U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,051.00
    -36.50 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,538.00
    -328.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,248.25
    -141.75 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.20
    -21.50 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.97
    +0.63 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.80
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0663
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8920
    +0.0640 (+1.67%)
     

  • Vix

    22.45
    +2.28 (+11.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2096
    +0.0056 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9070
    +0.6470 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,624.81
    -263.77 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.21
    +15.88 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,986.12
    -28.19 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Bluestone Bank Spotlights Local Black-Owned Business in Massachusetts

·2 min read

Bluestone Bank is spotlighting its flourishing partnership with real estate development and lending company Targete Enterprise/Norfolk Capital.

RAYNHAM, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Black History Month, Bluestone Bank is proud to celebrate the contributions of Black Americans to our nation's history, culture, and society. Bluestone believes in amplifying the many voices within its community, and this February, the Bank is excited to highlight one of its customers. This Black-owned business is committed to providing exceptional service: Targete Enterprise/Norfolk Capital.

Targete Enterprise/Norfolk Capital, located in Boston, Massachusetts, is a minority-owned real estate development and lending company. Its main goal is to provide opportunities through partnerships and lending to upcoming minority developers who desire to rebuild their communities and build generational wealth.

Targete Enterprise/Norfolk Capital has been growing its portfolio by working with Frank Davis for over 15 years. Recently, Bluestone was instrumental in helping the company acquire an integral property by providing purchase and construction financing. Once complete, the space will offer offices, restaurants, and retail spaces for lease to business owners in the local Boston community. "Frank has been our go-to guy for the last 15 years. His professionalism is unmatched, and he has always advised on the best options based on current lending programs," says Patrick and Sabriya Targete, CEO and CFO of Targete Enterprises/Norfolk Capital.

Please click here to view an image of Patrick and Sabriya Targete at Targete Enterprises/Norfolk Capital. Click here to view Frank Davis' headshot.

About Bluestone Bank:

Bluestone Bank, with $1.4 billion in assets, is a full-service bank offering individual and business banking services and financial planning services through its Bluestone Wealth and Trust division. The bank has 12 banking offices and two loan production offices across southeastern Massachusetts, with branches in Bridgewater, East Bridgewater, Lakeville, Mansfield, Norton, Pembroke, Plainville, Raynham, Taunton, and West Bridgewater. Visit Bluestone Bank for more information. Bluestone Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and a member of the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). Bluestone Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. Bank NMLS ID: 403265

Media Contact:
Bonnie Taylor
353996@email4pr.com 
702-300-5690

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluestone-bank-spotlights-local-black-owned-business-in-massachusetts-301750795.html

SOURCE Bluestone Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. Using TipRanks’ platform, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. In fact, despite their h

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Walmart, Home Depot; Tesla Deal, Demand, Crashes In Focus

    Futures fell after weak guidance from Walmart and Home Depot. Tesla lithium buzz and demand are in focus. Nvidia earnings loom.

  • Nvidia Stock Soars In 2023 With Earnings Due — Is It A Buy?

    Nvidia is a giant in data centers and gaming, but semiconductor companies are bracing for a bumpy 2023. Is Nvidia stock a buy right now, with earnings on deck? Recently, World Semiconductor Trade Statistics predicted that chip sales will decline 4.1% in 2023.

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is 'In Jeopardy' but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • In South Florida, an Anti-Cathie Wood Investor Is Quietly Building a Stock Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Rajiv Jain is everything that Cathie Wood isn’t. Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaThe co-founder of GQG Partners doesn’t have a Twitter account and rarely appears on TV. And in his growth stock funds, there are n

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Investors Race To Buy 9 Dividend Stocks That Are Still Paying Off

    S&P 500 investors still like dividend stocks. But, they're being much pickier about them this year.

  • China Tech Giants Tumble Amid Growing Fears of Price Wars

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s internet firms are revving up efforts to outdo each other since Beijing began to wind back its bruising internet crackdown, spurring an abrupt surge in competition that’s threatening margins and spooking investors.Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackUS-China Meeting

  • Wall Street cares less about Nvidia's earnings and more about its future

    Nvidia’s revenue is poised to fall again when it reports fourth-quarter earnings tomorrow (Feb. 22), but Wall Street won’t mind.

  • Investors Stung by Treasuries Rout Brace for Next Blow From Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- A swift reassessment of how high the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year has rocked the bond market in recent weeks. Now, the market faces a bigger threat: the growing notion that rates will stay elevated even after the US central bank’s inflation fight is all over.Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripWorld’s Largest Four-

  • 4 Stocks That Flaunt Superb Earnings Acceleration

    Invest in stocks like Las Vegas Sands (LVS), nCino (NCNO), Informatica (INFA) & Palantir Technologies (PLTR), at the moment, for solid earnings acceleration.

  • Credit Suisse Stock Falls After Report Chairman Is Being Investigated

    Shares of Credit Suisse fell close to their lowest level in 30 years after a report said the Swiss lender’s chairman is being investigated by regulators for remarks he made last year. Axel Lehmann made several public statements in early December saying that outflows from the bank had virtually stopped, after which shares stabilized. Credit Suisse was down 6.5% in Zurich trading on Tuesday to 2.59 francs.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Walmart, Home Depot, Meta, DocuSign, General Mills, and More

    Walmart and Home Depot issue disappointing guidance, while Meta Platforms is rolling out a monthly subscription service for Facebook and Instagram.

  • Medtronic Beat Earnings Expectations. The Stock Is Rising.

    "We returned to mid-single digit organic growth as we execute our strategy," CEO Geoff Martha said in a statement.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Worth Betting on Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Enterprise Products (EPD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Home Depot Slumps on Forecast of Lower Profit as DIY Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- Home Depot Inc. shares fell in early trading after the home-improvement retailer forecast a fiscal-year profit decline alongside plans for a $1 billion wage investment for hourly workers. Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloo

  • Vale (VALE) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q4, Dip Y/Y

    Vale (VALE) reports a year-over-year decline in fourth-quarter 2022 earnings primarily due to lower iron ore prices.

  • Home Depot and Walmart shares slip after earnings guidance; Meta’s stock rises on trial of Facebook and Instagram subscription tiers

    MOVERS &AMP; SHAKERS These were the among most active stocks ahead of the opening bell on Tuesday. The broader market looked headed for a decline at the open, with the S&P 500 (ES00) contract down 0.

  • Wall Street’s top strategist warns stocks have climbed into the ‘death zone’ where ‘they shouldn’t go and cannot live very long’

    Wilson dismissed investor hopes for a so-called 'no landing' as false optimism sustained only by another $6 trillion in fresh liquidity added to the global economy since October.

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati