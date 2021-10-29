U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0123 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0106 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0000
    +0.4280 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,353.01
    +1,643.86 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Bluestone Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTC: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Final Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec.

The Final Prospectus will, subject to the filing of a shelf prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement"), allow Bluestone to offer up to an aggregate of C$400,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, units, warrants, and share purchase contracts from time to time over the 25-month period until the Final Prospectus expires on November 29, 2023. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a Prospectus Supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

A copy of the Final Prospectus may be obtained from the Corporate Secretary of the Company by directing a request to Bluestone at 2000 - 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E8, Attn: Corporate Secretary, or can be downloaded from SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Bluestone Resources

The Cerro Blanco Project is an advanced stage, high-grade gold and silver development project. A PEA on the project highlighted an asset capable of producing over 300 koz Au per year with an average annual production of 231 koz Au per year at all-in sustaining costs of ~$642/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs) over an initial 11-year mine life. The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

On Behalf of Bluestone Resources Inc.

"Jack Lundin"

Jack Lundin | President, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Bluestone Resources Inc. ("Bluestone" or the "Company") believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation: the filing and effectiveness of any potential prospectus supplement; the amount and terms of any securities to be offered under one or more shelf prospectus supplement(s); the Company's current expectations regarding the mining method and alternative development options; completion of Project financing; anticipated timing and results of exploration, drilling, and assays; increasing the amount of measured mineral and indicated mineral resources; the proposed timeline and benefits of further drilling; the proposed timeline and benefits of the Feasibility Study; statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; Bluestone's business strategy, plans, and outlook; the future financial or operating performance of Bluestone; capital expenditures, corporate general and administration expenses, and exploration and development expenses; expected working capital requirements; the future financial estimates of the Cerro Blanco Project economics, including estimates of capital costs of constructing mine facilities, and bringing a mine into production, and of sustaining capital costs, estimates of operating costs and total costs, net present value and economic returns; proposed production timelines and rates; funding availability; resource estimates; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to Bluestone and often use words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "may", or variations thereof or the negative of any of these terms.

All forward-looking statements are made based on Bluestone's current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by Bluestone and information currently available to Bluestone. Generally, these assumptions include, among others: the presence of and continuity of metals at the Cerro Blanco Project at estimated grades; the availability of personnel, machinery, and equipment at estimated prices and within estimated delivery times; currency exchange rates; metals sales prices and exchange rates assumed; appropriate discount rates applied to the cash flows in economic analyses; tax rates and royalty rates applicable to the proposed mining operations; the availability of acceptable financing; the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); anticipated mining losses and dilution; success in realizing proposed operations; and anticipated timelines for community consultations and the impact of those consultations on the regulatory approval process.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of Bluestone to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Bluestone. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: potential changes to the mining method and the current development strategy; risks and uncertainties related to expected production rates; timing and amount of production and total costs of production; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain necessary licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining development activities; risks and uncertainties related to the accuracy of mineral resource estimates and estimates of future production, future cash flow, total costs of production, and diminishing quantities or grades of mineral resources; risks associated with geopolitical uncertainty and political and economic instability in Guatemala; risks related to global epidemics or pandemics and other health crises, including the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); risks and uncertainties related to interruptions in production; the possibility that future exploration, development, or mining results will not be consistent with Bluestone's expectations; uncertain political and economic environments and relationships with local communities and governmental authorities; risks relating to variations in the mineral content within the mineral identified as mineral resources from that predicted; variations in rates of recovery and extraction; developments in world metals markets; and risks related to fluctuations in currency exchange rates. For a further discussion of risks relevant to Bluestone, see "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Bluestone disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Although Bluestone believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures
The Company has included certain non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") measures in this news release. The Company believes that these measures, in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company and to compare it to information reported by other companies. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

All-in sustaining costs
The Company believes that all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") more fully defines the total costs associated with producing gold.

