BLUETTI to Offer New Release-AC300 in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- BLUETTI AC300 was firstly announced in the US in Sep. 2021, with its accompanying B300 battery pack, and soon became trending throughout the United States.

Finally, the AC300+B300 combo commenced rolling out to Canada on Apr. 28, 2022, and officially hit shops on May 18.

AC300 and B300 are available now.

Now Available For Preorder

Solar Vs. Gas Generators (Why Should Everyone Go Solar?)

Solar Generator:

Extremely quiet operation – 35dB

Free, clean, endless renewable power source from the sun

Increase solar consumption

Extremely low maintenance

24/7 seamless UPS when power outages occur

Gas/Propane Generator

Noisy operation ≥70dB

Emissions, deadly toxic carbon monoxide

Higher carbon footprint

Maintenance required

Monthly fuel costs

Solar generator collects the free energy from the sun, while produces neither annoying noise nor air pollution that contributes to climate change and respiratory diseases.

Why Choose The BLUETTI AC300?

100% modular and expandable for a total capacity of 24,576 Wh .

Splitting up a large combo into smaller parts can make it easier to transport.

B300 uses quality LFP cells that have 3500+ life cycles to 80% of the original capacity.

2,400 W of unrivaled MPPT solar charging input, it's time to go full-time solar!

Dual charge by solar and AC with 5400W MAX. Input (2*B200 battery modules required).

Easy to control by BLUETTI App via WiFi or Bluetooth.

Where To Buy & How Is Delivery?

Check out all BLUETTI products on the official website: https://www.bluettipower.ca/. Since it's limited, a special discount will be rewarded at the release event (May 18) on a first-come-first-served basis. Subscribe to the BLUETTI newsletter for the latest campaign and more!

Orders will be delivered in 2 weeks, according to BLUETTI's statement.

The Flagship AC200MAX Is Off-The-Shelf

Being one of the most popular units in BLUETTI Store, the AC200MAX is an all-around upgrade version of the AC200P. Equipped with a 2,048Wh LFP battery pack, it's also compatible with either B230 or B300 battery modules to boost a total capacity of up to 8,192Wh, making it a smashing power source for both residential and outdoor activities.

About BLUETTI

With over ten years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.ca/

