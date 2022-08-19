U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

BLUETTI will have a Power Week from August 18 to August 28

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To ease the rising electricity tension this summer, BLUETTI will have a Power Week from August 18 to August 28. Scroll down to learn more about them.

Not just a sidekick, but a hero on its own.

Not only as an expansion battery, B230 and B300 can be used as an independent power source since multiple outputs are built for versatile charging, including 1*18W USB-A QC3.0, 1*100W PD3.0 Type-C, and 1*12V/10A Cigarette Lighter.

The MPPT within B300 allows a 200W Max. solar input. While with the T500 adapter, no need to connect with AC200MAX and AC300 power stations, the B230 and B300 can reach up to 500W AC input rate.

The magic charging box - BLUETTI D050S (DC Charging Enhancer).

B230 and B300 are qualified as power sources. However, they can be leveraged to their full potential when teamed up with the D050S. It enables more recharging methods, like 12/24V car charging, Lead-acid battery, and even AC. It can boost a 1400W Max. solar input for AC200MAX.

Without the idle draw of the inverter, the discharge efficiency of such a Pure DC Solar Generator is expected to reach more than 95%. An excursionist doesn't have to carry a whole set of BLUETTI products because one battery pack is sufficient to power hungry devices on the road.

High Compatibility - Not just for the AC200MAX or AC300.

B230 and B300 were announced with AC200MAX and AC300, respectively. Yet they are also compatible with other units like AC200, AC200P, EB150, and EB240 while connecting with D050S. Increase the overall capacity anytime to survive blackouts and other emergencies.

LiFePO4 - The safest and most durable battery chemistry.

Safety and durability have been the top priorities to consider before purchasing a power station, so BLUETTI adopts the latest LiFePO4 technology while producing solar generators in recent years.

B230 and B300 provides better electrochemical performance, lower resistance, and more stable cathode materials compared to NCM chemistry in the market.

More Units and Combos to Recommend During BLUETTI Power Week 2022

AC200MAX+B230: 4096Wh LiFePO4 , 2200W AC Inverter

AC200MAX+B300*2: 6144Wh LiFePO4, 2200W AC Inverter

AC200MAX+B300: 3072Wh LiFePO4, 2200W AC Inverter

EP500: 5100Wh LiFePO4, 2000W AC Inverter

EP500*2: 10200Wh LiFePO4, 4000W AC Output (EP500 Fusion Box is required)

Electricity, one of the most widely used forms of energy, soon became life's necessity once found. If there's a power cut, even a very brief one, the consequences can be catastrophic, especially while experiencing extreme heat on summer days.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/.

(PRNewsfoto/BLUETTI POWER INC)
(PRNewsfoto/BLUETTI POWER INC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluetti-will-have-a-power-week-from-august-18-to-august-28-301609006.html

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC

