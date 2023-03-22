U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,037.00
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,768.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,879.00
    +11.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,795.10
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +0.17 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.10
    +7.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0774
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    +0.1250 (+3.59%)
     

  • Vix

    21.38
    -2.77 (-11.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2218
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7550
    +0.2950 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,079.71
    +174.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.87
    +7.83 (+1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,358.00
    +412.33 (+1.53%)
     

BLUETTI AC180 Debut in Australia to Hit A Milestone in Portable Power

PR Newswire
·2 min read

SYDNEY, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a market leader in the energy storage industry, is about to unveil AC180 on 4 May. Designed with a bunch of improvements that kit it up a notch, it's a long-anticipated model for emergency backup, sudden blackouts, excursions, and more.

BLUETTI AC180 Power Station
BLUETTI AC180 Power Station

To boost the off-grid lifestyle, BLUETTI equips AC180 with a 1800W output and 1152Wh capacity, covering almost all power demands of essentials at home or in the wild. Furthermore, AC180 also comes with a Power Lifting Mode of 2700W output to effortlessly run high-powered devices like kettles, heater, etc.

In view of portability, AC180 is ultra compact for effortless transportation as it measures 340mmｘ247mmｘ317mm (H x W x H) and weighs only 17kg, making it easy to carry around on the way to the next campsite.

For outdoor enthusiasts explore off the beaten track far from the main grid, the reliable power source is always on call as AC180 supports up to 1440W Turbo Charging, 0-80% SOC only takes about 45mins! Get it charged before packing up for the getaway, plenty of power is ready to hit the road shortly.

Given the UPS system, there's no need to worry about losing data or hardware damage in the event of a power outage since AC180 can automatically detect the blackout once it occurs and seamlessly switch over in 20ms that no one can even notice.

Keeping high security and longevity in mind, BLUETTI adopts safe and durable LiFePO4 battery cells and guarantees a worry-free warranty for as long as 5 years, which really sets it apart from most competitors throughout the market.

"Our R&D team once envisioned a power station integrated with portability, capability, and cost performance, and now we've made it come true. AC180 has everything users could possibly need without costing an arm and a leg", said James Ray, the marketing director of BLUETTI.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for our homes and our world. That's why BLUETTI makes its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/ .

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@BLUETTIOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.au
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bluetti_inc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_australia/

(PRNewsfoto/BLUETTI POWER INC)
(PRNewsfoto/BLUETTI POWER INC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bluetti-ac180-debut-in-australia-to-hit-a-milestone-in-portable-power-301777113.html

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

Recommended Stories

  • The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle

    Tesla Inc. has been largely credited with the modern mainstream push toward the electrification of vehicles — a trend that has quickly gained traction in dozens of other corners of society. From the increased prominence of micro-mobility scooters to self-driving food delivery drones, there is a clear trend of increased electrification. The trend has been rewarding investors and early movers, too. The recent meteoric rise in electric vehicle (EV) companies like Tesla, Li Auto Inc. and Nio Inc. hi

  • Carmakers Like Ford Are Betting On Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Chemistries As Electric Vehicles Continue To Increase In Demand

    By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

  • Elon Musk's The Boring Company seeks to double the size of its Vegas Loop

    Elon Musk's Boring Company is doubling down on its Vegas bet, with a proposal that would expand its underground transport system to 65 miles of tunnels below the streets of Sin City. The proposed network map, which was recently filed with the city of Las Vegas and not previously reported, depicts dozens of tunnels criss-crossing the city to reach more casinos, retail zones, the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus and, for the first time, even residential areas. The proposed transit system is comprised of 69 stations and 65 miles of tunnels, according to planning documents, plus an unknown number of Tesla vehicles.

  • Tycoon Who Made ‘Lucky’ US Wind Power Bet Plans to Invest More

    (Bloomberg) -- Gim Seong-gon, who became an early wind-power tycoon after realizing time was running out for his business of building chimneys for fossil fuel plants, was about to make his next surprising move.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedSwiss Are On th

  • Enphase's (ENPH) Products See Increased Adoption in Virginia

    Enphase's (ENPH) installers witness the increased adoption of the Enphase Energy System, powered by 1Q8 microinverters, in Virginia.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • Stocks Could Be Headed for Another Tumble. It Won’t Look Like the Last One.

    The stock market could easily take another hit soon. The stock market has recovered from the depths of its bear market, defined as a 20% or greater drop from a previous high, which it hit in early 2022. To be sure, banks and bank-held assets have been getting bought up since the Silicon Valley Bank failure, adding liquidity—and stabilization—to the banking system.

  • Elon Musk Has a Bold Idea to End the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in banks will soon enter its third quarter. This crisis of defiance, the most serious since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 caused by subprime mortgages, gives no signs that it will calm down anytime soon. There's Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that started it all.

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.

  • JPMorgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With a 9% Yield

    Bank runs and extreme market volatility – are the shades of 1929 upon us? Probably not, the current situation, while dangerous, is unlikely to trigger an economy-wide depression. The real test, at least according to David Kelly, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist for asset management, will come on Wednesday, at the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy meeting. The central bank will have to determine which risk is more urgent, persistent high inflation or a bank crisis, and adjust its rece

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • JPMorgan is the unlucky owner of the fake nickel uncovered by the London Metal Exchange—really just bags of rocks

    It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: GameStop, Nike

    These are the stocks moving after the bell on Tuesday, March 21.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • After Signature Bank Deal, FDIC Is Left With $11 Billion in ‘Toxic Waste’ Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Signature Bank’s partial takeover by a competitor is notable for what it doesn’t include: $11 billion of loans against a class of New York City apartments whose values have tumbled in recent years.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on Credit Suisse BailoutSVB’s Loans to

  • Credit Suisse's $17B Of AT1 Debt Written Down To Zero, Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plans Insolvency, Court Freezes Volkswagen's Russian Assets: Today's Top Stories

    Reuters Credit Suisse Bondholders Enraged As $17B Of AT1 Debt To Be Written Down To Zero: What It Means Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its additional tier 1 (AT1) debt, a type of bond, will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator FINMA as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS). The decision by the Swiss regulator would mean AT1 bondholders may be left with nothing while shareholders, who sit below bonds in

  • First Republic: Finding a Buyer Could Mean a Breakup of Assets

    The sale of First Republic's assets could take awhile despite an 11-banks rescue effort with $30 billion in deposits last week.

  • Accelerated Approval For Gene Therapies - US Health Regulator Looks To Improve Process

    The FDA seeks to optimize the development of gene therapies to help get accelerated approval of therapies. The US health regulator is looking to encourage using biomarkers, such as pulse and blood pressure, which are characteristics of the body that can be measured. The FDA will support using biomarkers as substitutes for other biological indicators in gene-therapy clinical trials to help clinch "accelerated approval," Reuters reported citing the agency's official Peter Marks. FDA grants acceler

  • Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.