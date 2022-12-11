U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.38
    -29.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,476.46
    -305.04 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,004.62
    -77.38 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.66
    -21.63 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +0.57 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    -0.0024 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5290
    -0.1010 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,107.68
    -31.29 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.11
    -4.14 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.61 (+1.18%)
     

BLUETTI AC500 Solar Generator Wins CES 2023 Innovation Awards

·2 min read

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI today announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for AC500 solar generator. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

BLUETTI AC500 and B300S
BLUETTI AC500 and B300S

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

BLUETTI modular AC500 is compatible with B300S batteries for up to 18,432Wh capacity. Built-in BMS and LFP battery to ensure higher security and longer lifespan. The 5,000W inverter (10,000W surge) allows AC500 to run high-powered electronics without any fuss.

It's encouraging to win the award, which will also inspire us to roll out more innovations to meet the ever-changing power demand in the future. Said James Ray, BLUETTI Marketing Director.

New for CES 2023 — CES has partnered with the World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS) to showcase the critical role of technology in support of the United Nations efforts to advance human security around the world. For CES 2023, CTA introduced a new category of Innovation Awards showcasing technologies advancing human rights. The Human Security for All category includes eight new tech subcategories.

CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023, with Media Days taking place January 3-4, 2023. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details and the media page for all press resources.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/.

(PRNewsfoto/BLUETTI POWER INC)
(PRNewsfoto/BLUETTI POWER INC)

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

Recommended Stories

  • COP15: Daily highlights - December 11, 2022

    MINISTER'S THOUGHT OF THE DAY

  • DAILY IG - Master the Rich Technological Resources to Build a Contract Smart Economy

    DAILY IG - Master the Rich Technological Resources To Build a Contract Smart Economy

  • How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Nations and companies worldwide will need to invest trillions of dollars in the coming years to switch our energy sources from carbon dioxide-emitting fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives. It will take decades to make this energy transition. Three emerging leaders in the green energy space are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) (NYSE: CWEN.A), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP).

  • Renewable energy production expected to jump sharply, defying expectations

    A report from the International Energy Agency projects renewable production to reach 38% of total global output by 2027.

  • NIMBYs Warm to Renewables in Europe’s Most Polluting Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsThe Bavarian town of Niederaichbach long opposed a high-voltage line crucial for transport of Germany’s renewable energy. It took a war and

  • The Fed’s Interest-Rate Increase Needs to Be Just Right

    Dec. 8: The pandemic and the associated macroeconomic policy response imparted outsize imbalances to many economies. How households, businesses, and policy makers respond to the trade-offs they face will determine 2023 economic performance. The Federal Reserve now faces an unpleasant dilemma: The FOMC needs to raise rates further to ensure that inflation recedes back toward target, but excessive tightening could lead to recession.

  • Marketmind: Last hurrahs

    The finishing line for one of the most turbulent financial market years on record is in sight, but investors must brace for one final wave of volatility this week as the Federal Reserve and three other major central banks set interest rates. The Fed, European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank are all widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points each later this week, so the potential market disruption will come from the subsequent press conferences. In Asia, the central bank of The Philippines is expected follow the Fed and reduce the pace of rate hikes to 50 bps from 75 bps at its last meeting, and policymakers in Taiwan are expected to deliver another 12.5 bps hike.

  • Let's party like it's 2009: Bay Area startups show power of launching in bad economic times

    Back in the dark economic times of what became known as the Great Recession, there was at least one corner of the marketplace that was bursting with activity and enthusiasm: the startup world.

  • Keurig Dr Pepper Makes a Move Against Coke, Celsius, Monster

    New energy drink products promising to give one that wake-up boost are popping up at seemingly every corner while the energy drink market is poised to reach $65.53 billion globally by 2028. Not everyone likes energy drinks but those in the know and not wanting to lose market share are keeping a serious eye on these numbers. This week, drink giant Keurig Dr Pepper dropped $863 million for a 30% stake in the beverage company Nutrabolt.

  • More Penalties, Industry Bans Come From Wells Fargo Scandal

    Over the last few years, it seems like Wells Fargo has come under investigation for no small number of regulatory infractions or discrimination practices. Just under a month ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched an investigation into the bank's automobile lending, consumer-deposit accounts, and mortgage lending practices. The ongoing investigation could cost the bank more than $1 billion in settlement fees.

  • Blackstone may slow the launch of private equity fund after investor withdrawals -FT

    The New York-based investment manager has been preparing to open a fund called the Blackstone Private Equity Strategies Fund (BXPE), the report said, adding that would become its flagship strategy for rich individuals to participate in its private equity business. The asset manager in recent days informed wealthy investors and their financial advisers that it may wait for fundraising conditions and financial markets to improve before launching BXPE, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. The clients of Blackstone's other "retail" products expected the fund to be launched by early 2023, FT said.

  • STMicroelectronics (STM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    STMicroelectronics (STM) closed the most recent trading day at $38.24, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session.

  • Boeing Retires the 747, and the Age of Jumbo Jets

    The last 747 came off the assembly line this past week. The four-engine plane could carry 500 passengers, with an entire second deck. But that very size sealed its fate.

  • US Probes FTX Founder for Fraud, Examines Cash Flows to Bahamas

    (Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors, laying the groundwork for a potential fraud case against Sam Bankman-Fried and others involved in the collapse of cryptocurrency giant FTX, are scrutinizing how funds held by the exchange operator moved outside the US as it was hurtling toward bankruptcy, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Hershey (HSY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Hershey (HSY) closed the most recent trading day at $236.77, moving -1.88% from the previous trading session.

  • Here's Why Fund Managers Are Turning Bullish On Chinese Stocks For 2023

    China relaxed some of its COVID-19 restrictions last week, following a public backlash to the country's rigorous "zero-COVID" policy. As COVID rules are easing, fund managers are now bullish on Chinese stocks for 2023 and predict a rally for the equities, reports Bloomberg. According to a survey of 134 fund managers by the media outlet, close to 60% recommended buying Chinese stocks, while 31% said they are a sell. The survey found that what attracts most fund managers to Chinese stocks is the c

  • Did you buy a house before 2022? If the answer is 'no,' you'll likely be on the wrong end of financial inequality over the next decade — this is why

    And it's not impacting the country equally either.

  • Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now: 5 Top Tech Stocks For December

    The technology sector is home to many of the best stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim pickings these days.