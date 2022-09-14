U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,943.75
    +11.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,125.89
    +20.92 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,698.77
    +65.20 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,837.50
    +5.93 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.48
    +2.17 (+2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.00
    -8.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.57
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9999
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4180
    -0.0040 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1568
    +0.0076 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9500
    -1.6950 (-1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,213.69
    -636.41 (-3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.37
    -1.97 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Bluesky built cost guardrails to help cut Snowflake data spend

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Snowflake has a revenue model that investors have to love, but big customers, not so much. That’s because it’s based on a consumption model where the more you use, the more you pay -- and when it comes to data management these days, that can add up pretty quickly.

Bluesky, a new startup from a couple of ex-Google and Uber engineers, came up with a way to help reduce those bills, and today the company announced a healthy $8.8 million seed.

Mingsheng Hong, Bluesky co-founder and CEO, who spent more than eight years at Google, says that Bluesky takes an organized approach to cost cutting. “First, we observe to get the visibility to understand who has been spending and what the most expensive workloads and queries are,” Hong explained. He jokingly referred to this step as “the walk of shame because finally everyone knows how much you’re spending.”

The idea is to delete workloads that are costing cash, but don’t add a lot of value.

The second piece involves optimizing the remaining spend by finding what the most expensive workloads are and figuring out how to adjust them to reduce the overall cost. He said it’s often about simply changing how they run the query, taking a smarter approach to save money.

“These queries will still run, and they will still get the same result, but we run them faster and cheaper by, for example, avoiding scanning a huge table, when we can generate indices [to get the same result] without having to scan a very large data set.”

The last step, which is planned for the future, is to have an optimization engine that automatically does this for you. Once customers trust the software to do the job, it will constantly be scanning the workloads and searching for ways to cut costs automatically.

You may think that Snowflake would be threatened by such a product, but Hong says the company is actually a partner. “Snowflake is bringing us in to help customers to reduce or manage growth, and this way all three parties are happy. Customers can sign a larger contract with Snowflake, and yet they know they have the assurance that they have the cost guardrails that Bluesky provides,” he said.

He said the product is built around optimizing SQL queries, and that it plans to apply the same approach to other consumption-based data products like Databricks in the future.

The company is just six months old, but has more than 10 customers using the product including Coinbase. Hong launched the company with CTO Zheng Shao, who helped build the open source project Apache Hive, a SQL query engine built on top of Hadoop, an early way of dealing with large data sets.

The company currently has 15 employees, and he is trying to build a diverse group right out of the gate. “In terms of diversity, we make sure that we have people coming in with different perspectives. They may have a different perspective due to their culture or gender, but first and foremost, it's not about trying to diversify for the sake of diversity, hitting some metrics. It's about people coming in with different ideas and perspectives,” Hong said.

Today’s $8.8 million seed investment was led by Greylock with participation from several industry angels.

Recommended Stories

  • Why I Own Fortinet Stock

    Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo joins us to discuss why he owns Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT). He breaks down how Fortinet can capture a valuable piece of the evolving cybersecurity market. Check out the video for his full thoughts! *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Sept.

  • Ethereum merge: What is it and how will it impact your ether holdings?

    In Episode 6 of The Crypto Mile, a core researcher at the Ethereum Foundation Dankrad Feist explains the reasons behind the long-awaited update and its impact on the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem.

  • China Braces To Hike Penalties Under Its Cyber Law; Alibaba And Its Peers Better Watch Out

    China's cyberspace regulator proposed a series of amendments to the country's cybersecurity law, including raising the size of fines for some violations, Reuters reports. The Cyberspace Administration of China aimed to introduce a penalty that would see critical information infrastructure operators facing a fine of up to 5% of their previous year's revenue or ten times the amount they paid for the product. The CAC looked to raise the fines for some violations from up to 100,000 yuan ($14,371) to

  • China, India had agents working at Twitter, whistleblower says

    Twitter's former security chief told Congress on Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China's intelligence service on Twitter's payroll and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well, potentially giving those nations access to sensitive data about users.

  • This Billionaire Bought Polygon Over a Year Ago: 3 Reasons to Still Buy the Dip Today

    Mark Cuban built a reputation over nearly the last four decades as one of the most prolific tech investors of our time. Being no stranger to up-and-coming technologies, it makes sense that Cuban is a fan of blockchains and cryptocurrencies. Over the last few years, Cuban has built positions in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and even the memecoin Dogecoin.

