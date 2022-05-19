Bluestone Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on May 18, 2022, by conference call (the "Meeting"). Full details of all the voting results for the 2022 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The nominees for directors listed in Bluestone's management proxy circular dated April 6, 2022, were elected as set out in the following table:

Director Votes For % James Beck 88,623,612 100.00 Zara Boldt 88,112,912 99.42 Dave Dicaire 88,623,612 100.00 Leo Hathaway 88,623,612 100.00 William Lamb 84,402,786 95.24 Jack Lundin 88,617,012 99.99

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Guatemala. The Company's flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco Gold Project, a near surface mine development project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The Company released the results of a Feasibility Study for the Project, outlining an asset capable of producing over 300 koz/yr at head grades of +2.0 g/t gold. The Project will produce 2.6 million ounces of gold over the life of mine at an all-in sustaining cost of $629/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs) over an initial 14-year mine life. The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

On Behalf of Bluestone Resources Inc.

"Jack Lundin"

Jack Lundin | President, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Bluestone Resources Inc.

