BLUETTI Makes Mother's Day Special With Various Power Solutions

SYDNEY, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI announces a special promotion for Mother's Day from May 6th to 18th. This event features BLUETTI's top-notch power solutions to make Mother's Day celebration memorable.

Spoiling Mom with a Relaxing Outing

There's no better way to spend quality time with moms than an outdoor excursion such as camping, hiking, or climbing. For more enjoyable outdoor experience, a portable power station like the BLUETTI EB3A, or EB70 is a must-have. They weigh between 4.6kg to 9.7kg and are easy to carry around. With multiple outputs and charging options, including solar input via PV200, they can charge electronics and outdoor essentials anytime.

Empower Road Trip With Mom

Going on a road trip with Mom will create lasting memories. BLUETTI classic model AC200P is perfect for off-grid living. It comes with 2,000W power that can run most RV appliances easily, such as hair dryers, refrigerators, micro ovens, heaters, air fryers, and more. For an extended stay, connect the AC200P with B230 to expand its capacity to 4,048Wh, adding more power supply.

Gift Mom Solid Power & Great Convenience

Give mom these home battery systems--BLUETTI AC500 and AC300, which can be lifesavers during power outages. They both have a responsive UPS function that takes over within 20 milliseconds of detecting an outage. The 5,000W AC500 can work with B300S for a flexible capacity ranging from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh, - enough power for household emergencies lasting up to a few days. While the modular AC300 can also hold max 12,288Wh energy and supply 3,000W power for nearly all home appliances and high-powered tools.

Warm Greetings to All Great Mothers

BLUETTI sends warm greetings to all super moms and encourages everyone to make today ultra special with its time-limited offers. Additionally, BLUETTI offers even more savings through its referral program. Give friends 5% off and earn BLUETTI Bucks for every dollar they spend.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

