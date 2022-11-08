U.S. markets closed

BLUETTI AC500 is Finally Available on Official Store & Amazon

·2 min read

SYDNEY, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI AC500 has eventually raised USD$11 million on Indiegogo, breaking another record in BLUETTI's history. The AC500 and its expansion battery B300S will hit the shelves of official store and Amazon on Nov 18th.

BLUETTI AC500 &amp; B300S
BLUETTI AC500 & B300S

Sharing many parallels with the first modular model AC300, the AC500 goes far beyond with a bunch of improvements that set itself at the forefront of the solar generator market.

AC500 system adopts LiFePO4 battery for long-term durability and 3,500+ charging cycles to 80% of its original capacity. Compared to the lithium-ion battery that most peers use, the LiFePO4 battery offers optimal performance that lasts for over 10 years.

AC500 owns a 3000W maximum solar input with a MPPT solar inverter. Therefore, recharging it from 0 to 80% SOC by prime sunshine only takes about 1.5 hours. Where there's sunlight, there's unlimited power supply.

While considering a reliable backup power for emergencies or unexpected blackouts, there's no better options than AC500. The modular AC500 welcomes up to six B300S battery packs for a total capacity of 18,432Wh, making it a solid power center to run your home essentials for days or weeks. Creating a solar system with compatible solar panels can literally realize power independence as unlimited energy supply will be available for entire house, outdoor camping, road trip, etc.

BLUETTI always uses advanced technologies to enhance user experience. The BLUETTI App allows users to control and monitor the power consumption, operation status, and OTA updates anytime, anywhere.

Charging a power monster doesn't have to be time-consuming. AC500 can be charged by AC, solar, generator, lead-acid battery, dual, or triple charging methods. Plug in the wall outlet and solar panels, and you can charge the AC500 as speedy as 1 hour with a max 8,000W input.

Charging time for AC500 with two B300S (for reference ONLY):

a. 3,000W MPPT solar charge: ≈2.5 hours
b. 5,000W AC charging: ≈1.7 hours
c. 8,000W AC+PV dual charging:≈ 1.2 hours

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

