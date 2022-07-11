BLUETTI Announces Its Annual Shopping Event: BLUETTI Prime Day 2022

Featured Image for BLUETTI POWER INC.

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLUETTI has confirmed its annual shopping event - BLUETTI Prime Day on July 12-13. Now, they've rounded up some of the best picks on the official website: www.bluettipower.com, from solar power stations to solar panels to various accessories.

AC200P - The Most Popular Solar Generator - $1,499 ($1,599)

Packed with a 2000W AC pure sine wave inverter, a 2000Wh capacity, and the safest LiFePO4 battery chemistry, AC200P is undoubtedly the most cost-effective solar generator with a record low price - $1,499.

Recharging by solar at a blistering speed of up to 900W allows EB200P to recharge from zero to full in four hours with free and clean solar power.

AC200MAX - All-round Upgraded Power Beast - $1,799 ($1,899)

The AC200MAX welcomes up to two BLUETTI B230 (2048Wh each) or B300 (3072Wh each) battery modules to build a power system up to 8,192Wh.

Dual charging via solar and AC can reach up to 1300W input, so AC200MAX will be fully loaded in only two hours. It also comes with a built-in NEMA TT-30 outlet and a 12V 30A DC outlet, which are specifically designed for RV, Van, and boat enthusiasts.

AC300 & B300 - Power Anything Imaginable - $3,399 ($3,698) Best Price In 180 days

Though without battery built-in, AC300 can accept up to four B300 battery modules (3,072Wh each) for a 12,288Wh capacity - Covering the whole family's basic needs during emergencies. Not enough? Then connect the Fusion Box Pro with two AC300 in series with 8×B300s (four for each AC300), boosting up to 24,576Wh - Good luck running out of power.

Dual recharging via a wall outlet and solar panels, the AC300 can support up to 5400W horrendous total input rate. Plug the system in before packing up for the camping, and the power will be ready when packing is complete.

Soon after the BLUETTI Prime Day, BLUETTI Grand Summer Sale will continue to go through July 31. While the sale of the AC300+B300 combo is only available on July 12-13 with 100Pcs ONLY, the price will go up to $3,499. Order now before it's too late.

Other units recommended on BLUETTI Prime Day 2022

EB3A 268Wh, 600W | Mini Solar Generator - $239 (was $299);

EB55 537Wh, 600W | Portable Solar Generator - $399 (was $499);

EB70S -Green color 716Wh, 800W | Portable Power Station - $499 (was $599);

B230 2048Wh LFP Expansion Battery - $1,299(was $1,599);

B300 3072Wh LFP Expansion Battery - $1,899 (was $2,099);

EP500Pro 5120Wh | 3000W Home Backup Power - $4,899 (was $5,999)



About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at www.bluettipower.com.

Press Contact：

Amanda@bluetti.com

