CDP and Marketing Automation categories by G2.com.

Based in London, Gordon will oversee Blueshift's expansion efforts in the UK and Europe. He previously held leadership positions at iAdvize, Koomo, and Certona. Enabling European brands to activate their customer data with confidence, Blueshift is also announcing that new customers will have the option of hosting their data in Europe.

Ramchandani, who will spearhead Blueshift's APAC expansion efforts, will be based in Singapore. Prior to joining Blueshift, Ramchandani was the CEO at Air Asia Media, and previously held leadership roles at Leo Burnett, Ebay, and Macy's.

Blueshift currently works with several fast-growing companies in the Europe and APAC regions, including Discovery Inc, Paypal, Groupon, and many others. In a recent conversation with Gordon, on the topic of using customer data to drive higher engagement, Fredrik Salzedo, the Director of Retention at Discovery said, "Blueshift has increased our show-to-show engagement by 3X by personalizing the content at a 1:1 level."

"As brands across the world are experiencing an increased urgency towards digital transformation, we saw a great opportunity to introduce the SmartHub CDP to the Europe and Asia Pacific regions," said Blueshift's Co-Founder & CEO, Vijay Chittoor. "The deep expertise and impressive track records Stuart and Sumit bring to Blueshift align perfectly with our mission, and we are excited to have them come aboard at this time of explosive growth."

About Blueshift
San Francisco-based Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. The Blueshift SmartHub CDP uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. Through unified data, omnichannel orchestration, intelligent decisioning, and unmatched scale, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire customer journey.

The company is backed by leading venture capital investors, including Fort Ross Ventures, Avatar Growth Capital, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Storm Venture Partners, and Nexus Venture Partners. For more information visit blueshift.com.

Sumit Ramchandani, Managing Director, APAC at Blueshift
Sumit Ramchandani, Managing Director, APAC at Blueshift

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600265/Stuart_Gordon.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600266/Sumit_Ramchandani.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844872/Blueshift_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Blueshift

Recommended Stories

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Popped 22% Today

    Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) soared 22.3% on Tuesday after the online retail marketplace generated its first quarterly net profit. Pinduoduo's revenue surged 89% year over year to 23 billion yuan, or renminbi ($3.6 billion) in the second quarter. Investors cheered Pinduoduo's Q2 results.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Look Who Zoomed Past Apple Since It Lost Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Stocks, Futures Steady; China Tech Rebound Stalls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Wednesday as a rebound in Chinese technology stocks stalled and traders weighed the resilience of the economic recovery to the fast-spreading delta virus strain. The dollar edged higher. A Hong Kong gauge of Chinese tech names struggled to extend this week’s rally amid lingering concerns about Beijing’s crackdown on private industries. MSCI Inc.’s wider Asia-Pacific index made modest gains. U.S. and European futures fluctuated in the wake of all-time highs

  • Why TuSimple Stock Was Flying 28% Higher Today

    Shares of autonomous trucking tech start-up TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) were on fire today, jumping a staggering 27.8% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT. There was no news at all from or about TuSimple today, so what set the stock on fire? Although TuSimple primarily operates in the U.S., it has operations in China and considers the nation a key growth region.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings, As Palantir Offers A New Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.