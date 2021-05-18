U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,155.57
    -7.72 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,217.98
    -109.81 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,423.42
    +44.37 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.35
    +3.23 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.02
    -0.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.00
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    28.40
    +0.12 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0059 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6540
    +0.0140 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4197
    +0.0059 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9400
    -0.2600 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,348.52
    -1,630.18 (-3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.68
    -35.47 (-2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.05
    +16.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

Bluestream Health and The Azadi Project Team up to Provide Women Refugees in Greece with Virtual Care Services

·4 min read

Video technology connects health services to vulnerable women and girls around the world

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestream Health, the rapidly growing telehealth platform designed to power healthcare providers and patients, no matter their location, language, or age, today announced that it has partnered with The Azadi Project to provide virtual care services to refugee women and girls fleeing from countries like Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Syria for safety in Greece.

Azadi is working with refugee women living in some of the harshest conditions with little or no access to basic essentials or health care needs including mental health services. The Azadi Project (Azadi meaning freedom or liberation in Hindi, Urdu and Farsi) helps heal mental injuries, builds confidence and provides digital communications training to facilitate employment. The organization provides a safe space and psychosocial support so that women can get back to living a fulfilling, safe and healthy life. The Azadi Project is based on the principles of freedom, integration and dignity and promotes refugee and gender rights.

"Bluestream Health has teamed with The Azadi Project to provide a virtual care platform that stretches around the world. The women fleeing war-torn and conflict-affected countries have suffered unspeakable abuse, and while seeking safety in Greece, they are further exposed to terrible living conditions and hostility. They are in need of proper care and psychosocial support as they navigate their new realities as a refugee," said Matthew Davidge, co-founder and CEO, Bluestream Health. "Internet connectivity knows no international boundaries, and we are happy to extend our platform and services for this worthy cause."

Bluestream's system provides millions of video minutes per month to health systems across the United States. The company routes incoming call requests to the right providers based on language, need and availability. Most of the refugee women and girls speak Farsi, a language that many health providers do not speak, and language barriers often prevent proper care. However, Bluestream's virtual care platform seamlessly connects refugee women in Greece with counselors in the United States and video interpreters either at the camp in Greece or across the United States. Bluestream Health works with language service providers to make sure to service patients in their language of origin so they are getting the best care possible.

The Azadi Project was founded three years ago and has helped over 50,000 refugees – more than half of them women and children – waiting for reunification or final asylum approval in Greece. There are almost no facilities or programs at camps that help the refugees constructively use their time of waiting or actively prevent their risk of exposure to traffickers, smuggling networks and prostitution.

"For many women, making the choice to seek refuge in another land for safety is a big risk and a huge decision. Working with Bluestream Health will make this journey a bit easier for many of these women and girls because they now have access to psychosocial support services -- even if the refugee women, providers and interpreters are thousands of miles apart, despite differences of time zone and language," said Azadi's founder and managing director, Priyali Sur.

Bluestream Health is an intuitive and extremely flexible virtual care platform combining video connectivity with the power of medical workflows across every point in the care continuum. Simple to use, Bluestream Health connects physicians, interpreters and patients in a single solution that is scalable to meet the evolving needs of both large and small healthcare providers.

"Technology is no replacement for care but it can enable it. A smiling face on video, particularly one that helps develop basic skills can focus the mind on a positive future and leave behind the darkness of the past," added Davidge.

About Bluestream Health
Bluestream Health is a leading virtual care enabler to healthcare providers and health systems. With over 500 health system facilities and 50,000 providers, Bluestream Health is delivering over four million video minutes and 100,000 on-demand virtual care visits each month with average wait times of 12 seconds. Our virtual care management platform provides clinics, health systems and payers with a simple and low-cost way to build, deploy, and manage complex video enabled clinical workflows.

About The Azadi Project
The Azadi Project is a 501(C) (3) with a mission to enhance refugee women and girls' voices and agency through digital employable skills training and mental health support. Azadi trains refugee women and girls in digital storytelling providing them the skills to access employment opportunities and provides them with a safe space to come together to receive psychosocial support services.

