Bluestream Health Powers North Shore Community Health's Virtual Care Services, Inclusive of Integrated Interpreting Services to Thousands of Patients

Virtual care Platform-as-a-Service gives immediate access to care across the North Shore of Massachusetts

NEW YORK , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestream Health, a virtual care Platform-as-a-Service, has enabled access to virtual care for thousands of patients at North Shore Community Health (NSCS) and has provided access to interpreting services so that healthcare providers can communicate with patients in their native language.

What started as pandemic fueled telehealth has become everyday virtual care for NSCS. NSCS is a network of health centers located across the North Shore of Massachusetts and provides comprehensive, high-quality telehealth services and care for patients across three community-based sites including Gloucester, Salem and Peabody as well as seven school-based locations.

NSCS has been utilizing Bluestream Health's interpreting services, which has provided access to over 200 languages and American Sign Language. This has allowed NSCS healthcare providers to be able to communicate with patients, and as a result, reach more patients easier than ever before. NSCS has also been able to offer consultations to patients for primary care as well as behavioral health utilizing Bluestream Health's virtual care platform.

"Virtual care has been a safe and convenient way for North Shore Community Health to deliver quality care, see patients during extended hours and consult with patients in different languages," said Brian Yarnell, co-founder and president, Bluestream Health. "We are happy to be able to work with NSCS -- setting them up to better serve patients across the North Shore."

