BLUETTI Announces Power Week 2022

BLUETTI POWER INC
·3 min read

5 Things to Know Before Buying BLUETTI B230 or B300

Featured Image for BLUETTI POWER INC.

Featured Image for BLUETTI POWER INC.
Featured Image for BLUETTI POWER INC.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electricity, one of the most widely used forms of energy, soon became life's necessity once found. If there's a power cut, even a very brief one, the consequences can be catastrophic, especially while experiencing extreme heat on summer days. To ease the rising electricity tension this summer, BLUETTI will have a Power Week from Aug. 18 to Aug. 28. Scroll down to learn more about them.

Not just a sidekick, but a hero on its own.
Not only as an expansion battery, but B230 and B300 can also be used as independent power sources thanks to multiple outputs, including 1*18W USB-A QC3.0, 1*100W PD3.0 Type-C, and 1*12V/10A Cigarette Lighter. The MPPT within B300 allows a 200W Max. solar input. While with the T500 adapter, the B230 and B300 can reach up to 500W AC input rates.

The magic charging box - BLUETTI D050S (DC Charging Enhancer).
B230 and B300 are qualified as power sources. However, they can be leveraged to their full potential when teamed up with the D050S. It enables more recharging methods, like 12/24V car charging, Lead-acid battery, and even AC. It boasts a 1400W Max. solar input for AC200MAX. Without the idle draw of the inverter, the discharge efficiency of such a Pure DC Solar Generator is expected to reach more than 95%. One battery pack is sufficient for power-hungry devices on the road.

High Compatibility - Not just for the AC200MAX or AC300.
B230 and B300 were announced with AC200MAX and AC300, respectively. Yet they are also compatible with other units like AC200, AC200P, EB150, and EB240 while connecting with D050S. Increase the overall capacity anytime to survive blackouts and other emergencies.

LiFePO4 - The safest and most durable battery chemistry.
Safety and durability have been the top priorities before purchasing a power station, so BLUETTI has adopted the latest LiFePO4 technology while producing solar generators in recent years. B230 and B300 provide better electrochemical performance, lower resistance, and more stable cathode materials compared to NCM chemistry in the market.

More Units and Combos to Recommend During BLUETTI Power Week 2022
AC200MAX+B230: 4096Wh LiFePO4 , 2200W AC Inverter 
Starts at $3,198 (was $3,298)

AC200MAX+B300*2: 6144Wh LiFePO4, 2200W AC Inverter 
Starts at $5,999 (was $6,099)

AC200MAX+B300: 3072Wh LiFePO4, 2200W AC Inverter  
Starts at $3,898 (was $4,098)

EP500: 5100Wh LiFePO4, 2000W AC Inverter
Starts at $4,499 (was $4,999)

EP500*2: 10200Wh LiFePO4, 4000W AC Output (EP500 Fusion Box is required) 
Starts at $8,999 (was $9,998)

About BLUETTI
With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/.

Press Contact:
Amanda@bluetti.com

