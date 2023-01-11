U.S. markets closed

BLUETTI Kicks Off the New Year with Surprises and a Special Event

·2 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ -- BLUETTI, a well-known solar generator brand, kickstarts a themed promotion from January 10th to 25th, 2023, to celebrate the new year and its innovation of new portable solar panels-- PV68. Besides, it is holding an open call for "BLUETTI Heroes" among its global users to make documentaries.

BLUETTI Hero Recruitment

All BLUETTI users can apply to be a BLUETTI hero this year. About 15 applicants will be selected to participate in the filming of documentaries. After the publication of documentaries, every hero can pick any BLUETTI products priced at $1000 as a gift.

New Solar Panels PV68

BLUETTI has recently released the most portable PV68. Made of monocrystalline silicon and coated with ETFE to ensure a 23.4% conversion efficiency and longer life. Weighing only 3.4kg and producing 68W power from sunlight, the PV68 can be carried around for outdoor activities.

AC300+ B300-Modular Power Backup System

With a modular and stackable approach, the AC300&B300 combo allows for easy upgrade to an all-house power system to every need, maxing out at 12,288Wh. The AC300 inverter can comfortably power all regular household appliances with up to 3,000W continuous output and 6,000W surge capability. Its recharging rate can top 5,400W if combining 3,000 AC input and 2,400 solar input, which is supported by two separate MPPT controllers.

AC200MAX All-in-one Power Beast

A successor to the popular AC200P, the AC200 Max ramps up the technology and offers expandable options with additional battery modules, such as two B230 to 6,144Wh and two B300 to 8,192Wh. Even standalone, it has 2,048Wh power in the belly and can deliver 2,200W to multiple devices via its 14 outlets, plus two wireless charging pads on top. There are seven ways to top up this all-round power beast, including 1400W AC and solar dual charging.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.ca/

