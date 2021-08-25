Blueshift Announces Global Expansion

Provider of SmartHub Customer Data Platform hires Europe and APAC executives and launches data hosting in Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift , the leading AI-Powered Customer Data Platform, today announced the expansion of its SmartHub Customer Data Platform (CDP) in Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions, adding to its proven success in North America. The company appointed two highly experienced executives, Stuart Gordon and Sumit Ramchandani to lead the expansion into Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) respectively. Additionally, Blueshift is launching an option for customers to host their data on European soil, further enabling customers to be compliant with the evolving privacy and security frameworks. The expansion to these new regions comes on the heels of Blueshift's $30M Series C financing round earlier this year.

Stuart Gordon, VP of EMEA at Blueshift

Blueshift's SmartHub CDP has been adopted by leading global brands including LendingTree, Discovery Inc., Udacity, and BBC among others, and has been shown to deliver 781 percent ROI in a recent study conducted by Forrester Research. Blueshift was recently named among the fastest-growing companies on Deloitte's Fast 500 Technology Awards , which lists the fastest growing technology companies in North America. Blueshift has been recognized as a leader in the CDP and Marketing Automation categories by G2.com.

Based in London, Gordon will oversee Blueshift's expansion efforts in the UK and Europe. He previously held leadership positions at iAdvize, Koomo, and Certona. Enabling European brands to activate their customer data with confidence, Blueshift is also announcing that new customers will have the option of hosting their data in Europe.

Ramchandani, who will spearhead Blueshift's APAC expansion efforts, will be based in Singapore. Prior to joining Blueshift, Ramchandani was the CEO at Air Asia Media, and previously held leadership roles at Leo Burnett, Ebay, and Macy's.

Blueshift currently works with several fast-growing companies in the Europe and APAC regions, including Discovery Inc, Paypal, Groupon, and many others. In a recent conversation with Gordon , on the topic of using customer data to drive higher engagement, Fredrik Salzedo, the Director of Retention at Discovery said, "Blueshift has increased our show-to-show engagement by 3X by personalizing the content at a 1:1 level."

"As brands across the world are experiencing an increased urgency towards digital transformation, we saw a great opportunity to introduce the SmartHub CDP to the Europe and Asia Pacific regions," said Blueshift's Co-Founder & CEO, Vijay Chittoor. "The deep expertise and impressive track records Stuart and Sumit bring to Blueshift align perfectly with our mission, and we are excited to have them come aboard at this time of explosive growth."

About Blueshift

San Francisco-based Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. The Blueshift SmartHub CDP uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. Through unified data, omnichannel orchestration, intelligent decisioning, and unmatched scale, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire customer journey.

The company is backed by leading venture capital investors, including Fort Ross Ventures, Avatar Growth Capital, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Storm Venture Partners, and Nexus Venture Partners. For more information visit blueshift.com .

Sumit Ramchandani, Managing Director, APAC at Blueshift