During the pandemic, Azadi has also worked with refugee women to overcome their immediate challenges by facilitating hygiene management in refugee camps and distributing over 50,000 products to women and their families.

Azadi was recently awarded and recognized as an unsung hero at the Atlantic Council's 2020 Distinguished Leadership Awards.

Contact:
Erin Farrell Talbot
Farrell Talbot Consulting for Bluestream Health
310067@email4pr.com
917-232-9309

Priyali Sur
The Azadi Project
310067@email4pr.com
+91-7982-405045

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluestream-health-and-the-azadi-project-team-up-to-provide-women-refugees-in-greece-with-virtual-care-services-301293464.html

SOURCE Bluestream Health

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook debuts 'Live Shopping Fridays' featuring beauty, fashion and skincare brands

    Facebook wants to whet consumers' appetite for live streamed shopping with this week's launch of "Live Shopping Fridays" event series, which will see larger brands live streaming beauty, skincare, and fashion content on a weekly basis. The event begins Friday, May 22nd and runs through mid-July, with streams from brands like Abercrombie and Fitch, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Sephora, Dermalogica, Alleyoop, and Zox. The events are meant to encourage larger brands to try out live shopping as a medium, as well as generally raise awareness about live shopping on Facebook among consumers.

  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • Insight Partners leads $60M growth round in cross-border payments startup Thunes

    The world of digital payments is very fragmented, with different types of online bank accounts, digital wallets and money transfer services used in different countries. Singapore-based Thunes, a fintech focused on making cross-border money transfers easier, announced today it has raised a $60 million growth round led by Insight Partners. Thunes’ last funding announcement was in September 2020 a $60 million Series B led by Helios Investment Partners.

  • Artificial raises $21M led by Microsoft's M12 for a lab automation platform aimed at life sciences R&D

    Automation is extending into every aspect of how organizations get work done, and today comes news of a startup that is building tools for one industry in particular: life sciences. Artificial, which has built a software platform for laboratories to assist with, or in some cases fully automate, research and development work, has raised $21.5 million. It plans to use the funding to continue building out its software and its capabilities, to hire more people, and for business development, according to Artificial's CEO and co-founder David Fuller.

  • DuckDuckGo presses the case for true 'one-click' search competition on Android

    Google's 'other bets' have always been PR pocket change beside its ads profit machine. The fun stuff is simply how Google primes its people data pump. A market where Google's activity is being closely monitored by EU competition regulators -- after a 2018 antitrust decision.

  • Britain's M&S promotes food and strategy bosses in top team shake-up

    LONDON (Reuters) -British retailer Marks & Spencer has promoted strategy chief Katie Bickerstaffe and food boss Stuart Machin in a major shake-up of its management team's responsibilities, making them the internal frontrunners to succeed Steve Rowe as chief executive. Marks & Spencer (M&S) said the changes were to help the clothing and food group shift from the "fixing the basics" phase of its latest turnaround plan to a phase that will see it move on from the COVID-19 crisis, reinvest and restore growth. M&S said Bickerstaffe and Machin will become joint chief operating officers, reporting to Rowe who has been CEO since 2016.

  • Fox News Host Is Less Than Pleased With Guest’s Crack About Donald Trump

    Harris Faulkner was not amused with Marjorie Clifton's reminder about the ex-president.

  • The Reagan Foundation demands ‘Trump Train’ get rid of image of late Republican president in MAGA cap

