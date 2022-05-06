U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.50
    -11.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,815.00
    -95.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,821.75
    -36.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,862.70
    -5.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.51
    -0.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.90
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • Vix

    31.20
    +5.78 (+22.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2342
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6910
    +0.5110 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,352.01
    -3,281.45 (-8.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.73
    -75.39 (-8.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,769.18
    -49.35 (-0.18%)
     

BLUETTI Shares Gift Ideas to Celebrate Mother's Day

BLUETTI POWER INC
·2 min read

BLUETTI AC300&B300

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A mother gives everything at home and in the office as she endeavors to secure her family's future. If considering something special to show love and appreciation on Mother's Day (officially on Sunday, May 8), then shoppers are in luck. BLUETTI has rounded up some gift ideas and will soon announce a new unit.

AC300+B300 Combo - Expandable Power Center
This newly-released combo will hit the shelf at EDT 10:00 PM, May 18. Though no battery is built-in, the AC300 can accept up to four B300 batteries to reach a 12,288Wh capacity. The Fusion Box Pro can combine two such units in series and boost to a massive 24,576Wh/ 6000W/ 240V.

Key Features:

  • Up to 12288Wh Capacity with 4*B300

  • 2400W Unrivaled Solar Input

  • 3000W Pure Sine Wave Inverter

  • 5400W Blazing Input Rate

  • 24/7 UPS Home Backup

AC200MAX - Versatile Power Monster
(original price C$2,499, sale price $2,299)
Mother's Day is a nice chance to have a family gathering in the backyard. Place an AC200MAX by the table to make the happy hour last longer. The AC200MAX is a classic yet popular model in the BLUETTI Store. The 1400W input rate allows efficient charging within two hours.

AC200P - Reliable Power Backup
(original price C$2,099, sale price $1,899)
Mom provides the core support for most housework at home. However, unexpected outages can drive her crazy. Consider AC200P as an emergency power supply. With 2000Wh capacity and 2000W output power, it can power almost all appliances including coffee maker, refrigerator, hairdryer, etc.

EB70S - Pack Lighter, Travel Further
(original price C$799, sale price C$699)
The EB70S' portability will surprise her at first glance. The ergonomic handle can save her hassle while moving. Hooking up with BLUETTI solar panels PV120 or PV200 makes it a remarkable power source with endless energy when the sun shines.

In other exciting news, BLUETTI will launch a #BLUETTIwithMom campaign on Mother's Day, and invite members on Instagram to share the sweetest moment/story with their mom to win a free BLUETTI power station. Follow BLUETTI Canada on Instagram to learn more.

About BLUETTI
With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.ca/

Contact
sale-ca@bluettipower.com