The Company calculates AISC as the sum of refining costs, third party royalties, site operating costs, sustaining capital costs, and closure capital costs all divided by the gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce amount. Other companies may calculate this measure differently as a result of differences in underlying principles and policies applied. Differences may also arise due to a different definition of sustaining versus non-sustaining capital.

AISC reconciliation
AISC and costs are calculated based on the definitions published by the World Gold Council ("WGC") (a market development organization for the gold industry comprised of and funded by 18 gold mining companies from around the world). The WGC is not a regulatory organization.

SOURCE Bluestone Resources Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/29/c9066.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • Why MicroVision Shares Are Cratering Today

    Shares of lidar (light detection and ranging) technology outfit MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) are down nearly 20% as of midday Friday following the release of its fiscal Q3 results. The company's top and bottom lines both missed analyst estimates, extending and rekindling a pullback that's been underway since June's peak. For the three-month stretch ending in September, MicroVision lost $9.3 million on $718 million worth of revenue.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Lucid shares soar on news of first electric sedan deliveries

    As part of the weekend’s events, the first customers to receive their cars — which were built in Arizona — will participate in what is being dubbed as the inaugural Lucid Rally. The company's shares saw huge gains on the news.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Rising Today

    After climbing nearly 7% yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are continuing to climb higher today. While some investors who missed the news Thursday morning that President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan may still benefit fuel cell stocks like Plug Power, other investors are likely picking up shares in response to an analyst's optimistic take on the stock. As of 2:44 p.m. EDT, Plug Power' stock is up 2.2%, giving back some of the 3.1% rise that it had gained earlier this morning.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The stock of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) held steady after the chipmaker posted its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Its revenue rose 54% year over year to $4.31 billion, beating estimates by $200 million.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Surging. Here Are Some Theories for the Move.

    Shares of EV-battery maker QuantumScape are soaring. There isn't much news to pin gains on, but a confluence of factors might be at play.

  • GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months

    GameStop Corp, the company whose stock became a sensation with day traders this year, said on Friday that Jenna Owens agreed to leave, just seven months after joining the video game retailer as it is chief operating officer. It is the first major executive departure at GameStop since the company hired a new chief executive officer, Matt Furlong, in June. Owens, who was a top executive at Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, joined GameStop in March.

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Jumped Over 50% This Week

    Shares of fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) have jumped 50.3% so far this week as of noon EDT on Friday, and the stock's momentum doesn't seem to be slowing down. The biggest news this week came on Monday when Bloom Energy and SK Ecoplant, which is an affiliate of South Korean company SK Group, announced a minimum 500 megawatt (MW) order. In addition, SK Ecoplant will buy about $500 million in Bloom Energy stock.

  • Lucid stock soars on plans to deliver first of its luxury electric cars this weekend

    Thursday and Friday's activity jumped Lucid's market cap to more than $60 billion, making it the world's 12th most valuable public automaker.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • Amazon shares see major declines after earnings- here's why

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Amazon's Q3 earnings.

  • Why Atlassian Stock Jumped 15.8% Today

    The project management software company from Down Under crushed Wall Street's estimates in the first quarter.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Novavax Stock Offers ‘Another Attractive Entry Point,’ Says Analyst

    Well folks, it finally happened. After a series of delays which culminated in a recent Politico article saying Novavax (NVAX) was unable to get its Covid-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) manufacturing up to the standard required for filing with the regulators, the company at last submitted its EUA filing to the UK MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency). “Importantly,” said B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani, “The filing with MHRA includes all modules required for regulatory review, incl

  • Here is why Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has Great Value on Key Fundamental Metrics

    While Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has fallen 8.5% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stock has underlying fundamentals that make it appealing for investors. We will focus on the bottom line quality, the long-term outlook, value, as well as a general comparison with peers.

  • AbbVie Performs Third-Quarter Hat Trick — Here's What You Need To Know

    AbbVie performed a hat trick Friday — beating and raising for the third time in 2021 — and AbbVie stock inched closer to a buy point.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.