    Reagan Foundation requests follows a similar move by Buckingham Palace

  • Neptune Energy Working With Rothschild as It Studies IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Neptune Energy Group Ltd., the oil and gas explorer backed by Carlyle Group Inc. and CVC Capital Partners, is working with financial adviser Rothschild & Co. to explore potential options including an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.The company, formed in 2015, could be valued at more than $5 billion in a listing, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. It’s also studying alternative strategic options such as merging with another exploration firm, but no final decisions have been made and deliberations are at an early stage, they said.Neptune and Rothschild declined to comment. An IPO would be one of the largest listings of a pure-play oil and gas explorer and producer in several years. While investor appetite for such offerings has revived in 2021, energy firms in Europe are yet to raise significant capital from them. Wintershall Dea GmbH -- BASF SE’s oil and gas venture with billionaire Mikhail Fridman -- has said it plans to list, while another IPO candidate, Chrysaor Holdings Ltd., agreed to merge with Premier Oil Plc last year.Neptune was founded by former Centrica Plc boss Sam Laidlaw with backing from the private equity firms and sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. It has grown mostly through acquisitions, snapping up a swath of fields when it bought the exploration and production arm of Engie SA in 2017. It also purchased a 20% stake in the East Sepinggan area off Indonesia from Eni SpA. The company said previously that it expected to list in 2020 or 2021.Neptune is focused on the North Sea, North Africa and Southeast Asia. The company posted first-quarter underlying operating profit of $171.9 million, up 11% from a year earlier. It pumped 125,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day in the period, a figure it sees rising by about 30,000 barrels a day in 2021 following acquisitions in Germany and the U.K. and the expected startup of its Duva field in Norway later this year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Chartists See Rout Worsening With $40,000 in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- A cohort of chart watchers on Wall Street say Bitcoin’s deepest selloff since crypto mania kicked off last year looks set to intensify.Evercore ISI’s Rich Ross reckons prices are destined to fall back to the 200-day moving average, following a path of other speculative assets, which would put Bitcoin back at $40,000 compared with just under $44,000 currently.Others are watching for a pattern of “lower highs and lower lows” and say Elon Musk’s unpredictable tweets will keep traditional investors on the sidelines. There’s also speculation that gold is starting to draw money away from crypto.“The momentum has now quite decisively shifted to the bears,” said Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC Chief Executive Officer Michael Purves, who correctly predicted last month that Bitcoin would decline.Elon Musk Is Now Blowing Up the Wall Street Case for BitcoinBitcoin is still up more than 300% since last May, but the speed of the recent rout has shaken crypto’s new believers and cast doubt on the idea that it’s maturing into a more stable asset class. Prices have fallen about 30% from intraday highs in April, when prices topped $64,000.Purves says the next important level for Bitcoin is $42,000 because it roughly equates to where the rally topped out in January and a 50% retracement from December 2020 levels. If Bitcoin breaks through that level, more losses are ahead, but if prices can hold above the support, then it might be the beginning of a new rally, Purves predicted.“A pullback was bound to happen,” said Justin Chuh, a senior trader at Wave Financial, which invests in crypto assets. “This is healthy, but I think we all wish this didn’t happen.”The counterpoint comes from Fundstrat Global Advisors. In a note on Monday, strategist David Grider laid out nine reasons explaining why he thinks prices are primed to bounce, including high levels of short interest and the fact that corrections like this tend to be normal in a crypto bull market.“We don’t know the future, but we think odds are we’re close to the bottom and don’t want investors to ‘panic sell’ here,” Grider wrote.Anchorage Digital Bank, which runs a digital asset platform for institutional investors, said it’s seeing clients maintain or increase crypto holdings. “They’re looking at this as good entry point,” said Diogo Monica, president and co-founder of the California-based bank.Other chart watchers are turning to ETFs as a proxy for where the crypto market is headed. SentimenTrader’s Dean Christians is monitoring a blockchain-focused fund called Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF.“I would watch the breakdown pivot point at $48.75,” he wrote in a note Monday. “If it fails to recover above that level, take note.”(Updates prices.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K.’s Largest Peacetime Deficit Creates Rate-Hike Conundrum

