BLUETTI is Ready for Black Friday 2022

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI is kicking off the shopping carnival on November 11. It selects tons of good-value generators for savvy shoppers along with many rewarding surprises.

Stellar combo of the year

BLUETTI released the AC500&B300S on Indiegogo on September 1, 2022. As of 30th Oct., it has raised $11million.

The AC500 is 100% modular and can boost its capacity to a staggering 18432Wh with six 3072Wh B300S extension batteries. Loads of small or large is not an issue for this 6000W power giant with 16 outputs.

There is a huge improvement in terms of charging. AC500 with two B300S will be fed up from 0 to 80% within 1 hour via 8000W AC+Solar dual charging.

Power Backup Solution

BLUETTI considerately provides all-in-one power beasts as well as expandable solar generator bundles.

The EP500 series, EP500& EP500Pro, boasts a capacity of 5100Wh and can deliver 2000W and 3000W power, respectively, maintaining a normal life till the power supply resumes.

The AC300&B300 combo and AC200MAX&B230 combo are capacity-expanding solar generators. Whether it's building a home backup power system or providing sufficient power for glampings, the two combos always have a way out for their large outputs and versatile outlets.

Mobile Power Source

The EB Series, EB3A, EB55 and EB70S, is a line of compact, portable power stations for outdoor use or during emergencies. The EB3A, the smallest in this series at 10 pounds, even supports the BLUETTI APP connectivity to unlock more features and enable remote monitoring.

Portable Solar panels

BLUETTI's solar panel portfolio includes PV120, PV200, PV350. They are made from monocrystalline cell of 23.4% efficiency. The fold-and-go design makes them easy to store and transport. The differences between them lie only in size, weight and power.

More Perks from BLUETTI

BLUETTI also offers numerous free gifts such as Mini fridges with purchases from its official website over a certain amount. Buyers can even get the chance to win free portable generators like EB3A, coupons and more via lucky draws.

Meanwhile, unlimited mystery boxes are available to anyone looking for a handy power station at an affordable price.

BLUETTI's Black Friday Promotion will last till Nov. 30th 23:59 PM (EST).

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/.

(PRNewsfoto/BLUETTI POWER INC)
(PRNewsfoto/BLUETTI POWER INC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluetti-is-ready-for-black-friday-2022-301673973.html

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC

