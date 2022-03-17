U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,336.25
    -21.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,904.00
    -155.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,848.25
    -104.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.50
    -9.90 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.72
    +5.68 (+5.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.60
    +29.40 (+1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    +0.76 (+3.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1640
    -0.0240 (-1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    27.13
    -2.70 (-9.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3106
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7400
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,066.43
    +680.71 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.05
    +46.49 (+5.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,327.96
    +36.28 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Bluetail Welcomes Rhiannon Silvashy as Vice President of Sales

·2 min read

Silvashy brings over 10-years of experience in all aspects of selling and driving innovation to improve the efficiency, connectivity, and security to an aircraft's maintenance ecosystem

PHOENIX, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail, the leading business aviation aircraft records SaaS platform, announced that Rhiannon Silvashy has joined the company as its new Vice President of Sales. With this key hire, Bluetail will expand its sales footprint nationwide under her leadership.

"We are extremely happy to welcome Rhiannon to the Bluetail family," Bluetail co-founder and COO Stuart Illian said. "Rhiannon has a proven background and achieved success in directing sales teams, building partnerships, and expanding a brand through regional and national efforts," he continued. "Her diverse abilities will help Bluetail achieve its goals and continue our market leadership in private and business aviation. The stars truly aligned to bring us together."

Raised in SWFL, Silvashy studied Business Management at Florida State University and started her aviation software career in 2012 where she was quickly promoted to the Flightdocs' Vice President of Sales. She brings to Bluetail years of relationship and consultative selling along with an intense calling to driving software innovation by listening to the voice of the customer and industry.

"Bluetail's mission to fuel the future of modern aircraft records management is so incredibly essential, especially right now with the hyper growth in every aspect of the business aviation market," said Rhiannon. "I believe that Bluetail is perfectly positioned to drive performance, transparency and ultimately protection to all business and private aircraft owners and operators."

About Bluetail, Inc.
Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind that comes from knowing every aircraft logbook, document and record is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at Bluetail.aero.

Bluetail Media Contact:
Dale Smith
Media Relations Representative
Bluetail, Inc.
M: 904.400.1000
E: 331955@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluetail-welcomes-rhiannon-silvashy-as-vice-president-of-sales-301502991.html

SOURCE Bluetail, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Beat the Market Today

    Biotech Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was one of the better-performing stocks in its sector on Wednesday. China-based CFRA chopped its price target by over 20%, reducing it to $83 per share from the preceding $107. In the past, like other notable biotechs, Novavax has been rather susceptible to analyst adjustments such as this one.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Says Truist

    Let’s talk about artificial intelligence. AI is a growing segment of the tech sector, finding uses in almost every industry, especially those featuring autonomous systems. Self-driving cars, industrial robots, call center chatbots, even the smartphones in our pockets – all of them have some connection with AI and machine learning tech. It has already changed the face of the digital world, and its revolution is far from over. A tech with such a profound and wide-ranging impact will also make itse

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Is Tesla (TSLA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 19.54% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming the Russell Midcap Growth Index which gained 2.85% for the same period. […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • Amazon vs. Meta Platforms: Which Stock Is a Better Buy Now?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) surprised investors earlier this month when it announced a 20-for-1 stock split. In fact, the share price would be below Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) current stock price of around $200 today. Ahead of Amazon's stock split and considering that Meta Platforms' shares have crashed recently, it's a good time for investors to take a look at the two tech companies' stocks to consider if either of them looks attractive.

  • Accenture Earnings Top Estimates As Global IT Services Firm Raises Outlook

    Accenture reported fiscal Q2 EPS and revenue that topped estimates and raised guidance, sending ACN stock up.

  • 1 Stock Down 52% That Is a Screaming Buy

    This industry leader is down big time, and with everything going right for the business, the price looks very appealing.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP ) by estimating...

  • GameStop Earnings Preview: Profits, Turnaround Plans Remain Elusive - Can NFTs Light The Way?

    GameStop's shift to an e-commerce focused future has been high on hopes, but short on details. But a move into NFTs could mark the beginning of the meme-stock favorite's future under chairman Ryan Cohen.

  • Should You Buy Amazon Before Its Stock Split?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split. Shareholders of record at the market close on May 27 will receive 19 additional shares for every share they own. Shareholders get more shares, but the stock price is adjusted proportionally so that the value of the investment stays the same.

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift, oil rises as Wall Street digests Fed rate hike

    U.S. stock futures stumbled in pre-market trading Thursday following a pivotal session on Wall Street marked by the Federal Reserve’s long-anticipated move to hike short-term interest rates for the first time in three years.

  • Warby Parker stock sinks after wider-than-expected loss

    Warby Parker Inc. shares sank 12.4% in Thursday premarket trading after it reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss. The eyewear retailer posted a net loss of $45.9 million, or 41 cents per share, after a loss of $4.3 million, or 8 cents per share, last year. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 9 cents per share. Warby Parker attributed the wider loss to a $31.6 million increase in stock-based compensation expenses and other related payroll taxes. Revenue of $132.9 million was up f

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    These stocks have been hit in the technology sell-off, but they're high-quality babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Why NortonLifeLock Stock Plummeted Today

    What happened  Shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) fell hard today after U.K. regulators said they were investigating the company's proposed merger with rival cybersecurity company Avast.  The tech stock was down by 13% at the end of the trading day.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.