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.As Bank of England officials consider how to unwind their emergency pandemic-era stimulus, markets have already made up their minds about what the first step will be. The conclusion could spell trouble for Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.Investors are penciling in the BOE’s first 15-basis-point interest-rate hike for September 2022, reversing its last cut, just nine months after the central bank is scheduled to wrap up its latest round of buying, and too soon to have allowed for any significant balance-sheet reduction.That would have major consequences for Sunak, who has run up the U.K.’s biggest-ever peacetime deficit to fund crisis aid, and relied on BOE stimulus to keep borrowing costs under control.The BOE slashed rates to 0.1% and more than doubled its asset-purchase target to 895 billion pounds ($1.26 trillion) during the crisis. Now, officials led by Governor Andrew Bailey are discussing whether their previous guidance -- that they’d hold onto to those bonds until interest rates hit 1.5% -- is still suitable.“The world has changed hugely” since the BOE last reviewed its stance on tightening, Bailey said following the central bank’s May decision. “It’s appropriate to review that again.”While the review is yet to be completed, Bailey himself last year suggested he was open to a major shift, and was prepared to reduce the institution’s balance sheet before raising interest rates.Aaron Rock, an investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments, is holding to the view that rate hikes will precede any reduction of the balance sheet. He expects the BOE to halve the policy rate at which balance sheet reduction will be considered to around 0.75%, a level currently anticipated to be reached only in the second half of 2024.Flexible OptionHowever, Rock flagged a risk the review may decide on a more flexible option, allowing the balance sheet to be reduced “starting next year at the same time they are hiking policy rates from 0.1%.”The BOE’s holdings of bonds are financed at its key interest rate, and the massive expansion of quantitative easing since the pandemic began has left the nation twice as sensitive to a one-point move, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.Even a small increase would immediately filter through to debt-servicing costs, with the buying having shortened the median maturity of public debt to less than two years, from more than seven before the financial crisis, according to the OBR.“I still believe that hikes are a long way off,” said Mike Riddell, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors. He doesn’t expect the central bank to ever reduce its balance sheet, despite this being its intention a decade ago.“Now that we have even more debt, which makes the economy even more sensitive to higher rates, then I’d be surprised if the U.K. or global economic backdrop is such that quantitative tightening would be deemed necessary,” Riddell said.That’s not the view of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which expects balance-sheet reduction to push the first rate hike out as far as 2025.“We expect the Monetary Policy Committee to reverse the previous exit sequencing and adopt a ‘last in, first out’ approach for the process of monetary tightening,” wrote Goldman Sachs economists including Jari Stehn.The Treasury was happy to reap the rewards from QE, so “when the bank begins to tighten policy, it should be prepared to live with the consequences,” Nick Macpherson, former Permanent Secretary at the Treasury, said in a video seminar on Tuesday.(Adds former official’s comment in fina paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T-Discovery Deal Creates Formidable IP Company: Zaslav

    May.17 -- AT&T Inc. Chief Executive Officer John Stankey and Discovery Inc. CEO David Zaslav talk about plans to combine media assets to create a new entertainment company. It will be valued at about $130 billion including debt. They speak to Bloomberg's David Westin.

  • Monday.com and 1stDibs.com File for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Software maker Monday.com Ltd. and luxury online retailer 1stDibs.com Inc., both backed by venture capital firm Insight Partners, filed on Monday to go public in what may be a bellwether week for U.S. listings.Both companies in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listed the size of their initial public offerings as $100 million, a placeholder amount that will likely change. Their filings came after a volatile week of trading that led at least three companies to delay their IPOs.Read more: IPOs Are Getting Delayed as Volatility Spooks Debutants (1)More deals are slated to price this week, including listings from Oatly Group AB and Procore Technologies Inc. Website maker Squarespace Inc. is also set to go public through a direct listing.Monday.com, an Israeli workplace management software maker, was valued at $2.7 billion last year, Bloomberg News reported. It reported $59 million in revenue in the first three months of 2021, an 85% jump from the same period last year, its filing showed.Principal shareholders include Insight Partners, Stripes Holdings, Sonnipe Ltd. and three Monday.com executives.New York-based 1stDibs.com, which sells luxury goods like diamond accessories and vintage paintings, could seek a valuation of more than $1 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Its backers include Benchmark Capital, Insight Partners, T. Rowe Price Group Inc., Spark Capital and Index Ventures.Monday.com is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on its listing while 1stDibs.com is working with Bank of America Corp., Barclays Plc., Allen & Co. and Evercore Inc.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Chart Indicator Suggests Worst of Pullback May Be Over

    Experienced hands look to be buying the dip as a key bitcoin price indicator suggests the pullback may be coming to an end.

  • Bitcoin at $250,000 in a year? This ‘rocket fuel’ will help it get there, says Goldman Sachs alum

    Raoul Pal tells bitcoin investors that current volatility is to be expected, but big things are around the corner.

