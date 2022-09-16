U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,877.00
    -25.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,802.00
    -172.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,836.75
    -98.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.00
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.19
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.40
    -5.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.13
    -0.14 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9998
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    26.27
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1460
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3520
    -0.1050 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,724.06
    -329.29 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.90
    -16.49 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.58
    -301.33 (-1.08%)
     

BLUETTI Launches Glamping Ready Campaign for Fall

·2 min read

Campers can have access to a reliable solar power system

SYDNEY, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming autumn offers a great opportunity to celebrate the harvest and plan a camping trip to enjoy the pristine surroundings and feel the seasonal changes. BLUETTI's Glamping Ready campaign is making this possible from Sept. 16-30. 

Glamping Ready
Glamping Ready

EB150 + 2*PV200

EB150 is widely used as a backup power supply.

Featuring a 1,000W pure sine wave inverter and 1,500Wh battery capacity, it is capable of powering most appliances for a long time. The built-in MPPT controller also supports up to 500W solar input.

B230 + P090D Cable

As an expansion battery pack with 2,048Wh capacity, B230 is widely compatible with BLUETTI AC200MAX, AC200P, EB150, and EP500Pro. It can be used as a standalone power source since multiple outputs are built for versatile charging, including 1*18W USB-A QC3.0, 1*100W PD3.0 USB-C, and 1*12V/10A Cigarette Lighter.

The B230 from BLUETTI comes with a free P090D, which is required while connecting B230 with power stations, during the campaign.

EB55 + PV120/PV200

A huge capacity does not necessarily correlate with a bulky size. EB55 features a 537Wh capacity and a 700W AC inverter, making it as portable as it is powerful. It supports up to 400W (AC+PV) charging rate, which means charging it from 0 to 80% only takes about 1.5Hrs.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/ .

(PRNewsfoto/BLUETTI POWER INC)
(PRNewsfoto/BLUETTI POWER INC)

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