  • Filecoin service provider RRMine leaves China for Singapore

    Tighter restrictions on cryptocurrency usage in China have prompted leading storage service platform RRMine Global to close its mainland China operations and move its headquarters to Singapore. See related article: China has seen blockchain’s future and it doesn’t include cryptocurrencies Fast facts “As Singapore has been one of the world’s most open economies for a […]

  • Emerging Markets Lead Global Crypto Adoption in Bear Market, Chainalysis Says

    The blockchain analytics firm's 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index also shows China remains active despite a ban on crypto trading.

  • US Cyber-Defense Agency Urges Companies to Automate Threat Testing

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s cyber defense agency is recommending for the first time that companies embrace automated continuous testing to protect against longstanding online threats.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Hold Gains in Volatile Day After Selloff: Markets WrapUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Count

  • Ethereum Merge: What is ‘biggest event in crypto history’ and why is it so controversial?

    The price of ETH has been surging in anticipation of the Merge, which will see the cryptocurrency’s electricity consumption drop by a factor of 1,000 – but not everyone is happy

  • US Treasury Explains How Americans Can Recover Crypto Locked in Tornado Cash

    The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) updated its "frequently asked questions" document Tuesday to tell Tornado Cash users they can recover their locked funds by applying for a license, among other issues.

  • Crypto investors hold their breath as $200 billion at risk in Ethereum ‘merge’

    The transformation promises to deliver huge energy efficiencies and reduce costs for users

  • Crypto Exchange Huobi to Delist 7 Privacy Coins, Including Zcash, Monero

    Seven privacy tokens listed on the popular exchange will be delisted early next week.

  • China looks to increase penalties under its cybersecurity law

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's cyberspace regulator on Wednesday proposed a series of amendments to the country's cybersecurity law including raising the size of fines for some violations, saying that it wanted to do so to improve coordination with other new laws. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said, for example, that it wanted to introduce a penalty that would see operators of critical information infrastructure which used products or services that had not undergone security reviews be fined up to an equivalent of 5% of their previous year's revenue, or 10 times the amount they paid for the product. It also said it wanted to raise the fines for some violations, from up to 100,000 yuan ($14,371) previously to one million yuan.

  • Tencent, NetEase Games Approved in Sign China’s Crackdown Is Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. won approval for a new game for the first time since Chinese regulators froze all licensing in 2021, as Beijing gradually lifts curbs in the world’s largest mobile entertainment market.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Hold Gains in Volatile Day After Selloff: Markets WrapUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to

  • Republican says FCC SpaceX decision risks giving Chinese providers an edge

    Chinese satellite internet providers could gain a competitive advantage from a decision by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) staff to deny SpaceX $885.5 million in rural broadband subsidies, FCC commissioner Nathan Simington said Monday. Elon Musk's SpaceX on Friday challenged the FCC's decision rejecting its application for funds tentatively awarded in 2020 under the commission's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, a multibillion dollar program in which SpaceX was poised to receive $885.5 million to beam satellite internet to U.S. regions with little to no internet connections.

  • Priceva Update Their Database With New Stores

    Tech-driven online monitoring and pricing platform, Priceva, announces an upgrade to accommodate more brands and retailers amid rave reviews

  • Dig scoops up $34M to tackle the fragmented world of cloud data security

    In 2022, the amount of corporate data stored in the cloud (versus on-premise servers) reached 60%, a signal of how the world of enterprise IT is evolving. Now a startup called Dig Security, which is building security tools specifically to address that complexity, has raised investment that speaks to the demand it's seeing. The startup's focus today, said Dan Benjamin, CEO and co-founder, is on data in public rather than private clouds.

  • If the Merge Goes Well, Here's How Crypto Investors Benefit

    It's a software update of the Ethereum blockchain, which is considered the internet of the crypto space. The Merge is set for Sept. 15, and if all goes well, the crypto industry will take a huge step forward in building trust among investors, crypto enthusiasts say. Experts say that the Merge will ease a major criticism of the industry by sharply reducing the energy consumption of crypto-related activities.

  • Algorand Boosters Push Back on Helium’s Proposed Move to Solana

    Decentralized Wi-Fi network Helium Network has proposed moving to the Solana blockchain. But a Solana competitor has another idea.

  • Crypto Is Inching Higher Today, but The Graph Is Surging -- Here's Why

    As of 3 p.m. ET, The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) had surged 8.3% higher over the past 24 hours. With nearly 10 times the outperformance of the overall market over this period, investors may be curious as to what's driving this lesser-known token higher today. As it turns out, The Graph appears to be benefiting around the highly anticipated upcoming Ethereum Merge.