  • The former CEO of Washington Mutual foresees another housing bubble — and he blames the Fed

    ‘The Fed has gotten hooked on these expansive policies of ultra-low interest rates,' Kerry Killinger says.

  • What is SafeMoon? Your guide to the cosmic-themed cryptocurrency

    SafeMoon debuted its cryptocurrency in March, claiming to solve common problems that plague Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

  • What the AT&T-Discovery deal means for streaming viewers, investors and employees

    AT&T said Monday it will combine its massive WarnerMedia media assets, which includes HBO and CNN, with Discovery Inc. to create a new media heavyweight in a $43 billion deal.

  • Bitcoin, dogecoin lead wipeout of over half a trillion dollars in manic Monday for crypto

    The air is leaking out of the crypto complex, led by sharp declines in popular trades, including bitcoin, dogecoin and crypto platform Coinbase Global on Monday.

  • China Puts Australia on Notice With Push to Diversify Iron Ore

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing threw the spotlight on trade tensions with its top commodities supplier, Australia, after the government’s economic planning agency said it’s looking to diversify China’s supply of iron ore.Chinese firms should boost domestic exploration for the steel-making input, widen their sources of imports, and explore overseas ore resources, the National Development and Reform Commission said at its monthly briefing.The NDRC also said Australia should stop damaging economic and trade cooperation with China and take measures to promote the healthy development of bilateral ties.Iron ore is Australia’s biggest export earner, and relations with Canberra have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. But adding the mineral to a raft of curbs already in place on Australian commodities would be a risky move given near-record prices and China’s dependence on Australia’s high-quality supply for about two-thirds of its imports.“While an outright ban would be almost unimaginable, various forms of restrictions, delays or increased administrative burdens on Australian iron ore imports could yet happen,” Wood Mackenzie said in a recent note.Chinese industrial commodities prices powered on, meanwhile, recovering much of their poise after last week’s pullback.Citigroup said further gains for markets like steel, aluminum and coal are supported by solid demand and a policy agenda that includes “domestic production crackdowns for environmental, energy and safety control purposes,” according to a note from the bank.At the same time, an acceleration in credit tightening is unlikely in the foreseeable future after the central bank expressed only limited concern about the surge in commodities prices feeding through into CPI, Citigroup said.Otherwise, the day’s agenda is led by China’s agricultural imports for April. Purchases of corn, wheat and sorghum are likely to stay elevated, as China’s buying binge continues to help fuel a global grains rally.Events Today(All times Beijing unless noted otherwise.)China’s 2nd batch of April trade data, incl. agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product importsLONGi Green, Goldwind execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongEARNINGS: Daqo New EnergyToday’s ChartChina’s data dump for April suggests the economy’s expansion may have plateaued as policy makers seek to rein in commodities-intensive spending on real estate and infrastructure before new growth drivers of consumer spending and manufacturing investment have recovered.On the WireShaanxi province, China’s third-biggest coal producing region, hit a clean energy milestone last month when generation from renewables briefly topped thermal power for the first time.In a town on the edge of the Gobi desert is a sign in English and Chinese that reads “Oil Holy Land.” Nearby, a preserved drilling rig marks the spot of China’s first commercial oil well.JinkoSolar Announces Change to Senior ManagementChina Is Drafting Carbon Peaking Plans for Steel, Power SectorsAsian Copper Stocks Rise on Top Producer Chile’s Election ResultHuadian Power Downgraded to Sell by Citi on Rising Coal CostsBank of China, Citigroup, BNP Lead Green Bond Offshore MarketCGN Wind Energy Adds Zhejiang Province’s Largest Offshore FarmGCL-Poly Energy Says Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Resigns as AuditorBrazil Iron Ore Miners Seen Lifting Output Coming Months: IbramChina’s Tapering of Monetary Stimulus Could Pop Oil Price BubbleThe Week AheadWednesday, May 19China’s monthly loan primes rates, 09:30China’s April output data for base metals and oil productsHOLIDAY: Hong KongThursday, May 20China’s 3rd batch of April trade data, including country breakdowns for energy and commoditiesSMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 1USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 ESTFriday, May 21Ganfeng Lithium, EVE Energy, Huayou Cobalt execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongChina weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.